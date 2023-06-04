優秀な社員が辞めてしまう12の理由と、それを防ぐ方法

IT\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u9700\u8981\u304c\u4f38\u3073\u7d9a\u3051\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u304c\u903c\u8feb\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3001CIO\u306fIT\u4eba\u6750\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u9000\u8077\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3092\u898b\u904e\u3054\u3059\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u51fa\u3066\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\nDice\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f2022\u5e74\u306e\u6280\u8853\u8005\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e52\uff05\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c1\u5e74\u9593\u306b\u8ee2\u8077\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3001\u524d\u5e74\u5ea6\u306e44\uff05\u304b\u3089\u4e0a\u6607\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u7d4c\u55b6\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30f3\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u62c5\u5f53\u306e\u5317\u7c73\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30ec\u30a4\u30b0\u30fb\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u300c\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4eba\u6750\u7372\u5f97\u7af6\u4e89\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u306b\u306f\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5145\u5b9f\u3057\u305fIT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001CIO\u306f\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u88dc\u5145\u304c\u3044\u304b\u306b\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3001\u304b\u3064\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u60f9\u304d\u3064\u3051\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u306a\u305c\u9000\u8077\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u304b\u7406\u7531\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u96e2\u8077\u3059\u308b12\u306e\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u7406\u7531\u3068\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5bfe\u7b56\u3092\u53d6\u308c\u308b\u304b\u7d39\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n1. \u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u306a\u3044\u5831\u916c\n\n\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u903c\u8feb\u306f\u3001\u7d66\u4e0e\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\u3092\u4fc3\u3059\u3002\u7279\u306bIT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u793e\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5831\u916c\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u306b\u7559\u307e\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u5143CIO\u3067\u4eba\u6750\u6d3e\u9063\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a8\u30ec\u30f3\u30fb\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u306e\u96fb\u8a71\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6050\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u300c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u78ba\u5b9f\u306a\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u4fa1\u683c\u306e120%\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30aa\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u300d\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u6750\u6d3e\u9063\u30fb\u4f01\u753b\u30fb\u7d39\u4ecb\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u30fb\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5275\u696d\u8005\u517cCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u3001IT\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u5e02\u5834\u4fa1\u683c\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u7d66\u4e0e\u3092\u652f\u6255\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308bCIO\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001IT\u4eba\u6750\u78ba\u4fdd\u304c\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u9045\u308c\u305f\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u7d66\u4e0e\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u8ca0\u62c5\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3001\u7d66\u4e0e\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u4eba\u4e8b\u3084\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306b\u8a34\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n2. \u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u6b20\u5982\n\n\u958b\u767a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u304b\u3089\u5207\u308a\u96e2\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u9000\u8077\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u591a\u304f\u304c\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3002\n\nGallup\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u300c2022\u5e74\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u300d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u8fd1\u5e74\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u30012020\u5e74\u306e36\uff05\u304b\u30892021\u5e74\u306b\u306f34\uff05\u306b\u30012022\u5e74\u306b\u306f32\uff05\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4e00\u65b9\u300c\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\uff08\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\uff09\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3059\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u5272\u5408\u306f\u3001\u540c\u671f\u9593\u3067\u5f90\u3005\u306b\u4e0a\u6607\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u30012022\u5e74\u306b\u306f18\uff05\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nGallup\u306e\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306f\u300c\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u96e2\u8077\u8005\u306f\u3001\u5358\u306b\u8077\u5834\u306b\u4e0d\u6e80\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002 \u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u304c\u6e80\u305f\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u61a4\u308a\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4e0d\u6e80\u3092\u884c\u52d5\u3067\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u793e\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u6bce\u65e5\u3001\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u540c\u50da\u304c\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u53f0\u7121\u3057\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u3084\u308b\u6c17\u306e\u306a\u3044\u793e\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u793e\u54e1\u3067\u3055\u3048\u3082\u8f9e\u3081\u305f\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u98a8\u571f\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u4f1a\u793e\u304b\u3089\u96e2\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5fae\u5999\u306a\u5146\u5019\u306b\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306f\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u304c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u89b3\u5bdf\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u554f\u81ea\u7b54\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u3002\u793e\u4ea4\u7684\u306a\u6d3b\u52d5\u304b\u3089\u9060\u3056\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\uff1f\u3044\u3064\u3082\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u75c5\u6b20\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\uff1f\u5fc5\u8981\u6700\u4f4e\u9650\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\uff1f\n\nQuestionPro\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u62c5\u5f53\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30b5\u30f3\u30e4\u30fb\u30ea\u30b7\u30ca\u535a\u58eb\u306f\u300c\u540c\u50da\u3068\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u3084\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u751f\u7523\u6027\u3084\u8cea\u3067\