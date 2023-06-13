Since when is IT in charge of employee productivity?

Think about how IT support is delivered across your business. Now think about how your enterprise has changed to support a hybrid workforce that is now remote yet needs high levels of technical help.\n\nOf course, IT support has always been a cornerstone of all enterprises. But the delivery approach must evolve as the working environment changes.\n\nIn today\u2019s working environment, enterprises need integrated end-to-end solutions \u201cthat not only deliver the device their workforces need to be productive and secure, but also the additional digital services that expand and extend the capabilities of those devices,\u201d notes Trevor Gordon, Senior Product Manager, Workforce Services and Solutions at HP.\n\nThe challenge is to create an IT service for your business that is agile enough to deliver the core services needed and flexible enough to meet the specific needs of remote teams or individuals.\n\nEnd-to-end IT support with DaaS\n\nGone are the days when IT was simply there to deploy new devices or man a helpline. Instead, IT support has become essential to your enterprise's strategic planning.\n\nSo how can IT form the core of your business, and how can integrated devices and tools deliver the transformation your company is looking for?\n\nDaaS (Device-as-a-Service) is HP\u2019s response to the IT challenges facing enterprises today. DaaS offers complete end-to-end solutions. Think of DaaS as a menu of options your IT department can use to create the perfect blend of devices and managed services to support every worker.\n\n\u201cCustomers are telling us that they want to streamline their tech stacks but without reducing productivity or eroding the user experience of the devices and digital services they are using,\u201d says Gordon. \u201cThe core here is shifting the mindset to think of the devices being procured as a service in themselves that can deliver the integrated and secure working environments business\u2019s come to HP to help them build.\u201d\n\nHP DaaS and managed services include many options on the IT menu your business can choose from including:\n\nSupport your business\u2019s sustainability initiatives with HP\u2019s approach to device lifecycle management. For example, HP Managed Service can proactively detect faults to help devices last longer and ethically recycle those that have reached the end of their lifespan.\n\nOne organisation to simplify administration and end device efficiency using this approach is the German Agricultural Society (DLG). \u201cWe wanted to move to HP because HP Device as a Service offered far more than just hardware, with its proactive endpoint management services and analytics,\u201d says Holger-Steffen Stapf, Head of IT, DLG.\n\nManaged services equal growth\n\nAs business processes have changed, where, how, and when work is carried out, IT must be a partner to support how your company has transformed.\n\nIT support today is not a one size fits all. Your workforce wants personalised IT experiences that support how they want to work.\n\n\u201cHP\u2019s goal is to evolve our DaaS tools to become almost invisible to the user, as they become always-on proactive tools watching networks and devices for potential anomalies, all within an envelope of great user experiences,\u201d says HP\u2019s Gordon.\n\nIn the end, an intuitive, flexible, secure, and seamless IT experience delivers productivity to your company. Removing complexity from your business\u2019s IT is HP\u2019s goal with DaaS and the managed services your company can take advantage of today.\n\nTo start your business\u2019s journey to embrace managed IT services and how DaaS can transform your business, visit HP today.\n\nHP has several exciting events coming up this year \u2013 click on each to learn more.