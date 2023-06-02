Deoleo doubles down on sustainability through digital transformation

Olive oil is an integral ingredient in kitchens around the world thanks to its unique flavor and beneficial health properties. According to data from the International Olive Council (IOC) during a 2021-2022 campaign, global consumption stood at 3.2 million tons, 2.9% more than the previous period.

And one company that’s certainly contributed to this is Deoleo, based in Córdoba, Sapin, with its well-known brands such as Bertolli, Carapelli, Carbonell, Koipe and Fígaro. Founded in 1955 and present in more than 70 countries, Deoleo’s philosophy stems from a heritage of quality and tradition, and to value innovation and sustainability as growth vectors, with the aim of protecting its farmers, suppliers and the land. So the company’s vision is to lead olive oil production toward a more sustainable future.

To achieve these objectives, Deoleo has had to commit to a digital transformation process that allows it to achieve operational efficiency and contribute to its sustainability strategy. “We look for the right technology partners, establish priorities and approach the transformation with a goal to improve processes and promote automation,” says Maricruz Díaz, the company’s CIO. And if she had to establish the specific point at which the company is within the process of digital transformation, she says they’re somewhere in the middle. “We’ve come a certain way, but there is still a long way to go,” she adds. “But our modus operandi is very clear: we identify the company’s needs and identify the most disruptive technologies in the market.”

With so many facets, however, finding the most appropriate tool or technology can be a great challenge considering the many variables to consider, mainly the way in which the technology fits with what already exists internally. “When we implement a new tool or technology, this entails a review of everything related to process change and the way the people who are involved work,” she says.

Currently, the ERP, or, as Díaz calls it, “the core,” that supports everything is SAP. On it, key pillars are supported: production, sales, accounting, purchases, among others. Then there are other tools that communicate with SAP.

In search of efficiency with Siemens

In the pursuit of greater sustainability and efficiency, Deoleo has embarked on different digital transformation projects. The most recent is that of Siemens Digital Industries Software, the Siemens business unit specializing in software that helped Deoleo attain operational efficiency and, at the same time, contribute to its sustainability strategy to achieve its goal of zero emission status by 2030. At a more technical level, what’s been carried out with Siemens is the implementation of its Opcenter RD&L software, which has served as a platform to streamline, optimize and align all product designs and processes with the highest quality standards. “We’ve realized that aligning all R&D processes and data speeds the transfer of final product designs to general manufacturing,” Díaz says. “We’re in a transformation process that is being cemented and executed from different angles.”