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u5358\u4f4d\u3067\u8981\u7d20\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3044\u3064\u3082\u5916\u5411\u7684\u3060\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u304c\u6025\u306b\u63a7\u3048\u3081\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u793e\u5916\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30d3\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30a2\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d3\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4eba\u304c\u6025\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u306a\u5146\u5019\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5185\u5411\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u3068\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\uff08\u96e2\u8131\u3092\u898b\u629c\u304f\u306e\u306f\uff09\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\n3. \u671f\u5f85\u5024\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u4e0d\u660e\u78ba\u3067\u3042\u308b\n\n\u63a1\u7528\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5143CIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u3001IT\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u5b9a\u7740\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3057\u3001\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u6210\u529f\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6642\u9593\u3068\u52b4\u529b\u3092\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6709\u76ca\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u793e\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3088\u308a\u3082\u8981\u6c42\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u591a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u3084\u305d\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u304cIT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3084\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u6307\u5c0e\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4e8b\u614b\u306b\u9665\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u65b0\u5165\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u6700\u521d\u306e6\u30f6\u6708\u3067\u9054\u6210\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u305f\u30aa\u30f3\u30dc\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u304c\u793e\u54e1\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u5b9a\u7740\u7387\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n4. \u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\n\n\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u52b9\u679c\u3092\u5b9f\u611f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3082\u3001\u9000\u8077\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3002\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\u30fb\u30dc\u30f3\u306b\u672c\u793e\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u6280\u8853\u7ba1\u7406\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fcLeanIX\u306e\u30d4\u30fc\u30d7\u30eb\uff06\u30a4\u30cd\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30a2\u30f3\u30ca\u30fb\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u8f9e\u3081\u308b\u7406\u7531\u306e\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\u6319\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u3053\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u306e\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306e\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u52d5\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u79c1\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u7a0b\u5ea6\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u81ea\u7531\u5ea6\u306f\u3069\u306e\u304f\u3089\u3044\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306e\u6301\u3061\u3046\u308b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\n\nLeanIX\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u9054\u6210\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u652f\u63f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3057\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u56db\u534a\u671f\u3054\u3068\u306b\u9054\u6210\u3059\u3079\u304d\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u3001\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u5230\u9054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u67081\u56de\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6210\u529f\u4e8b\u4f8b\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u3001\u9694\u9031\u3067\u53cd\u7701\u4f1a\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u9032\u6357\u72b6\u6cc1\u3001\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u6a5f\u80fd\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u500b\u4eba\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8b70\u8ad6\u3057\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u3075\u3055\u308f\u3057\u3044\u53ef\u8996\u6027\u3092\u6301\u305f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n5. IT\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306f\u3001IT\u3068IT\u6280\u8853\u8005\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u8ca2\u732e\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u6226\u7565\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001IT\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u80fd\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6349\u3048\u3001IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6b20\u843d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u5b9a\u7740\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306f\u4f4e\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\nCIO\u3001C\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u540c\u50da\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f79\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u6226\u7565\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5354\u529b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u306e\u52d5\u304d\u306f\u3001IT\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u7dad\u6301\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u306a\u3089\u3070\u3001CIO\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u6226\u7565\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n6. \u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u304c\u8db3\u308a\u306a\u3044\n\n\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306f\u3001\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3059\u308b\u3002Dice Tech Sentiment\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u305f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306e90%\u8fd1\u304f\u304c\u3001\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u3078\u306e\u8ee2\u8077\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u81ea\u7531\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3001\u300c\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u3044\u3064\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308b\u304b\u300d\u3092\u6307\u793a\u3059\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u306f\u7559\u307e\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3068\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u306f\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306b\u3001\u3044\u3064\u3001\u3069\u3053\u3067\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u50cd\u304f\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u3044\u3064\u3001\u306a\u305c\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u6642\u9593\u5e2f\u3084\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u3067\u50cd\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u9054\u6210\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u6700\u3082\u7406\u306b\u304b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u6642\u9593\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306b\u8a31\u5bb9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306e\u78ba\u4fdd\u306b\u5