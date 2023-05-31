Can you spot the hidden theme of CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity summit?

With the rise of generative AI, it was inevitable that it would become an unofficial subtheme of CSO\u2019s Future of Cybersecurity Summit. \n\nAnd yet it still very much fits in with the event\u2019s official theme: smart choices in a fast-changing world. \n\nFew things are changing as much as GenAI as a tool for creating content, automating customer service, serving as a virtual assistant, and providing workplace collaboration tools. \n\nWe knew AI was a hot topic when we booked our opening keynote speaker, Ann Marie Sastry, a tech investor and CEO of the AI company Amesite, earlier this spring. \n\nSince then, the applications of the technology have exploded. More importantly for our CSO audience, the security aspects have also risen to the forefront. Companies have learned from the mistakes of others \u2013 like when Samsung engineers unwittingly uploaded source code to ChatGPT\u2013 and preventative measures such as Apple\u2019s ban on employee use of the tool. \n\nAttendees will have a chance to hear from Sastry as well as ask questions in a live discussion. \n\nBeyond GenAI, the event will cover a lot of ground, from the state of cyber insurance to cloud security to the ever-changing regulations around data privacy and corporate governance. \n\nAs a virtual event, you can drop by for the sessions that fit into your schedule and watch others on demand following the event. The program is free for qualified attendees. \n\nLearn more and register here.