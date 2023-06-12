4 ways Swedish CIOs strengthen defenses against bombarding AI sales

The current interest in AI is massive, and companies, as well as the public sector, are exploring the new technology in all its capacities as much as possible. But it’s important to be vigilant and painstakingly sort through all products that have an AI label.

“Many handle the word a bit carelessly,” says Charlotte Svensson, CIO at SAS, the Scandinavian airline. “They talk about AI without really seeming to know what it is.”

It can be about anything from classic data analysis and advanced data analysis, to robotics or machine learning. It’s all called AI, she says.

“The vast majority of companies already have a structure for analytics and machine learning, so we’re already there; it doesn’t add much,” she adds. “For those of us who have been around for a while, it reminds us of when the cloud came and it became popular to make everything cloud-based, and to put old legacy systems in the cloud and see it as modernization.”

In addition to many things being casually called AI, the sales pressure has also considerably increased.

“It’s lots of phone calls,” says Svensson. “I didn’t think it could be more. There are sales calls and workshops, and some book meetings right into the calendar. There are events and everyone has something to do with AI. Then they play on the “fear of missing out” if you don’t catch on.”