With the new financial year looming, now is a good time to review your Microsoft 365 licenses

Microsoft 365 is the productivity engine at the heart of many SMB businesses across Australia. Having the right licenses for the applications the business needs are critical. Licensing can sometimes be complex to understand, however, which is why SMBs should make sure they\u2019re sourcing their licenses from the right places.\n\nHaving a trustworthy and proven location to source Microsoft licenses, such as the Lenovo Pro Small Business Store, SMBs can efficiently stay on top of their Microsoft licensing requirements, without risk of dealing with unlicensed copies of the software. According to Lenovo Head of Ecommerce, Kirat Khara, the company is very committed to being this trusted partner and expert for SMBs.\n\n\u201cLenovo\u00a0is building a relationship with SMBs where we become a trusted solution partner beyond a transactional relationship,\u201d Khara said \u201cAs businesses move along the digital transformation journey, hybrid working, productivity, capital outlay, security and ROI become critical elements in their decision making.\u00a0Lenovo, with our breadth of bespoke solutions, can partner with businesses to support this journey.\u201d\n\nThe benefits of Lenovo Pro Small Business Store\n\nAs noted in a recent Lenovo white paper: \u201cSMBs seize opportunities in the cloud\u201d, the COVID-19 pandemic forced SMBs to adopt new and flexible ways of working. However, within those organisations, 43 per cent of IT professionals believe that the IT team can\u2019t handle all of their challenges, and a full 545 hours of lost staff productivity occur each year from IT outages.\n\nThe same white paper highlights that with the right cloud configurations, SMBs stand to see greater levels of productivity, and that 65 per cent of them see reduced capex and opex spend, and are able to better manage risk.\n\nThe potential is there, but as Khara said, it\u2019s important that SMBs don\u2019t over-extend their use of IT, and make sure they have the capabilities to take full advantage of the investments that they do make.\n\n\u201cMicrosoft Cloud can include multiple elements from a very basic license to complex security and management solutions built-in. It\u2019s a Software as a Service model giving flexibility to businesses to scale up and down based on their requirements,\u201d he said. \u201cHowever, it's important to understand which part of the solution adds most value to a company. My advice is: if the expertise does not exist within a small business then it\u2019s best to speak with a solutions consultant to explore suitable solutions based on the company\u2019s current infrastructure.\u201d\n\nThis is what Lenovo Pro Small Business Store has been designed to help address. Its key benefits for SMBs include:\n\nBetter understand your Microsoft licensing requirements\n\nMicrosoft does have a wide range of 365 licences available, designed for everything from personal use to business, cloud and enterprise. The features available under each type of license can be varied, and for businesses that aren\u2019t entirely sure of their needs (for example, those still trying to standardise their approach to flexible working and cloud), understanding which license meets their requirements can be challenging.\n\nThis is why the Lenovo Pro Small Business Store does feature 24\/7 hour support for subscriptions, billing or portal access in all CSP enabled markets, and expertise that can help ensure you find the right licenses for your needs. \u201cOur SMB IT specialists are just a phone call away and can help pull in multiple subject matter experts depending on the complexity of the solution,\u201d Khara said. \u201cWe are a pocket-to-cloud company wherein sales and solution specialists can build a holistic solution encompassing hardware and software. We also provide multiple payment options and subscription models to suit any small business needs.\u201d\n\nSMBs often struggle to get the support they need around IT. Having a resource such as Lenovo allows these businesses to make the most of their investment into Microsoft and the cloud.\n\nFor more information on the Lenovo Pro Small Business Store, or to sign up and start exploring their business solutions, click here.