移民のバックストーリーが、技術リーダーを育てる

\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u3092\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306b\u505c\u6ede\u3055\u305b\u305f\u304c\u3001\u7740\u5b9f\u306b\u79e9\u5e8f\u304c\u56de\u5fa9\u3059\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3066\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3082\u5897\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u79fb\u6c11\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u696d\u754c\u306e\u9375\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30d4\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6e90\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30d1\u30b9\u306f\u6642\u306b\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3084\u30b3\u30cd\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u5929\u5730\u3078\u306e\u79fb\u4f4f\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u3001\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u3001\u793e\u4f1a\u7684\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u72a0\u7272\u3084\u632b\u6298\u3092\u4f34\u3046\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6311\u6226\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u571f\u53f0\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5171\u901a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3068\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5229\u76ca\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5353\u8d8a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u5171\u611f\u3068\u52aa\u529b\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30c6\u30d5\u30a7\u30fb\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u306f\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30fb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u56fd\u9023\u306e\u5143CIO\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u4ed6\u306e\u9ad8\u4f4d\u306a\u5f79\u8077\u3092\u6b74\u4efb\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u305f\u30a4\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u6a29\u3084\u81ea\u7531\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5973\u6027\u305f\u3061\u304c\u4eca\u3082\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u4e2d\u6771\u3067\u80b2\u3063\u305f\u5973\u6027\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u304c\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u304d\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5148\u751f\u3084\u770b\u8b77\u5e2b\u306b\u306f\u306a\u308c\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u306f\u306a\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u306e\u4e21\u89aa\u306f\u3001\u5f53\u664216\u6b73\u3060\u3063\u305f\u5a18\u3092\u7c73\u56fd\u306b\u7559\u5b66\u3055\u305b\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u4f4f\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u59c9\u3068\u5408\u6d41\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3002\u30a4\u30e9\u30f3\u306b\u5230\u7740\u3057\u3066\u9593\u3082\u306a\u304f\u30a4\u30b9\u30e9\u30e0\u9769\u547d\u304c\u52c3\u767a\u3057\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u306f\u82e5\u304f\u3057\u3066\u8907\u6570\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u639b\u3051\u6301\u3061\u3057\u3066\u751f\u6d3b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u3084\u76bf\u6d17\u3044\u3001\u6383\u9664\u6a5f\u306e\u8a2a\u554f\u8ca9\u58f2\u3084\u4fee\u7406\u3082\u3057\u305f\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c6\u30ec\u30d3\u3084\u30e9\u30b8\u30aa\u3092\u4fee\u7406\u3057\u3066\u304a\u91d1\u3092\u7a3c\u3044\u3060\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u30026\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30e9\u30b8\u30aa\u756a\u7d44\u3082\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u9593\u3001\u79c1\u3092\u5927\u3044\u306b\u52a9\u3051\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3001\u5fd8\u308c\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306b\u51fa\u4f1a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u307f\u3093\u306a\u5927\u5909\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u3060\u3068\u308f\u304b\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u82e6\u52b4\u3084\u4e0d\u5b89\u3001\u6fc0\u52d5\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u81e8\u6a5f\u5fdc\u5909\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u305f\u304f\u307e\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u611f\u8b1d\u306e\u6c17\u6301\u3061\u3068\u8b19\u865a\u306a\u6c17\u6301\u3061\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u5730\u57df\u3084\u793e\u4f1a\u306b\u6069\u8fd4\u3057\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\nMX Technologies\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d5\u30a7\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30ca\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30ad\u30b7\u30b3\u306e\u30c1\u30ef\u30ef\u3067\u751f\u307e\u308c\u30012\u6b73\u306e\u6642\u306b\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u5b9f\u7236\u3092\u4ea1\u304f\u3057\u305f\u300210\u6b73\u306e\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5bb6\u65cf\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u7c73\u56fd\u306b\u79fb\u4f4f\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u751f\u6d3b\u3068\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u79fb\u4f4f\u304c\u904e\u9177\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u300c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6587\u5316\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u8a00\u8a9e\u3092\u5b66\u3070\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6700\u3082\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u7c73\u56fd\u306b\u6eb6\u3051\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u7d4c\u6e08\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u6a19\u6e96\u4ee5\u4e0b\u3001\u4e21\u89aa\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306f\u9650\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5916\u56fd\u8a9e\u3067\u5b66\u696d\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3001\u5dee\u5225\u3082\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30a8\u30ec\u30a4\u30f3\u30fb\u30e2\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30e9\u306f\u30d4\u30a2\u30bd\u30f3\u306eUS School Assessment\u306eCTO\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4ee5\u524d\u306fThe CUNY Graduate