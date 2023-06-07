How Palladium targets tech to better serve the business

At the end of the 1960s, Spanish businessman Abel Matutes had an ambitious dream to bring paradise closer to travelers by offering incredible experiences. The result was what is now the Palladium Hotel Group, a hotel chain with 10 different brands spread across Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.\n\nBut the company\u2019s history and growth wouldn\u2019t have been possible without a clear commitment to innovation. Since its inception, it has actively worked to adapt its internal and external processes to new business imperatives, always seeking the right balance to facilitate the most effective response to the needs of the company. And in recent times, digital transformation has been the cornerstone. \u201cOver the last 10 years, we\u2019ve made significant advances in technology, always in line with the group's strategic objectives and, therefore, with a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and improving the customer experience, especially in the digital field,\u201d explains Marcel Alet, Palladium Hotel Group\u2019s CIO.\n\nTo do this, he and his team have worked based on a technological roadmap, which has led them to be industry leaders. So in the short term, the group has a project plan focused on scalability, customer knowledge, and a clear commitment to the cloud in hybrid mode, cybersecurity, and sustainability.\n\nA journey full of challenges\n\nSince Palladium began its digital transformation journey, the company has been repeatedly challenged, especially in how it managed the cultural impact, which demanded changes to work processes, and an evolution of how business partners adapted to new technologies. \n\nPlus, they had to counter tech skills shortages, implement new policies and procedures, and integrate different systems and platforms. \u201cBut with strategic planning and effective communication, we managed to continue advancing in our digital transformation process," says Alet.\n\nTo highlight a specific project, last year the company made a successful transition to RISE with SAP cloud solution. \u201cIt\u2019s allowed greater flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in our business processes, maintaining all the innovation developed in the previous version,\u201d he says. They\u2019ve also significantly increased digital governance and implemented premium platforms in core areas like web, loyalty, and operations. "We\u2019ve executed one of the most important data projects in the industry, being early adopters of the Snowflake platform, which has allowed better governance, control and analysis of our data, as well as an improvement in the decision-making process,\u201d says Alet.\n\nFor all this, the company has adopted a hybrid approach, using other platforms such as Adobe, Salesforce, and Tableau, among others, that are capable of satisfying specific needs of business areas, and developing customized solutions. \u201cEach of these platforms has been carefully selected for their capacity and fit within our ecosystem, and they\u2019ve been deployed according to our specific context, following the appropriate methodologies,\u201d says Alet.\n\nA digital future\n\nPalladium\u2019s digital transformation has had a significant impact in terms of operational efficiency, as well as an ability to make decisions based on data, increasing the level of customer knowledge and, consequently, an improvement in productivity of internal teams. In addition, they\u2019ve significantly reduced processes with little added value through process automation (RPA), and the elimination of redundancies in their technological infrastructure. All of this, according to Alet, is fully measurable and the result of combining cutting-edge technology, solid processes, and a culture of sustainable innovation within the group.\n\nIn the coming years, the group's main challenge is to continue increasing efficiency and control in all areas of the organization, while maintaining the objective of being a data-driven company. \u201cWe\u2019ll also focus on staying ahead of the latest technologies and trends, primarily AI and ML, as well as further improving our ability to quickly adapt to market changes,\u201d says Alet. \u201cWe\u2019ll also continue to work on managing cultural change and the shortage of professionals with training and skills, in order to achieve the objectives set.\u201d\n\nWith these ideals in place, Palladium has several projects underway, especially in the areas of loyalty, revenue, direct sales, and operations. \u201cWe work to improve our loyalty solutions, as well as the entire digital ecosystem,\u201d he says. \u201cFurthermore, advanced analytics, AI, and ML will be essential in these projects, since they\u2019ll allow the company to make data-driven decisions to improve efficiency and profitability.\u201d \n\nIn short, Palladium Hotel Group faces the future in terms of innovation and digital transformation with a strategic vision focused on the continuous improvement of its processes, profitability, and sustainability. And in that future, technology plays a fundamental role, with a vision oriented toward the creation of innovative digital solutions that contribute to the improvement of all business processes.