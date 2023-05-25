Africa

ホーム職歴移民のバックストーリーが、技術リーダーを育てる
著者: Inna Lazareva
Freelance writer

移民のバックストーリーが、技術リーダーを育てる

特集
May 25, 20231分
職歴ダイバーシティ推進IT指導者

移民としての物語を有するテックリーダーには、共感と多様性に根ざした視点を持ち、かつてはほとんどなかった無数の機会を有している。

visa passport immigration
クレジットThinkstock

新型コロナウイルスは世界を一時的に停滞させたが、着実に秩序が回復するにつれて、技術者としてのキャリアアップを目指す人たちのチャンスも増えている。そのような人材の一部にとって、移民は常に業界の鍵であり、多くの人にとってインスピレーションの源であった。しかし、キャリアパスは時にネットワークやコネクションに依存し、新天地への移住は、経済的、感情的、社会的に多くの犠牲や挫折を伴う新たな挑戦となる。

それぞれのストーリーは、キャリアを成功させるための土台を作るという点で、ユニークである。しかし、共通しているのは、自分自身とより大きな利益のために卓越しようとする共感と努力の基盤があることである。

アテフェ・リアジは、ハースト・メディア・グループのCIOであり、国連の元CIOでもあり、技術者としてのキャリアを通じて他の高位な役職を歴任してきた。しかし、彼女が生まれたイランでは、基本的な人権や自由を守るために、女性たちが今も戦っている。「中東で育った女性として、キャリアに関して選択肢が限られていると言われ続けてきた」と彼女は言う。「先生や看護師にはなれても、エンジニアにはなれない。」

リアジの両親は、当時16歳だった娘を米国に留学させ、すでにニューヨークに住んでいた姉と合流させた。イランに到着して間もなくイスラム革命が勃発し、経済的な影響から、リアジは若くして複数の仕事を掛け持ちして生活することになった。

「ウェイトレスや皿洗い、掃除機の訪問販売や修理もした。また、テレビやラジオを修理してお金を稼いだこともあった。6年以上、自分のラジオ番組も持っていた。この間、私を大いに助けてくれた、忘れられない素晴らしい人たちに出会った。みんな大変な状況だとわかってくれていた。もちろん、そのような苦労や不安、激動があるからこそ、臨機応変に対応できるようになり、たくましくなる。そして、感謝の気持ちと謙虚な気持ちを持ち、地域や社会に恩返しをしたいと思うようになる。」と彼女は語る。

MX TechnologiesのCIOであるフェリックス・クインタナは、メキシコのチワワで生まれ、2歳の時にバイク事故で実父を亡くした。10歳のとき、家族とともに米国に移住した。「より良い生活と機会を求めてのことだった」と語る彼は、その移住が過酷なものであったことを付け加えた。「新しい文化に適応し、新しい言語を学ばなければならなかった。最も困難な経験は、おそらく米国に溶け込むことであった。経済状況は標準以下、両親の雇用機会は限られており、外国語で学業を終えるのは困難で、差別も経験した。」

エレイン・モンティーラはピアソンのUS School AssessmentのCTOであり、以前はThe CUNY Graduate CenterのCIOだった。16歳でドミニカ共和国から米国に移住することは、困難がつきまとうものであった。「私の英語はとても初歩的なものだった」と彼女は言う。「私は、自分が他の人たちとは違って見えることに気づいた。自分の訛りを恥ずかしく思ったものだ。それをすごく気にして、話すのが嫌になった。」

現在、テックリーダーとして成功を収めている3人は、それぞれ異なる背景を持ちながらも、移民を経験したCIOは業界リーダーとしてユニークな資質を持っているという意見は同じだ。

「私は、過去の経験が自分自身を形成すると信じている」とクインタナは言う。「新しい文化に溶け込む難しさを考えると、こうしたリーダーは、他者に共感し、広い視野を持ち、多様性を受け入れる可能性が高いと思う」と述べた。

リアジも同意見だ。「私は多様性を大切にしている。多様なバックグラウンドを持つ人たちは、その人独自の文化や歴史からさまざまな意見を持ち、幅広い視野を持っている。それは、仕事のあらゆる場面、特にリーダーシップを発揮する場面で、非常に貴重なものとなる。現代のグローバルな職場には、多様な考え方が必要だ。多様な文化的・社会経済的背景の顧客がいて、社員は多様な歴史や文化を有している。彼らのユニークさを受け入れてこそ、よりホリスティックな組織となり、顧客のニーズにより合致することができる」

