Learning from HP: Implementing hybrid work successfully through IT

Many enterprises are still figuring out how the new era of work will impact their processes and how best to securely manage a remote workforce. When HP shifted its 70,000+ employees and contractors to a hybrid work environment, it too had to conquer a variety of complexities. For organisations also looking to succeed in this journey, there are a number of lessons they can learn.

“At HP we practise what we preach. Our business has been on a journey of digital transformation that all our customers can learn from,” says Trevor Gordon, Senior Product Manager, Workforce Services and Solutions. “Whether this is device lifecycle management with DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) or using HP Proactive Insights to provide device intelligence to proactively manage devices, enterprises can benefit from our experiences.”

Fundamentally, the end user of every device and digital service must drive the conversation. HP began by asking users a number of questions:

How do they like to work?

Which locations do they work from?

What is their ideal group of technologies?

What challenges do they face daily when using devices and services?

This data is critical, as the insights it reveals can provide enterprise with a clear roadmap for the changes that need to be made.

“Our goal is to ensure that we have a constant feedback mechanism…that we’re meeting employee needs from an experience perspective,” says Ron Guerrier, CIO of HP.

Use IT to embrace hybrid working

As a partner with your business, you can learn from the experience HP has gained, in its shift to hybrid working. This move included embracing four key elements:

Productivity at all times : No matter where workers are, they expect to be able to complete tasks with minimal disruptions. With HP Adaptive Endpoint Management, applications are provisioned automatically from the cloud and updated in the background, without getting in the way of frontline work. This approach also means supporting endpoint devices is taken over by HP service experts, releasing in-house IT to focus on business-critical projects.

: No matter where workers are, they expect to be able to complete tasks with minimal disruptions. With HP Adaptive Endpoint Management, applications are provisioned automatically from the cloud and updated in the background, without getting in the way of frontline work. This approach also means supporting endpoint devices is taken over by HP service experts, releasing in-house IT to focus on business-critical projects. Fixing problems proactively : Anticipating problems before they occur is another key pillar to minimising work disruptions. HP Proactive Insights, using HP’s TechPulse analytics platform, provides real-time device telemetry to predict and fix potential issues before an end-user is even aware of them. Teams can roll out updates seamlessly without hampering workflows and use device telemetry to fix issues.

: Anticipating problems before they occur is another key pillar to minimising work disruptions. HP Proactive Insights, using HP’s TechPulse analytics platform, provides real-time device telemetry to predict and fix potential issues before an end-user is even aware of them. Teams can roll out updates seamlessly without hampering workflows and use device telemetry to fix issues. Provisioning the right devices : Getting the right PCs where they need to be and having full device lifecycle management is essential for hybrid work. HP’s Device as a Service (DaaS) ensures devices are deployed to those who need them – wherever they are. This takes the work out of device provisioning and deployment, while ensuring that every worker gets the device that fits their needs.

: Getting the right PCs where they need to be and having full device lifecycle management is essential for hybrid work. HP’s Device as a Service (DaaS) ensures devices are deployed to those who need them – wherever they are. This takes the work out of device provisioning and deployment, while ensuring that every worker gets the device that fits their needs. Personalising experiences: Not only are HP’s devices pre-configured to get workers up and running fast and securely, they can easily be customised to maximise productivity – through a correlation of hardware, applications and real-time surveys across all devices. HP Proactive Insights can glean insights from a combination of telemetry, automation, and employee feedback.

Partner with an expert

What does the future of hybrid work look like for your business? The experience HP has gained gives an understanding of how these changes in work have a human focus and what this means for the technologies they use, places HP in a unique position to assess the future.

“Working smarter has always driven HP’s innovations,” says HP’s Trevor Gordon. “Work has changed. Securely delivering the right devices to the right people at the right time, while providing a fully integrated service within a secure environment is how every enterprise can be transformed.”

To remain a leader in your market, empowering your workforce through the digital devices and services they need for hybrid work is critical. The great news is that your business does not have to make this journey alone.

Learn how HPs ecosystem of devices and managed services can help your business build an ecosystem that supports every hybrid working with integrated, flexible, and secure tools here.

