4 ways Swedish CIOs strengthen defenses against bombarding AI sales

The current interest in AI is massive, and companies, as well as the public sector, are exploring the new technology in all its capacities as much as possible.\u00a0But it\u2019s important to be vigilant and painstakingly sort through all products that have an AI label.\n\n\u201cMany handle the word a bit carelessly,\u201d says Charlotte Svensson, CIO at SAS, the Scandinavian airline. \u201cThey talk about AI without really seeming to know what it is.\u201d\n\nIt can be about anything from classic data analysis and advanced data analysis, to robotics or machine learning. It\u2019s all called AI, she says.\n\n\u201cThe vast majority of companies already have a structure for analytics and machine learning, so we\u2019re already there; it doesn't add much,\u201d she adds. \u201cFor those of us who have been around for a while, it reminds us of when the cloud came and it became popular to make everything cloud-based, and to put old legacy systems in the cloud and see it as modernization.\u201d\n\nIn addition to many things being casually called AI, the sales pressure has also considerably increased.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s lots of phone calls,\u201d says Svensson. \u201cI didn't think it could be more. There are sales calls and workshops, and some book meetings right into the calendar. There are events and everyone has something to do with AI. Then they play on the "fear of missing out" if you don't catch on.\u201d\n\nEven control questions that are asked to gauge interest in AI means time required to spend on it, and Svensson is not interested in that. Instead, she filters out most of what comes in, but if something catches her eye and seems interesting, she hands it over to her AI team for assessment.\n\n\u201cEven if it were to be called AI, even though it\u2019s rather a robotization application, it doesn\u2019t matter if it seems interesting to us. But it\u2019s my team that makes that assessment,\u201d she says.\n\nSAS works a lot with AI already, though, with more traditional machine learning and evolving generative AI tools.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s important to try your hand and see what works,\u201d she says. \u201cInventing new innovative things in a lab environment isn\u2019t that difficult. What is difficult is seeing what fits the specific logic of your particular industry, and what fits the architecture and what can scale.\u201d\n\nAiming at the wrong level\n\nSvensson thinks it's strange that suppliers so often aim for the top of the hierarchy, toward the CIO rather than address the level that directly works with AI.\n\n\u201cIf I were a supplier, I\u2019d turn to the AI \u200b\u200bteam instead of thinking a CIO should react to a random email,\u201d she says. \u201cThey really understand if you have something unique to offer.\n\nEmil Dahlin, group CIO at multi-technical service provider Bravida, also experiences an increased flow of sales in the inbox, but nearly all first meeting requests are rejected. In addition to the fact that AI is used generously for almost all products, he already has a clear picture of the type of AI tools Bravida needs.\n\n\u201cFive years ago, suppliers tried to sell their AI platforms, or entire solutions, but we didn\u2019t find great use cases for automating with AI,\u201d he says. \u201cWe\u2019ve used other methods such as robotization and low code.\u201d\n\nShoots wide of the target\n\nWith generative AI, where functionality can be built into other parts, the focus is now on things like predictive analysis and energy optimization by finding deviations in the property data that Bravida collects. The company also lets AI make 3D models to follow a construction or streamline internal training.\n\n\u201cWe know quite concretely what we need, and most people who contact us about their products miss the mark because it\u2019s about other things,\u201d says Dahlin.\n\nJust like Svensson, he\u2019s bombarded with emails and calls and questions.\n\n\u201cThey want to get me interested so I\u2019ll then lobby for it,\u201d he says. \u201cBut I usually say it\u2019s better to get those who know something in a field to become interested. If in turn that team tells me they think a product could be a good fit, then it\u2019s difficult to say no.\u201d\n\nOf course, he says, it\u2019s interesting to try something experimental, but investing requires greater commitment to the business case.\n\n\u201cThen you have to be able to demonstrate real, quantitative value that creates cash flow and direct savings,\u201d says Dahlin.\n\nLacks framework\n\nMarcus Matteby, CIO of Sundsvall municipality on Sweden\u2019s east coast, also feels the pressure from suppliers, although it\u2019s a little different in the public sector where products are not only bought in but procured.\n\nHe also points out that today there\u2019s a multitude of standards when it comes to AI, and that it\u2019s something to keep an eye on before buying pre-packaged products that are offered.\n\n\u201cThis also creates the risk of building a digital legacy with solutions that work on their own, but can\u2019t be connected well together,\u201d he says.\n\nListen to the words\n\nSundsvall recently procured development of AI models from a small company run by newly graduated KTH Royal Institute of Technology students, and their way of talking about AI shows they fundamentally understand it, says Matteby.\n\n\u201cThat's how you can tell the difference between those who learned buzzwords and those who really know something,\u201d he says. \u201cSo a follow-up question if a salesperson gets in touch might be to ask them to elaborate on what they mean by AI.\u201d\n\nOne way to distinguish the more serious players, he adds, could be that instead of speaking broadly about AI, to be more specific and talk about image analysis, natural language, or deep learning. \n\n\u201cIt\u2019s the simplest trick,\u201d he says. \u201cBut maybe the next step for salespeople will be to learn it too.\u201d