927\u304d\u304f\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n7. \u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30df\u30b9\u30de\u30c3\u30c1\n\n\u300c\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u8f9e\u3081\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4e0a\u53f8\u304b\u3089\u53bb\u308b\u306e\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u53e4\u3044\u8868\u73fe\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u8ee2\u8077\u5e0c\u671b\u7406\u7531\u3092\u805e\u3044\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4eca\u3067\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u80b2\u3081\u305a\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u3092\u60f9\u304d\u3064\u3051\u305a\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3082\u3057\u306a\u3044\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u793e\u54e1\u306e\u96e2\u8077\u3092\u52a9\u9577\u3059\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u306e\u8ddd\u96e2\u304c\u8fd1\u304f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u63d0\u6848\u3084\u61f8\u5ff5\u3001\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u805e\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u524d\u5411\u304d\u3067\u306a\u3044\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u6750\u6d3e\u9063\u4f1a\u793e\u30e9\u30b5\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306eCEO\u517c\u5275\u696d\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c8\u30e0\u30fb\u30ae\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u3042\u308bIT\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30c8\u30b3\u30eb\u3092\u4e0a\u53f8\u304c\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9000\u8077\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3092\u898b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u52e7\u3081\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306b\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u8ca0\u308f\u3055\u308c\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5acc\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\u3002\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u9577\u3051\u305f\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u306b\u529b\u3092\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3002\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u524d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u805e\u3053\u3048\u308b\u304c\u3001\u4eba\u4e8b\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3084CIO\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001IT\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306f\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u305d\u3046\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u304c\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306e\u60a9\u307f\u306b\u8033\u3092\u50be\u3051\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5968\u52b1\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3001\u3068\u4eba\u4e8b\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u305f\u3061\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u4eba\u6750\u306f\u3001\u900f\u660e\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u3001\u8aac\u660e\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u7d4c\u55b6\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u3042\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u5834\u6240\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u9000\u8077\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068Bain & Co\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bKC George\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u306f\u76ee\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u5f62\u3067\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u76f4\u63a5\u95a2\u308f\u308a\u3001\u8fc5\u901f\u304b\u3064\u679c\u65ad\u306b\u884c\u52d5\u3057\u3001\u771f\u306e\u6210\u679c\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n8. \u6210\u9577\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u306a\u3044\n\nIT\u696d\u754c\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u9000\u8077\u3059\u308b\u4e3b\u306a\u7406\u7531\u306e1\u3064\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u8a08\u753b\u901a\u308a\u306b\u9032\u307e\u305a\u3001\u8077\u696d\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u66f4\u65b0\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6210\u9577\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u53bb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u6210\u9577\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002Betterworks\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u300c2023 State of Performance Enablement\u300d\u8abf\u67fb\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u3067\u6607\u9032\u306e\u9053\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u308f\u305a\u304b48\uff05\u3001\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u5fd7\u5411\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u306f\u601d\u3048\u306a\u3044\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u4eba\u306f46\uff05\u306b\u306e\u307c\u308b\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001IT\u30ef\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u304c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6607\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\nDynatrace\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u793e\u54e1\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u7528\u610f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30d4\u30fc\u30d7\u30eb\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30fc\u30b6\u30f3\u30fb\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30b1\u30f3\u30d6\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3068\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3069\u3061\u3089\u3082\u540c\u7b49\u306e\u9053\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5b9a\u7740\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n9. \u6700\u5148\u7aef\u6280\u8853\u3084\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u306a\u3044\n\nIT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6280\u8853\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6280\u8853\u306b\u89e6\u308c\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u6025\u901f\u306b\u9032\u6b69\u3059\u308b\u8077\u696d\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u6700\u65b0\u306b\u4fdd\u3061\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3002\n\nLaSalle Network\u306eCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ae\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u300c\u6700\u65b0\u30fb\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3092\u6271\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u304c\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9045\u308c\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ae\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4e00\u6d41\u306e\u6280\u8853\u8005\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306b\u89e6\u308c\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u3001\u5165\u793e\u3084\u50cd\u304d\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u6642\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u7406\u7531\u306b\u6319\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u5b9f\u969b\u3001IT\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u304c\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u4e3b\u306a\u7406\u7531\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5831\u916c\u3084\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4e0a\u53f8\u3068\u4e26\u3093\u3067\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6280\u8853\u306b\u643a\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6319\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n10. \u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u30a4\u30f3\u304c\u306a\u3044\n\n\u5efa\u8a2d\u7684\u306a\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306b\u884c\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u5e74\u306b1\u56de\u4ee5\u4e0a\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u53d6\u308c\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u9000\u8077\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\nEnvoy