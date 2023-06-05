3 things CIOs must do now to accurately hit net-zero targets

Research from Accenture shows that 48% of companies say technology-enabled sustainability initiatives lead to more competitive products and enhanced customer service, and contribute to attracting top talent—all of which help drive increased revenues. However, the latest and largest UNGC-Accenture CEO study revealed that 91% of CEOs report insufficient technology solutions as a barrier to seizing opportunities in the net-zero transition, building resilience in their organization, and overcoming current volatility in the business landscape.

CEOs are relying on CIOs to identify and deploy these value-driven technology solutions, thus reinforcing the role that CIOs play at the heart of their companies’ innovation, agility, and growth.

In some cases, CIOs are building more sustainable businesses by leveraging what already exists. They operationalize these technologies to understand where efficiencies can be achieved and new ways of working can be introduced, leading to reduced emissions, energy use, and materials. In other cases, they’re innovating and creating better solutions by identifying, building, and scaling those technologies to be more sustainable.

Regardless of whether they take a ‘build on’ or ‘create anew’ approach, CIOs should consider three key actions to meet their sustainability and broader business objectives. These measures will drive decarbonization across the value chain and give CIOs the opportunity to leverage their expertise and build resiliency throughout their organizations.

Optimize internal technology

Today, CIOs can influence everything from hardware procurement and the way developers write code for their company, to how IT gathers, processes, distributes and stores data—all of which impact a company’s carbon footprint. CIOs, in partnership with other key business leaders, need to use the latest innovations in analytics, AI and visualization technologies to effectively interpret and act on carbon data across the digital technology lifecycles to improve sustainable performance.

One of the immediate efforts CIOs can take to accelerate sustainability goals includes selecting energy-efficient software, which can have a major impact on energy consumption. Uniting Technology and Sustainability surveyedcompanies that said they were taking various approaches to incorporate sustainability throughout the software development lifecycle. Some of these tactics included strategizing about sustainability objectives at the beginning of the software lifecycle (34%); establishing metrics that measure the sustainability quotient of the technology or software (32%); aligning engineers and developers with the goals and KPIs of sustainable technology or software (39%); and making testing sustainable by selecting innovative approaches to conserve energy (33%).