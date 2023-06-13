Since when is IT in charge of employee productivity?

Think about how IT support is delivered across your business. Now think about how your enterprise has changed to support a hybrid workforce that is now remote yet needs high levels of technical help.

Of course, IT support has always been a cornerstone of all enterprises. But the delivery approach must evolve as the working environment changes.

In today’s working environment, enterprises need integrated end-to-end solutions “that not only deliver the device their workforces need to be productive and secure, but also the additional digital services that expand and extend the capabilities of those devices,” notes Trevor Gordon, Senior Product Manager, Workforce Services and Solutions at HP.

The challenge is to create an IT service for your business that is agile enough to deliver the core services needed and flexible enough to meet the specific needs of remote teams or individuals.

End-to-end IT support with DaaS

Gone are the days when IT was simply there to deploy new devices or man a helpline. Instead, IT support has become essential to your enterprise’s strategic planning.

So how can IT form the core of your business, and how can integrated devices and tools deliver the transformation your company is looking for?

DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) is HP’s response to the IT challenges facing enterprises today. DaaS offers complete end-to-end solutions. Think of DaaS as a menu of options your IT department can use to create the perfect blend of devices and managed services to support every worker.

“Customers are telling us that they want to streamline their tech stacks but without reducing productivity or eroding the user experience of the devices and digital services they are using,” says Gordon. “The core here is shifting the mindset to think of the devices being procured as a service in themselves that can deliver the integrated and secure working environments business’s come to HP to help them build.”

HP DaaS and managed services include many options on the IT menu your business can choose from including:

Hardware options across HP EliteBooks, HP EliteDesks, and HP Z Displays. All offer powerful processors that can handle demanding workloads, as well as seamless connectivity.

Built-in world-class cyber protection with HP Wolf Security, delivering full-stack security from endpoints to the cloud, complete with integrated IT and security risk management and threat containment.

The ability to Improve user experiences with HP TechPulse – a telemetry and analytics platform that captures billions of data points from devices and applications and uses AI technologies to transform that data into actionable insights.

Support your business’s sustainability initiatives with HP’s approach to device lifecycle management. For example, HP Managed Service can proactively detect faults to help devices last longer and ethically recycle those that have reached the end of their lifespan.

One organisation to simplify administration and end device efficiency using this approach is the German Agricultural Society (DLG). “We wanted to move to HP because HP Device as a Service offered far more than just hardware, with its proactive endpoint management services and analytics,” says Holger-Steffen Stapf, Head of IT, DLG.

Managed services equal growth

As business processes have changed, where, how, and when work is carried out, IT must be a partner to support how your company has transformed.

IT support today is not a one size fits all. Your workforce wants personalised IT experiences that support how they want to work.

“HP’s goal is to evolve our DaaS tools to become almost invisible to the user, as they become always-on proactive tools watching networks and devices for potential anomalies, all within an envelope of great user experiences,” says HP’s Gordon.

In the end, an intuitive, flexible, secure, and seamless IT experience delivers productivity to your company. Removing complexity from your business’s IT is HP’s goal with DaaS and the managed services your company can take advantage of today.

To start your business’s journey to embrace managed IT services and how DaaS can transform your business, visit HP today.

HP has several exciting events coming up this year – click on each to learn more.