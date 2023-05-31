Can you spot the hidden theme of CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity summit?

With the rise of generative AI, it was inevitable that it would become an unofficial subtheme of CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity Summit.

And yet it still very much fits in with the event’s official theme: smart choices in a fast-changing world.

Few things are changing as much as GenAI as a tool for creating content, automating customer service, serving as a virtual assistant, and providing workplace collaboration tools.

We knew AI was a hot topic when we booked our opening keynote speaker, Ann Marie Sastry, a tech investor and CEO of the AI company Amesite, earlier this spring.

Since then, the applications of the technology have exploded. More importantly for our CSO audience, the security aspects have also risen to the forefront. Companies have learned from the mistakes of others – like when Samsung engineers unwittingly uploaded source code to ChatGPT– and preventative measures such as Apple’s ban on employee use of the tool.

Attendees will have a chance to hear from Sastry as well as ask questions in a live discussion.