Center\u306eCIO\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300216\u6b73\u3067\u30c9\u30df\u30cb\u30ab\u5171\u548c\u56fd\u304b\u3089\u7c73\u56fd\u306b\u79fb\u4f4f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u56f0\u96e3\u304c\u3064\u304d\u307e\u3068\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306e\u82f1\u8a9e\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u521d\u6b69\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u3068\u306f\u9055\u3063\u3066\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u3044\u305f\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u8a1b\u308a\u3092\u6065\u305a\u304b\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3059\u3054\u304f\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u8a71\u3059\u306e\u304c\u5acc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6210\u529f\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b3\u4eba\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u6301\u3061\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u3001\u79fb\u6c11\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305fCIO\u306f\u696d\u754c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u8cc7\u8cea\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u610f\u898b\u306f\u540c\u3058\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u5f62\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30ca\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6587\u5316\u306b\u6eb6\u3051\u8fbc\u3080\u96e3\u3057\u3055\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4ed6\u8005\u306b\u5171\u611f\u3057\u3001\u5e83\u3044\u8996\u91ce\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u3082\u540c\u610f\u898b\u3060\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u5927\u5207\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b0\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u6587\u5316\u3084\u6b74\u53f2\u304b\u3089\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u610f\u898b\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u5e45\u5e83\u3044\u8996\u91ce\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u5834\u9762\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u5834\u9762\u3067\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u73fe\u4ee3\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u8077\u5834\u306b\u306f\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3002\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u6587\u5316\u7684\u30fb\u793e\u4f1a\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u80cc\u666f\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u304c\u3044\u3066\u3001\u793e\u54e1\u306f\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u6b74\u53f2\u3084\u6587\u5316\u3092\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u3055\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3053\u305d\u3001\u3088\u308a\u30db\u30ea\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\u306a\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u3088\u308a\u5408\u81f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\n\n\u8077\u5834\u74b0\u5883\u306e\u5909\u5316\n\n\u73fe\u4ee3\u306e\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u7cfb\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u3067\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306b\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30e2\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30e9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u79fb\u6c11\u3084\u5973\u6027\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30de\u30a4\u30ce\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u6280\u8853\u8005\u304b\u3089\u7de0\u3081\u51fa\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6642\u4ee3\u9045\u308c\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u6163\u884c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u3001\u5973\u6027\u3088\u308a\u3082\u7537\u6027\u306b\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8a00\u3044\u56de\u3057\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u5e83\u544a\u306a\u3069\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f8b\u306b\u6319\u3052\u308b\u3002\u300c\u9762\u63a5\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3082\u3001\u7121\u610f\u8b58\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u4eba\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5bb9\u59ff\u3084\u58f0\u306e\u6301\u3061\u4e3b\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u6163\u7fd2\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3082\u3044\u3046\u3002\u5916\u56fd\u4eba\u98a8\u306e\u540d\u524d\u3092\u7406\u7531\u306b\u3057\u305f\u610f\u8b58\u7684\u30fb\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u5dee\u5225\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u7684\u5f79\u5272\u3084\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u5973\u6027\u304c\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3059\u308b\u969c\u58c1\u306f\u90315\u65e59\u6642\u304b\u30895\u6642\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u4e88\u60f3\u5916\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8a8d\u8b58\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u304c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u6761\u4ef6\u3092\u516c\u5e73\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5b50\u4f9b\u3084\u9ad8\u9f62\u8005\u306e\u4e16\u8a71\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5973\u6027\u304c\u3001\u3088\u308a\u9577\u304f\u52b4\u50cd\u306b\u5f93\u4e8b\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u5973\u6027\u306e\u7372\u5f97\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u305d\u306e\u7dad\u6301\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6280\u8853\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u306e\u5c31\u52b4\u304c\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u969c\u304c\u3044\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u304c\u50cd\u304f\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3082\u5897\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u3067\u3082\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u504f\u308a\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u52e2\u3044\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5e83\u3052\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u7d4c\u6b74\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30de\u30a4\u30ce\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u58f0\u306f\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306a\u3057\u3067\u306f\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u958b\u767a\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u3001\u6210\u529f\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u5e83\u3044\u8996\u91ce\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