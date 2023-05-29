Red Hat embraces hybrid cloud for internal IT

For some enterprises, the road to hybrid cloud has run through Red Hat\u2019s OpenShift. For Red Hat itself, that same journey, fueled by its flagship container platform, has been a principled one.\n\nThe company, which was acquired by IBM in 2017, prides itself on its origins \u2014 supporting open standards and fighting vendor lock-in. So it\u2019s only natural that the internal IT infrastructure overhaul of the Raleigh, N.C.-based Linux software company would aim for the same.\n\nSticking with that tradition, Red Hat launched Open Hybrid Cloud, an internal IT migration that CIO James Palermo believes mirrors what will be the standard digital hybrid architecture of the future for many enterprises.\n\nOpen Hybrid Cloud\u2019s three core components include a next-generation datacenter focused on building hybrid cloud infrastructure, a \u201chyperconnected\u201d cloud-adjacent datacenter that enables low-latency data transfers with public cloud, and a hybrid cloud container platform built on Red Hat OpenShift 4. The internal project earned a 2023 CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership.\n\nAll hypervisors have similar tools to OpenShift to migrate applications to the cloud. But Red Hat maintains that OpenShift is more open and is the best option to migrate to any cloud.\n\n\u201cThe open part of this is we\u2019re not locked into any proprietary [cloud] software \u2014 we are willing to extend our compute environment anywhere, whether it is Amazon, Google, Microsoft,\u201d Palermo says. \u201cThe hybrid part is it can run in multiple environments \u2014 run it on premise or extend it to the public cloud environment in a secure manner beyond your corporate presence.\u201d\n\nStep 1: Reducing data center sprawl\n\nPalermo and team began project Open Hybrid Cloud roughly 18 months ago. They recently finished the first phase, which involved shutting down four data centers in North America and consolidating the company\u2019s internal applications in one data center on premises in Raleigh.\n\nSeveral benefits came with that consolidation. Red Hat, for instance, was able to retire 150 legacy applications \u2014 about 10% to 15% of its total portfolio of applications \u2014 thus vastly reducing the company\u2019s technical debt, Palermo says.\n\nCost saving was another major benefit. The company cut down the number of server racks it maintains from about 150 across multiple data centers to between 30 and 35 racks in the single data center.\n\n\u201cBecause we were able to implement an entirely new workload architecture, we were able to reduce our infrastructure footprint significantly,\u201d Palermo says. \u201cIt\u2019s a massive, massive opportunity to reduce your total cost of ownership. \u201c\n\nStep 2: Going hybrid\n\nFor the project\u2019s second phase, Red Hat has employed its cash cow product, OpenShift, to abstract, containerize, and migrate many of its business-critical workloads to the AWS cloud, where roughly 75% of Red Hat\u2019s internal applications now run, including Oracle ERP, Salesforce, and Workday, Palermo says.\n\nBut because Open Hybrid Cloud finds its foundation in OpenShift, Red Hat can package up and move any of those workloads to any public cloud, the CIO adds.\n\nThe project has helped modernize Red Hat\u2019s IT operations, offering distinct availability and security zones that allow Red Hat to make changes in the overall stack without disrupting operations, Palermo says.\n\nThe strategy was designed to ensure Red Hat IT can match the speed and adaptability demands of digital business, while improving the availability, resiliency, and security of its systems. Perhaps more notable is the fact that Open Hybrid Cloud ensures the company known for its hybrid cloud\u2013enabling software can now reap the benefits of hybrid cloud itself.\n\nAs the major supplier of Linux for running apps on any cloud, and OpenShift as an open toolset for getting the apps there, Red Hat intends to remain integral to the transformations of enterprises by endorsing and sticking with a hybrid model.\n\nThe company is a major player in the software industry and counts enterprises such as San Diego Gas & Electric, ABB, Morgan Stanley, ExxonMobil, Barclays, and Lufthansa Technik as customers.\n\nBut not all analysts are as certain that enterprises IT architectures will be hybrid in the future.\n\n\u201cClearly, the momentum is towards public cloud,\u201d says Sid Nag, a vice president and analyst at Gartner, noting that enterprises in the future may shift from a hybrid model to a co-location or hosting facility to eliminate capital expenditures entirely.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s going to be hybrid for a while, at least for the foreseeable future \u2026 maybe five years,\u201d Nag says. \u201cBut I don\u2019t think it\u2019s going to be long term. If you look at the public cloud momentum, that is where IT is headed.\u201d