職場環境の変化

現代のテック系ワークプレイスで取り組むべきことのひとつに、採用があるとモンティーラは言う。「移民や女性などのマイノリティを技術者から締め出すような、非常に時代遅れの雇用慣行がある」。彼女は、女性よりも男性にアピールするような言い回しの求人広告などがあることを例に挙げる。「面接の段階でも、無意識のバイアスがある。人は自分と同じような容姿や声の持ち主を採用する。この慣習を変えていく必要がある」ともいう。外国人風の名前を理由にした意識的・潜在的な差別もあると彼女は付け加える。

リアジは、特にリーダー的役割やテックで女性が活躍する障壁は週5日9時から5時までのオフィスワークであったと指摘する。しかし、パンデミックの予想外の結果として、ほとんどの仕事がリモートでできることが認識され、ハイブリッドワークが多くの仕事の競争条件を公平化している。

「また、子供や高齢者の世話をする女性が、より長く労働に従事するようになった。このことは、すでに女性の獲得に苦労しており、さらにその維持に苦労している技術分野で最も重要なことである。また、リモートでの就労が容易になったために、障がいのある人が働く機会も増えている。」

現在でもテック分野の人材の偏りを考えると、この勢いをもっと広げる必要があるとリアジは付け加える。さまざまな経歴を持つマイノリティの声は欠かせない。彼らなしでは、業界のリーダーたちは、開発、革新、成功に必要な広い視野を得ることができない。

「ほとんどの女性が技術の消費者であるにもかかわらず、工学やコンピュータサイエンスを学び、技術の進歩に貢献しようとする女性を引きつけるのに苦労している。私たちの業界は本当に偏っている。多様性は、イノベーション、人間の成長、進化に不可欠であり、経済成長、優れた社会政策、健全な民主主義社会に不可欠である。」

恩返しをすることの良さ

リアジ、キンタナ、モンティーラの3人は、それぞれ異なる国で育った経験を活かし、現在テック業界を目指す若いマイノリティーの指導にあたっている。

「人を助ける機会はたくさんある」とクインタナは言う。「地元の大学で講義をし、自分のキャリアパスについて学生に話す機会があったが、その学生の何人かは偶然にもマイノリティだった。ヒスパニック系の若者やその両親と会って、教育の重要性や奨学金について話したこともある。また奉仕活動を通じて、難民や移民にも会うことができた」

ロールモデルやメンターは、彼女のキャリアにとって不可欠だったと、モンティーラは「私はよく兄を見ていて、それが私の助けになった 」と言う。「兄は、私が技術者の道に進むきっかけを与えてくれた人だ。たいてい女性は一人か少人数で、まだ言葉を学んでいる途中で、頭の中ですべてを翻訳していたので、コンピュータの教室に入る時、怖かった。」

今では彼女は後輩たちに、この弱さが大きな財産にもなりうると話している。

「私は一生懸命働いたので、すぐに出世しました」と、彼女は付け加える。「もちろん、不安もあったし、インポスター症候群にも悩まされたけれど、時が経つにつれて、弱さを持つことは大きな能力になり得ると思えるようになった。完璧ではないことを認めることで、プレッシャーから解放され、物事に取り組むことができるようになった。私は、このことをすべての後輩に教えている。感情をそのままにし、それと戦わない。私にとって重要なのは、不快であることを心地よく感じられるようになることだった。それは簡単なことではないが、それを実践すればするほど、より大きな絵が見えてきた。私はいつも、頼まれた以上のものを提供する。移民として、有色人種の女性として、私は他の人の2倍も3倍も一生懸命働いている」。

困難を経験する人へのアドバイスとして、クインタナは「ただ落ち着くだけではダメだ」と言う。「常に学ぶために、あらゆる機会を利用することだ」と彼は言う。「常に挑戦し続けること。他人を尊重し、誰に対しても親切に接すること。あなたの評判は、あなたについてくる。自分の価値観と一致し、自分に投資してくれるメンターや組織を探すこと。何よりも、自分が何者で、どこから来たのかを恥じてはいけない。これはあなたの一部であり、あなたをユニークな存在にするものだ」

著者： Inna Lazareva
Freelance writer

Inna Lazareva is a British multimedia journalist who, as of July 2022, is based in Tel Aviv.

