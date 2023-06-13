Learning from HP: Implementing hybrid work successfully through IT

Many enterprises are still figuring out how the new era of work will impact their processes and how best to securely manage a remote workforce. When HP shifted its 70,000+ employees and contractors to a hybrid work environment, it too had to conquer a variety of complexities. For organisations also looking to succeed in this journey, there are a number of lessons they can learn.\n\n\u201cAt HP we practise what we preach. Our business has been on a journey of digital transformation that all our customers can learn from,\u201d says Trevor Gordon, Senior Product Manager, Workforce Services and Solutions. \u201cWhether this is device lifecycle management with DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) or using HP Proactive Insights to provide device intelligence to proactively manage devices, enterprises can benefit from our experiences.\u201d\n\nFundamentally, the end user of every device and digital service must drive the conversation. HP began by asking users a number of questions:\n\nThis data is critical, as the insights it reveals can provide enterprise with a clear roadmap for the changes that need to be made.\n\n\u201cOur goal is to ensure that we have a constant feedback mechanism...that we\u2019re meeting employee needs from an experience perspective,\u201d says Ron Guerrier, CIO of HP.\n\nUse IT to embrace hybrid working\n\nAs a partner with your business, you can learn from the experience HP has gained, in its shift to hybrid working. This move included embracing four key elements:\n\nPartner with an expert\n\nWhat does the future of hybrid work look like for your business? The experience HP has gained gives an understanding of how these changes in work have a human focus and what this means for the technologies they use, places HP in a unique position to assess the future.\n\n\u201cWorking smarter has always driven HP\u2019s innovations,\u201d says HP\u2019s Trevor Gordon. \u201cWork has changed. Securely delivering the right devices to the right people at the right time, while providing a fully integrated service within a secure environment is how every enterprise can be transformed.\u201d\n\nTo remain a leader in your market, empowering your workforce through the digital devices and services they need for hybrid work is critical. The great news is that your business does not have to make this journey alone.\n\nLearn how HPs ecosystem of devices and managed services can help your business build an ecosystem that supports every hybrid working with integrated, flexible, and secure tools here.\n\nHP has several exciting events coming up this year \u2013 click on each to learn more.