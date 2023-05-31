Australia’s CIO50 Team of the Year Awards finalists revealed

The finalists in Australia\u2019s 2023 CIO50 Team of the Year Awards have been announced.\n\nThe team awards are new categories in the prestigious CIO50 awards progam, which is now in its eight year.\n\nAlong with the unveiling of the annual CIO50 List and the team category winners, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will also recognise the inaugural Next CIO winner and a new Hall of Fame recipient.\u00a0\n\nThe winners will be unveiled at the CIO50 Awards Dinner on June 27 at the ICC in Sydney. \n\nEditor-in-Chief APAC for CIO, Cathy O\u2019Sullivan said the new team award categories were hotly contested.\n\n\u201cWe are thrilled with the level of interest and the quality of the team award entries. We look forward to sharing the stories of Australian CIOs and their technology teams who are driving innovation, building and sustaining great team cultures, growing their people, and working to deliver for their companies and customers,\u201d O\u2019Sullivan added.\n\nTeam of the Year: Customer ValueThis award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer value and experience through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models and operations.\n\nThe finalists are:Northern Beaches CouncilSuncorpUniversity of TasmaniaVirgin Australia\n\nTeam of the Year: ResilienceThis award recognises technology teams displaying increased levels of resiliency amid challenging societal, industry and economic environments, overcoming such roadblocks through determination, collaboration and durability. Resiliency is a crucial attribute of any successful department and demonstrates the power of teamwork in the face of adversity.\n\nThe finalists are:Catholic HealthcareEstia HealthVirgin Australia \n\nTeam of the Year: CultureThis award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins and\/or mentoring staff etc.\n\nThe finalists are:AssetlinkArupAustin HealthAware SuperRM Williams University of Newcastle\n\nTeam of the Year: TalentThis award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and up-skilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives.\n\nThe finalists are: Maurice BlackburnZip ANZ\n\nMore information about the 2023 CIO50 Awards and Symposium can be found here.