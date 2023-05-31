Africa

HomeAustralia's CIO50 Team of the Year Awards finalists revealed
Cathy O'Sullivan
by Cathy O'Sullivan
Editor-in-Chief APAC

Australia’s CIO50 Team of the Year Awards finalists revealed

Events promotion
May 31, 20233 mins
Along with the unveiling of the annual CIO50 List and the team category winners, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will also recognise the inaugural Next CIO winner and a new Hall of Fame recipient. 

The finalists in Australia’s 2023 CIO50 Team of the Year Awards have been announced.

The team awards are new categories in the prestigious CIO50 awards progam, which is now in its eight year.

Along with the unveiling of the annual CIO50 List and the team category winners, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will also recognise the inaugural Next CIO winner and a new Hall of Fame recipient. 

The winners will be unveiled at the CIO50 Awards Dinner on June 27 at the ICC in Sydney. 

Editor-in-Chief APAC for CIO, Cathy O’Sullivan said the new team award categories were hotly contested.

“We are thrilled with the level of interest and the quality of the team award entries. We look forward to sharing the stories of Australian CIOs and their technology teams who are driving innovation, building and sustaining great team cultures, growing their people, and working to deliver for their companies and customers,” O’Sullivan added.

Team of the Year: Customer Value
This award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer value and experience through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models and operations.

The finalists are:
Northern Beaches Council
Suncorp
University of Tasmania
Virgin Australia

Team of the Year: Resilience
This award recognises technology teams displaying increased levels of resiliency amid challenging societal, industry and economic environments, overcoming such roadblocks through determination, collaboration and durability. Resiliency is a crucial attribute of any successful department and demonstrates the power of teamwork in the face of adversity.

The finalists are:
Catholic Healthcare
Estia Health
Virgin Australia 

Team of the Year: Culture
This award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins and/or mentoring staff etc.

The finalists are:
Assetlink
Arup
Austin Health
Aware Super
RM Williams 
University of Newcastle

Team of the Year: Talent
This award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and up-skilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives.

The finalists are: 
Maurice Blackburn
Zip ANZ

More information about the 2023 CIO50 Awards and Symposium can be found here.

Cathy O'Sullivan
by Cathy O'Sullivan
Editor-in-Chief APAC

Cathy O’Sullivan is Editor-in-Chief APAC for CIO and CSO. Based in Auckland, Cathy has worked in digital, print and broadcast media for almost two decades in newsrooms in New Zealand and Europe. She has a keen interest in emerging and disruptive technologies.

