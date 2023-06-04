Africa

Mary K. Pratt
著者: Mary Pratt
Contributing writer

優秀な社員が辞めてしまう12の理由と、それを防ぐ方法

特集
Jun 04, 20232分
職歴採用情報ITマネジメント

人材は最大の資産であり、社員の離職をなくすことはできないが、以下の戦略は、優秀な人材を確保するのに役立つ。

japan-man-business-laptop-meeting-office
クレジットShutterstock

IT人材に対する需要が伸び続け、技術系人材の労働市場が逼迫する中、CIOはIT人材、特にパフォーマンスの高い人材が退職してしまうのを見過ごすわけにはいかない。

しかし、それでも、彼らは出て行ってしまうかもしれない。

Diceが発表した2022年の技術者センチメントレポートによると、回答者の52％が今後1年間に転職する可能性があると答え、前年度の44％から上昇した。

経営コンサルティング会社のコーン・フェリーのテクノロジー・デジタル・データ・セキュリティ担当の北米マネージング・ディレクターであるクレイグ・スティーブンソンは、「市場は依然として人材獲得競争にあり、個人には選択肢がある」と言う。

組織の課題を前進させるためには、充実したIT部門が不可欠であり、CIOは優秀な人材の補充がいかに困難で、かつコストがかかるかを認識している。

しかし、優秀な人材を惹きつけ続けるには、その人材がなぜ退職してしまうのか理由を知る必要がある。ここでは、優秀な社員が離職する12の一般的な理由と、ITリーダーがそれらの要因に対しどんな対策を取れるか紹介する。

1. 競争力のない報酬

労働市場の逼迫は、給与の上昇を促す。特にIT部門の社員は、競争力のある報酬を提供していない雇用主に留まる必要がないことを知っている。

元CIOで人材派遣に関する専門家であるエレン・シェパードは、「トップパフォーマーは、リクルーターからの電話を受け続けていて、仕事から離れることを恐れない」と語り「トップパフォーマーを求める企業は、確実な採用のために、市場価格の120%までのオファーを出す」と付け加えた。

人材派遣・企画・紹介会社であるリソース・コラボレーションの創業者兼CEOであるシェパードは、IT人材に市場価格以下の給与を支払っているCIOに対して、IT人材確保が困難なことで遅れた取り組みが給与アップのコスト以上に負担になっていることを説明し、給与アップを人事や経営幹部に訴えるようにアドバイスしている。

2. エンゲージメントの欠如

開発機会、マネジメント、組織の価値観から切り離されていると感じている従業員は、退職する可能性が高い。そして、自社の従業員の多くがそのように感じている可能性が高い。

Gallupが発表した「2022年世界のワークプレイスの現状」によると、従業員のエンゲージメントは近年低下しており、2020年の36％から2021年には34％に、2022年には32％になっている。

一方「積極的に（会社に）関わらないようにしている」と回答する従業員の割合は、同期間で徐々に上昇しており、2022年には18％の従業員がそのように感じていると回答している。

Gallupの報告書は「積極的離職者は、単に職場に不満があるだけではない。 自分のニーズが満たされていないことに憤りを感じ、自分の不満を行動で示している。このような社員は、毎日、積極的な同僚が達成したことを台無しにしている可能性がある。」としている。

その結果、やる気のない社員は、働いている社員でさえも辞めたくなるような風土を作り出してしまうかもしれない。

従業員が会社から離れているかを知るには、微妙な兆候に注意を払う必要がある。専門家は、管理職が従業員を観察し、自問自答するようアドバイスする。社交的な活動から遠ざかっていないか？いつもより多く病欠していないか？必要最低限のことしかしていないのではないか？

QuestionProのワークフォースエクスペリエンス担当プレジデント、サンヤ・リシナ博士は「同僚との比較や、仕事の生産性や質でエンゲージメントを判断するのではなく、個人単位で要素を評価する必要がある」と言う。「いつも外向的だった人が急に控えめになったり、社外のチームビルディングやアクティビティに参加していた人が急に参加しなくなったりしたら、それは確かな兆候だ。しかし、内向的な人の場合、その人と個人的な関係を築いていない限り、（離脱を見抜くのは）難しいかもしれない」

3. 期待値がない、または不明確である

採用担当者であり、元CIOであるシェパードは、IT従業員の定着のためには、期待を明確にし、目標を設定することが重要であることを理解している。

成功のために何を達成すべきかを知ることで、最も重要なことに時間と労力を集中することができ、あらゆる労働者にとって有益であると彼女は言う。IT部門の社員は、使える時間よりも要求されることの方が多いため、CIOやその管理職がITチームの優先順位や目標を適切に指導しなければ、このような事態に陥る可能性がある。

新入社員が最初の6ヶ月で達成すべきことをまとめたオンボーディングプログラムがあり、その後、管理職が社員と一緒になって新しい目標を設定する組織は、定着率が高い傾向にあるとシェパードは言う。

