Harness the power of data to minimise IT disruptions

The drive towards hybrid working practices has opened up new opportunities for business efficiencies, and for employees to improve their work\/life balance. Yet it has also introduced new challenges for IT. When every home becomes an extension of the office, how do you protect and secure corporate data and the network? And how do you manage and maintain a fleet of devices without physical access, and ensure they stay compliant and up-to-date? All without impeding employee productivity, in an IT environment where tools designed for on-premise systems no longer fit the bill?\n\nThe answer lies in a shift towards managed services and cloud-based solutions, harnessing the power of data, analytics, machine learning and automation to deliver a new model of \u2018invisible IT\u2019. Taking this approach will strengthen security, minimise business disruption and deliver an employee experience that\u2019s consistently great.\n\nWith HP Adaptive Endpoint Management, businesses can offload most of the burden of management to service experts at HP. All updates, including Windows, security, BIOS and firmware, are delivered seamlessly from the cloud. End users aren\u2019t disturbed with shutdown requests in the middle of the day \u2013 everything just works. IT teams, meanwhile, can rest easy knowing that devices in the fleet are getting patched, and security policies enforced.\n\nThis, says HP Senior Product Manager, Trevor Gordon, is key to empowering employees to be at their most productive. Employees understand that updates and patches are a necessary evil \u2013 they just don\u2019t want them getting in their way. \u201cWe\u2019re always very focused on trying to eliminate needs for reboots and having to do all these things that are a pain to go through,\u201d he says. \u201cYou get a patch, you get an update, it happens.\u201d\n\nIT driven by proactive insight\n\nCrucially, this new model of IT is proactive, driven by telemetry data from the whole fleet of devices, fed through HP\u2019s TechPulse platform and Proactive Insights service. TechPulse aggregates critical data from all endpoint devices and applications, then delivers it through a cloud-based dashboard in one single view. This enables IT teams to monitor and manage the health and performance of individual devices, down to component level. But it also gives them the ability to spot and resolve issues while they\u2019re still emerging. If there\u2019s a security issue, a BIOS vulnerability, a cyber-attack or a problem with a key business application, you can identify systems at risk and remediate before they can result in downtime.\n\n\u201cThe end user may have problems fixed and they don\u2019t even know it\u2019s broke, because it didn\u2019t,\u201d says Gordon. \u201cWe caught it, and it was dealt with proactively, remediated in the background. That\u2019s what end-users really want.\u201d\n\nHP Endpoint Management and Proactive Insights tie in with HP\u2019s Device-as-a-Service offerings to maintain this employee experience throughout the device\u2019s lifecycle, making the most of the specific management and security features built into HP PCs. What\u2019s more, working with DaaS ensures that even a serious device failure needn\u2019t hamper productivity; a replacement device can be anywhere within 24 hours, and ready for use within an hour. However, HP\u2019s services aren\u2019t dependent on HP hardware; they\u2019re designed to work across a diverse, multi-manufacturer fleet.\n\nThis approach works. When the German Agricultural Society, DLG, started using HP Proactive Insights, it recorded a 15% reduction in device failures and a 10% reduction in IT workloads within the first year, while delivering insights on how devices were being used and whether anything was holding employees back.\n\nIt\u2019s this granular, constant feedback that enables businesses using Proactive Insights to keep improving and optimising how employees work. This, Gordon argues, is a theme that resonates with every business. \u201cI would put experience and productivity together,\u201d he says. \u201cThe reality is, if you have a great experience, most likely you\u2019re going to be highly productive. I like to say that they drive each other.\u201d\n\nTo find out more about HP\u2019s services and how they could help minimise disruption in your business, visit HP Services - PC Services for Commercial Enterprise and SMB IT | HP\u00ae United Kingdom.\n\nHP has several exciting events coming up this year \u2013 click on each to learn more.