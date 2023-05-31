Africa

HomeBlogsBehind the Mic: Tech insights from IT eventsCan you spot the hidden theme of CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity summit?
by Beth Kormanik

Can you spot the hidden theme of CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity summit?

Opinion
May 31, 20232 mins
Artificial IntelligenceCybercrimeEvents
Credit:

With the rise of generative AI, it was inevitable that it would become an unofficial subtheme of CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity Summit

And yet it still very much fits in with the event’s official theme: smart choices in a fast-changing world. 

Few things are changing as much as GenAI as a tool for creating content, automating customer service, serving as a virtual assistant, and providing workplace collaboration tools.  

We knew AI was a hot topic when we booked our opening keynote speaker, Ann Marie Sastry, a tech investor and CEO of the AI company Amesite, earlier this spring. 

Since then, the applications of the technology have exploded. More importantly for our CSO audience, the security aspects have also risen to the forefront. Companies have learned from the mistakes of others – like when Samsung engineers unwittingly uploaded source code to ChatGPT– and preventative measures such as Apple’s ban on employee use of the tool.  

Attendees will have a chance to hear from Sastry as well as ask questions in a live discussion. 

Beyond GenAI, the event will cover a lot of ground, from the state of cyber insurance to cloud security to the ever-changing regulations around data privacy and corporate governance. 

As a virtual event, you can drop by for the sessions that fit into your schedule and watch others on demand following the event. The program is free for qualified attendees. 

Learn more and register here

