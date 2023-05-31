How an Indian real-estate juggernaut keeps growing by harnessing the power of zero

If you\u2019ve ever watched a James Bond film \u2013 from Dr. No to No Time to Die \u2013 you may have noticed \u201cEON Productions\u201d in the credits. \u201cEON\u201d stands for \u201cEverything or Nothing\u201d \u2013 a phrase that could just as well apply to the Prestige Group, one of India\u2019s leading real estate developers.\n\nTo get a sense of just how large the company looms, just look to the skies. The next time you\u2019re in Bangalore or Mumbai (or Hyderabad, or Calicut, or Chennai for that matter), chances are you\u2019ll see one of their landmark buildings literally towering over the urban landscape.\n\nBut the company\u2019s stature isn\u2019t just a question of height. From futuristic urban malls to sedate lakeside villas to sprawling luxury resorts, Prestige\u2019s projects cover literally hundreds of millions of square feet of Indian land \u2013 170 million completed to date with another 170 million underway.\n\nThe sweet smell of excess\n\nWhat\u2019s more, the Prestige name isn\u2019t just aspirational; it\u2019s descriptive. Luxury, exclusivity, and quality are the common denominators of the conglomerate\u2019s twenty distinct brands, which range from real estate to hospitality (hotels and resorts) to interior design to men\u2019s fashion.\n\nBottom line: it all adds up to more than ~130 billion Rupees ($1.6 billion) in annual sales.\n\nWith all these huge numbers you might be tempted to think that the key to Prestige\u2019s success is excess, but that would not be true. In fact, one of the most impressive numbers that mark this company\u2019s remarkable track record of continuous growth and improvement is. . . zero. Yes, you read that right. Zero, as in nothing, and that means everything to them.\n\nLet me explain.\n\nToo much, too fast, but still too slow\n\nSo, the more it grew, the more Prestige had to struggle with a host of inefficiencies in their interactions with customers. Important communications such as sending account statements, payment reminders, and other time-sensitive notifications had to be managed manually via a variety of legacy systems including email, snail mail, and so on, usually taking two to three days to complete. For Prestige and its customers, that wasn\u2019t good enough.\n\nThe company needed to streamline and speed up the communication cycle and to automate the many repetitive tasks involved in the real-estate sales and rental cycles, eliminating paperwork and reducing the risk of errors associated with manual processes.\n\nThus, to minimize delayed payments from customers, Prestige Estates automated account statements and due payment notifications, relieving their employees of the burden of having to manage multiple interactions manually.\n\nWhen nothing is everything\n\nPrestige was already running much of its business operations on SAP S\/4HANA ERP platform, so it was only natural for them to turn again to SAP for a solution that could integrate seamlessly with their existing systems. And SAP delivered in the form of SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform), which brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration into a single unified environment in the cloud.\n\nThe new system, implemented in a matter of months, delivered an immediate return on investment \u2013 automating repetitive tasks, improving operational efficiency and compliance \u2013 drastically reducing cycle times, and reducing the number of manual communications with customers to\u2026 you guessed it, zero!\n\nThanks to the new Business Technology Platform, customer communication management is entirely handled by Unattended BOT. Customer onboarding and grievance management process for all customers is completely automated through the BTP customer portal. All customer documentation and payment options are now available for Prestige customers online.\n\nThe power of zero\n\nCustomer interactions that used to take an average of two to three days now take\u2026 oh, about five minutes. In business terms, that\u2019s more or less the speed of light. If it\u2019s not exactly zero, it\u2019s pretty darn close.\n\nLast year (FY23) the company saw a year-on-year gross sales increase of 25%, achieving its highest ever Sales figures.\n\nSo clearly, the power of zero is real: it frees up time and resources for meaningful, quality interactions that add value for customers. And this, in turn, creates value for Prestige in terms of higher Sales today and higher customer satisfaction and loyalty tomorrow\n\nExcess has been a winning formula for Prestige, but the company understands that even excess has its limits. The company had been, so to speak, saved by zero (with apologies to The Fixx.) And by embracing the power of zero, Prestige is ensuring that its opportunities for growth are virtually limitless.\n\nFor their work, the Prestige Group was selected as a winner of the 2023 SAP Innovation Awards in the Transformation Titan category. To get the full details of what they accomplished to earn this prestigious honor, see their Awards pitch deck.