Red Hat embraces hybrid cloud for internal IT

For some enterprises, the road to hybrid cloud has run through Red Hat’s OpenShift. For Red Hat itself, that same journey, fueled by its flagship container platform, has been a principled one.

The company, which was acquired by IBM in 2017, prides itself on its origins — supporting open standards and fighting vendor lock-in. So it’s only natural that the internal IT infrastructure overhaul of the Raleigh, N.C.-based Linux software company would aim for the same.

Sticking with that tradition, Red Hat launched Open Hybrid Cloud, an internal IT migration that CIO James Palermo believes mirrors what will be the standard digital hybrid architecture of the future for many enterprises.

Open Hybrid Cloud’s three core components include a next-generation datacenter focused on building hybrid cloud infrastructure, a “hyperconnected” cloud-adjacent datacenter that enables low-latency data transfers with public cloud, and a hybrid cloud container platform built on Red Hat OpenShift 4. The internal project earned a 2023 CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership.

All hypervisors have similar tools to OpenShift to migrate applications to the cloud. But Red Hat maintains that OpenShift is more open and is the best option to migrate to any cloud.

“The open part of this is we’re not locked into any proprietary [cloud] software — we are willing to extend our compute environment anywhere, whether it is Amazon, Google, Microsoft,” Palermo says. “The hybrid part is it can run in multiple environments — run it on premise or extend it to the public cloud environment in a secure manner beyond your corporate presence.”