u5973\u6027\u304c\u6280\u8853\u306e\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u5de5\u5b66\u3084\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u6280\u8853\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u5973\u6027\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u3064\u3051\u308b\u306e\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u696d\u754c\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u504f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3001\u9032\u5316\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u7d4c\u6e08\u6210\u9577\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u793e\u4f1a\u653f\u7b56\u3001\u5065\u5168\u306a\u6c11\u4e3b\u4e3b\u7fa9\u793e\u4f1a\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6069\u8fd4\u3057\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u826f\u3055\n\n\u30ea\u30a2\u30b8\u3001\u30ad\u30f3\u30bf\u30ca\u3001\u30e2\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30e9\u306e3\u4eba\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u56fd\u3067\u80b2\u3063\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u696d\u754c\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u82e5\u3044\u30de\u30a4\u30ce\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u306e\u6307\u5c0e\u306b\u3042\u305f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306f\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30ca\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5730\u5143\u306e\u5927\u5b66\u3067\u8b1b\u7fa9\u3092\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30d1\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5b66\u751f\u306b\u8a71\u3059\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5b66\u751f\u306e\u4f55\u4eba\u304b\u306f\u5076\u7136\u306b\u3082\u30de\u30a4\u30ce\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30d2\u30b9\u30d1\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u7cfb\u306e\u82e5\u8005\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4e21\u89aa\u3068\u4f1a\u3063\u3066\u3001\u6559\u80b2\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3084\u5968\u5b66\u91d1\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u5949\u4ed5\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001\u96e3\u6c11\u3084\u79fb\u6c11\u306b\u3082\u4f1a\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\n\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3084\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3001\u30e2\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30e9\u306f\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3088\u304f\u5144\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u79c1\u306e\u52a9\u3051\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f \u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5144\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306e\u9053\u306b\u9032\u3080\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u4eba\u3060\u3002\u305f\u3044\u3066\u3044\u5973\u6027\u306f\u4e00\u4eba\u304b\u5c11\u4eba\u6570\u3067\u3001\u307e\u3060\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u9014\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u982d\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u7ffb\u8a33\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6559\u5ba4\u306b\u5165\u308b\u6642\u3001\u6016\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4eca\u3067\u306f\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u5f8c\u8f29\u305f\u3061\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5f31\u3055\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ca1\u7523\u306b\u3082\u306a\u308a\u3046\u308b\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u4e00\u751f\u61f8\u547d\u50cd\u3044\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u51fa\u4e16\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u4e0d\u5b89\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30dd\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u306b\u3082\u60a9\u307e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3051\u308c\u3069\u3001\u6642\u304c\u7d4c\u3064\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3066\u3001\u5f31\u3055\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u306b\u306a\u308a\u5f97\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5b8c\u74a7\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u89e3\u653e\u3055\u308c\u3001\u7269\u4e8b\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5f8c\u8f29\u306b\u6559\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u611f\u60c5\u3092\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u306b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3068\u6226\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u79c1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4e0d\u5feb\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fc3\u5730\u3088\u304f\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3059\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u7d75\u304c\u898b\u3048\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3082\u3001\u983c\u307e\u308c\u305f\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u79fb\u6c11\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6709\u8272\u4eba\u7a2e\u306e\u5973\u6027\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u306e2\u500d\u30823\u500d\u3082\u4e00\u751f\u61f8\u547d\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3002\n\n\u56f0\u96e3\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3059\u308b\u4eba\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30ca\u306f\u300c\u305f\u3060\u843d\u3061\u7740\u304f\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u30c0\u30e1\u3060\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5e38\u306b\u5b66\u3076\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5e38\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3002\u4ed6\u4eba\u3092\u5c0a\u91cd\u3057\u3001\u8ab0\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3082\u89aa\u5207\u306b\u63a5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u8a55\u5224\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3068\u4e00\u81f4\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u63a2\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3002\u4f55\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u4f55\u8005\u3067\u3001\u3069\u3053\u304b\u3089\u6765\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u6065\u3058\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u3092\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u5b58\u5728\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u300d