4. インパクトが感じられない

自分の仕事がもたらす効果を実感できない従業員も、退職する可能性が高い。ドイツ・ボンに本社を置く技術管理ソフトウェアメーカーLeanIXのピープル＆イネーブルメント担当バイスプレジデント、アンナ・ガイダは、従業員が仕事を辞める理由の上位に挙げられているのがこの理由だと言う。

労働者は、自分が雇用主のミッションに貢献していること、自分の仕事が重要であることを知りたがっているとガイダ氏は言う。

「私のやっている仕事は、会社を動かしているのか？私の仕事は、製品をどのように改善するのか？自分の仕事が問題解決に役立っているのか、どの程度理解できているのか？そして、エンジニアとして問題を解決するための自由度はどのくらいあるのだろうか？」と彼女は技術者の持ちうる疑問を挙げた。

LeanIXは、自分の仕事が企業の目標達成にどのように役立っているかを知らせるシステムを使って、従業員がこれらの質問に答えられるように支援している。リーダーは目標を明確にし、エンジニアに四半期ごとに達成すべき重要な結果を作成するよう求め、目標に到達していることを確認できるようにしている。

また、月1回の全員ミーティングでは、成功事例を紹介し、隔週で反省会を行い、進捗状況、提供した新製品や機能、それらを実現した個人について議論し「エンジニアにふさわしい可視性を持たせている」と彼女は語る。

5. ITに対するトップレベルのサポートがほとんどない。

技術者は、ITとIT技術者がもたらす貢献を評価する組織で働きたいと考えている。彼らは、企業のリーダーが明確なテクノロジー戦略を持ち、ITを実現する機能として捉え、ITチームに変化をもたらす能力を与えてくれることを望んでいる。

「彼らは変革を推進できることを望んでいる」とスティーブンソンは言う。それが欠落している場合、従業員が定着する可能性は低くなる。

CIO、Cレベルの同僚、そして役員は、テクノロジーを全体的な企業戦略に組み込むために協力しなければならない。この動きは、IT従業員の維持だけでなく、企業の成功に不可欠である。

そして、それが実現したならば、CIOはそれをチームに伝える必要がある。「テクノロジー戦略を明確にする必要がある」とスティーブンソンは言う。

6. 柔軟性が足りない

技術者は、柔軟なスケジュールやリモートワークの選択肢を重視する。Dice Tech Sentimentの調査に回答した技術者の90%近くが、リモートワークの機会が、他の組織への転職を考える上で重要な要素であると答えている。

また、従業員はワークスケジュールを調整する自由を求め、「何をするか、いつするか、どうするか」を指示する組織には留まらない、とシェパード氏は言う。

シェパード氏によると、管理職はスタッフに、いつ、どこで、どのように働くかという選択肢を与え、いつ、なぜ、特定の時間帯やオフィスで働く必要があるのかを明確にするポリシーを持たなければならないという。自分にとって、チームにとって、そして達成すべきタスクにとって、最も理にかなった方法で仕事時間の一部を調整することを労働者に許容することは、労働者の確保に大きく貢献することになる。

7. マネジメントのミスマッチ

「社員が仕事を辞めるのではなく、上司から去るのだ」という古い表現がある。

リクルーターが転職希望理由を聞いてみると、それは今でも同じだという。

チームワークを育めず、スタッフを惹きつけず、フィードバックもしないマネジャーは、社員の離職を助長する。また、従業員との距離が近くなく、従業員の提案や懸念、課題を聞いて、それを解決する手助けをすることに前向きでないマネージャーも同様である。

人材派遣会社ラサール・ネットワークのCEO兼創業者であるトム・ギンベルは、あるIT社員が、彼が必要と知っていたセキュリティ・プロトコルを上司がアップグレードしなかったために退職したのを見たことがある。「彼は、自分が勧めたものに会社が投資しなかったという責任を負わされるのが嫌だったのだろう」。

組織は、マネジメントに長けたマネージャーの育成に力を入れるべきだ。当たり前のことのように聞こえるが、人事担当者やCIOによれば、IT業界では必ずしもそうなっていないという。

CIOは、管理職が労働者の悩みに耳を傾け、それに対処するための時間を作ることを奨励すべきである。それだけで、優秀な人材を確保することができる、と人事担当者たちは言う。

「技術系人材は、透明性が高く、説明責任を果たす経営を期待している。優秀な人材は、自分の仕事が本当にインパクトのあるものだと感じられる場所で働きたいと考えている。リーダーシップが結果を出していないと感じれば、彼らは退職する可能性が高くなる」とBain & CoのパートナーであるKC Georgeは言う。「管理職は目に見える形で従業員と直接関わり、迅速かつ果断に行動し、真の成果に対して責任を持つべきである。」

8. 成長する機会がない

IT業界のトップクラスの人材が退職する主な理由の1つは、キャリアアップが計画通りに進まず、職業に追いつくためには常にスキルを更新しなければならないことを知っているからである。

「成長する機会を与えていないなら、彼らは去っていくだろう」とシェパードは言う。

多くの組織は、成長の機会を提供していない。Betterworksが発表した「2023 State of Performance Enablement」調査レポートによると、現在の雇用主で昇進の道があると感じている従業員はわずか48％、雇用主が自分のキャリア志向をサポートしているとは思えないと答えた人は46％にのぼる。