Global\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30d4\u30fc\u30d7\u30eb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ad\u30e9\u30fb\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30b6\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u96e2\u8077\u306e\u4e3b\u306a\u8981\u56e0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300cIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u96fb\u8a71\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30d3\u30c7\u30aa\u4f1a\u8b70\u3092\u4e88\u7d04\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3084\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4f1a\u8a71\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5968\u52b1\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3060\u300d\u3002\n\n\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u5c06\u6765\u3092\u3069\u3046\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306b\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\u300c\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u304c\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u3067\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u8cea\u554f\u306f\u4eca\u3053\u3053\u306b\u3044\u308b\u7406\u7531\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u3053\u3053\u306b\u3044\u308b\u7406\u7531\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u3060\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5e74\u306b\u4e00\u5ea6\u306e\u4eba\u4e8b\u8003\u8ab2\u306f\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u6700\u4f4e\u9650\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306e\u610f\u898b\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u983b\u7e41\u306a\u30ec\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u304c\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30df\u30ec\u30cb\u30a2\u30eb\u4e16\u4ee3\u3001X\u4e16\u4ee3\u3001Y\u4e16\u4ee3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30d9\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30b8\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u300c\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3042\u308a\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3001\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u6539\u5584\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5b9a\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4e0d\u6e80\u3084\u96e2\u8077\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8b66\u544a\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\n11. \u8077\u5834\u3067\u306e\u5b64\u72ec\u611f\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u9593\u306f\u793e\u4f1a\u7684\u306a\u751f\u304d\u7269\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u5e30\u5c5e\u610f\u8b58\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u7279\u306b\u3001\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u50cd\u304f\u4eba\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u306e\u5916\u79d1\u533b\u304c\u5b64\u72ec\u306e\u8513\u5ef6\u3092\u5ba3\u8a00\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u73fe\u5728\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u5c45\u5834\u6240\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6025\u52d9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u5b89\u5168\u611f\u3068\u4fe1\u983c\u611f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u72ec\u81ea\u6027\u304c\u8a55\u4fa1\u3055\u308c\u3001\u8cde\u8cdb\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3001\u300c\u5bfe\u4eba\u95a2\u4fc2\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001LeanIX\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4ea4\u6d41\u306e\u4fc3\u9032\u3084\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4f5c\u308a\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u306e20\uff05\u306f\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u65b9\u91dd\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30ac\u30b8\u30e5\u30c0\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30b3\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u8a08\u753b\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30ef\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u4fdd\u3064\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3088\u3046\u5968\u52b1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001LeanIX\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u4e2d\u3082\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u4e2d\u7d99\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u300c\u307e\u308b\u3067\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u90e8\u5c4b\u306b\uff08\u8cea\u554f\u3084\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\uff09\u6295\u3052\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30ef\u30c3\u30b1\u30f3\u30d6\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001Dynatrace\u3082\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u5b9a\u7740\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3001\u5e30\u5c5e\u610f\u8b58\u306e\u91b8\u6210\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u63aa\u7f6e\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306a\u8077\u5834\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u5f62\u6210\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30db\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u6709\u52b9\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u4ea4\u6d41\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n12. \u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\n\n2\u6708\u306b\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u30a6\u30a3\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d1\u30eb\u30b9\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u306f\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5897\u52a0\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e42\uff05\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5831\u544a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u306f\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u7121\u8996\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306f\u3001\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u3067\u306a\u3044\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306b\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c1\u5e74\u9593\u306b\u300c\u5fc5\u305a\u300d\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u63a2\u3059\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u5272\u5408\u304c3.4\u500d\u9ad8\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u4e8b\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306f\u3001\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u306b\u5bfe\u6297\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u5bb6\u5ead\u306e\u4e21\u7acb\u306b\u60a9\u3080\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3044\u3001\u4f11\u61a9\u3092\u5968\u52b1\u3057\u3001\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3057\u3001\u30e8\u30ac\u6559\u5ba4\u3084\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30a6\u30a7\u30eb\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u5408\u7406\u7684\u3067\u9054\u6210\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u91cf\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u5c0a\u91cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u793a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3082\u751f\u6d3b\u3082\u5927\u5207\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u305d\u306e\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30b7\u30a7\u30d1\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002