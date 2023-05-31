Australia’s CIO50 Team of the Year Awards finalists revealed

The finalists in Australia’s 2023 CIO50 Team of the Year Awards have been announced.

The team awards are new categories in the prestigious CIO50 awards progam, which is now in its eight year.

Along with the unveiling of the annual CIO50 List and the team category winners, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will also recognise the inaugural Next CIO winner and a new Hall of Fame recipient.

The winners will be unveiled at the CIO50 Awards Dinner on June 27 at the ICC in Sydney.

Editor-in-Chief APAC for CIO, Cathy O’Sullivan said the new team award categories were hotly contested.

“We are thrilled with the level of interest and the quality of the team award entries. We look forward to sharing the stories of Australian CIOs and their technology teams who are driving innovation, building and sustaining great team cultures, growing their people, and working to deliver for their companies and customers,” O’Sullivan added.