CIOは、ITワーカーが新しいスキルを身につけ、個人として、あるいは管理職として昇進するためのさまざまな方法を提供しなければならない。

Dynatraceでは、技術系社員に対して明確なキャリアトラックを用意していると、チーフ・ピープル・オフィサーのスーザン・クアッケンブッシュは言う。技術者としてのキャリアと、管理職としてのキャリアがあり、どちらも同等の道である。「このことが定着に役立っている」と彼女は言う。

9. 最先端技術や機会がない

IT部門の従業員の多くは、新しい技術に取り組みたい、新しい技術に触れたいと考えている。また、急速に進歩する職業において、自分のスキルを常に最新に保ちたいと考えている。そのため、最先端の技術を活用することの重要性を認識している雇用主を求める。

LaSalle NetworkのCEOであるギンベルは、「最新・最高のものを扱っていることを知りたがる。そうでなければ、遅れをとってしまうからだ。」と語る。

ギンベルによると、一流の技術者たちは、最先端の技術に触れる機会を、入社や働き続ける時の重要な理由に挙げることが多いという。実際、ITプロフェッショナルが特定の会社で働きたいと思う主な理由として、報酬や優秀な上司と並んで、新しい技術に携わることが挙げられている。

10. 定期的なチェックインがない

建設的なフィードバックを定期的に行ったり、年に1回以上キャリアゴールについて従業員と話し合ったりしていない組織は、従業員とコミュニケーションが取れなくなり、退職する可能性が高くなる。

Envoy Globalのチーフピープルオフィサーであるキラ・マインザーは、「組織内の言葉によるコミュニケーションの欠如は、従業員の離職の主な要因である」と言う。「ITリーダーチームは、従業員が電話に出たり、ビデオ会議を予約したりして、現在の役割や懸念事項について会話することを奨励すべきだ」。

優秀な社員が自分の将来をどう考えているか、オープンに話し合うことが重要だと、彼女は付け加える。「管理職がすべきシンプルで強力な質問は今ここにいる理由は何か、将来ここにいる理由は何かだ。」

年に一度の人事考課は、本当に最低限のものだ。専門家の意見では、より頻繁なレビューが望ましいという。

「ミレニアル世代、X世代、Y世代にとって、フィードバックは非常に重要である」とベインのジョージは言う。「定期的なチェックだけでなく、リアルタイムのライブフィードバックが重要だ。トップクラスの人材は、トップであり続けたいと考え、継続的な改善を望んでいる。」

また、定期的なフィードバックは、人々が不満や離職を感じているときに、より多くの警告を与えてくれるだろう。

11. 職場での孤独感

「人間は社会的な生き物であり、一般的な帰属意識は常に重要なものである」とガイダは言う。

特に、リモートで働く人が増え、米国の外科医が孤独の蔓延を宣言している現在、ITリーダーにとって、従業員が自分の居場所を感じられるようにすることは急務である。

ガイダ氏は、それは「組織における安全感と信頼感、従業員の独自性が評価され、賞賛されること」、「対人関係の構築に注力すること」を意味するとしている。

そのために、LeanIXでは、交流の促進やチーム作りに役立てるため、労働者が少なくともスケジュールの20％はオフィスにいることを方針としているとガジュダは言う。さらに、マネージャーはその時間を利用して、例えばコーディングの課題を計画するなどして、つながりを確保する。

また、企業はワーカー自身がつながりを保つ方法を見つけるよう奨励できる。例えば、LeanIXの技術エンジニアは、仕事中もコミュニケーションプラットフォームでライブ中継を行い、「まるでオフィスにいるように、部屋に（質問やコメントを）投げ込むことができる」ようにしている。

クワッケンブッシュによると、Dynatraceも従業員の定着に重要であると認識し、帰属意識の醸成のために同様の措置をとっている。また、ハイブリッドな職場環境におけるコミュニティの形成には、コホートによるトレーニングセッションが有効であり、従業員のグループはさらなる交流を促進すると彼女は言う。

12. 燃え尽き症候群

2月に発表されたフューチャーフォーラムのウィンターパルス調査によると、燃え尽き症候群は依然として増加傾向にあり、「従業員の42％がそれを報告している」ことがわかった。

雇用主はこの問題を無視することはできない。燃え尽き症候群と答えた回答者は、燃え尽き症候群でないと答えた回答者に比べて、今後1年間に「必ず」新しい仕事を探す予定だと答えた割合が3.4倍高かった。

人事の専門家は、燃え尽き症候群に対抗する方法があると言う。仕事と家庭の両立に悩む従業員に注意を払い、休憩を奨励し、問題解決のパートナーとしてサポートする管理職を育成し、ヨガ教室やライフコーチへのアクセスなどのウェルネスプログラムを提供し、合理的で達成可能な仕事量を確保する。

「すべては従業員を尊重していると示すことになります。仕事も生活も大切なものであり、私たちはその手助けをすると言うことです。」とシェパードは述べた。







