Assessing the business risk of AI bias

AI doesn\u2019t get better than the data it\u2019s trained on.\u00a0This means that biased selection and human preferences can propagate into the AI \u200b\u200band cause the results that come out to be skewed.\n\nIn the US, authorities are now using new laws to enforce instances of discrimination due to prejudicial AI, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau currently investigates housing discrimination due to biases in algorithms for lending or housing valuation.\n\n"There is no exception in our nation's civil rights laws for new technologies and artificial intelligence that engage in unlawful discrimination," said its director Rohit Chopra recently on CNBC.\n\nAnd many CIOs and other senior managers are aware of the problem, according to an international survey commissioned by Swedish software supplier Progress. In the survey, 56% of Swedish managers stated they believe there\u2019s definitely or probably discriminatory data in their operations today, while 62% also believe or think it\u2019s likely such data will become a bigger problem for their business as AI and ML become more widely used.\n\nElisabeth Stjernstoft, CIO at Swedish energy giant Ellevio, agrees that there\u2019s a risk of using biased data that\u2019s not representative of the customer group or population being looked at.\n\n\u201cIt can, of course, affect AI's ability to make accurate predictions,\u201d she says. \u201cWe have to look at the data on which the model is trained, but also at how the algorithms are designed and the selection of functions. The bottom line is the risk is there, so we need to monitor the models and correct them if necessary.\u201d\n\nHaving said that, however, she\u2019s not concerned about the AI \u200b\u200bsolutions that Ellevio uses today.\n\n\u201cWe use AI primarily to write code faster and better, so I'm not worried about that,\u201d she says. \u201cAfter the code is developed, it\u2019s also reviewed. Machine learning is mainly used for things of a technical nature, to be able to make predictive analyses.\u201d\n\nHowever, she has encountered problems when it comes to obtaining relevant training data to predict energy load when the cold is at its most severe.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s a challenge because the occasions with such cold are so rare that there is simply not much to train on,\u201d she says.\n\nConsider the consequences\n\nG\u00f6ran K\u00f6rdel, CIO at Swedish metals company Boliden, agrees it\u2019s vital to understand the risks that exist with biased AI.\n\n\u201cThis is probably something that all CIOs are thinking about now, and I think it's important we do even if we don't know what AI will look like in a few years or how it will be used then,\u201d he says. \u201cWe have to think about the consequences of that.\u201d\n\nBut for Boliden, he sees no major risks in the short term.\n\n\u201cWe mostly use image analysis where we\u2019ve done some pilots with cameras that examine things,\u201d he says. \u201cI worry more about biased data when it comes to things related to humans and generative AI; about AI that produces consumer-oriented information and uses consumer data.\u201d\n\nK\u00f6rdel also sees a risk that AI can dampen creative ability and inhibit thinking outside the box, he says.\n\nA thorough examination\n\nSkandia's CIO Johan Claus\u00e9n points to the importance of an evaluation of needs and risk when new solutions are introduced. But for the time being, he, like Boliden and Stjernstoft, doesn\u2019t see any risks with the use of AI in his company.\n\n\u201cWe use AI to a very limited extent, which is why I don't see biased data as a challenge at the moment,\u201d he says. \u201cThe external data sources that we have are reliable.\u201d\n\nBut in order to guard against any instances in the future, Claus\u00e9n says it\u2019s important to think about where secure data should be and where it might be acceptable to use skewed data to begin with, and from there set up a control based on that model.\n\nBut these CIOs agree that a lack of competence that exists in AI would presently affect risk. K\u00f6rdel specifically points out that there\u2019s always a lack of skills when new technology comes along, which is a general obstacle for all companies.\u00a0At the same time, he believes companies have more time than many might think. \n\n\u201cWith all due respect to the developing technology, the question is how quickly will we apply it,\u201d he says.\u00a0\u201cI think it will take longer than we think to do so on a large scale.\u201d