The future of cybercrime: How to plan for the future

Cybercriminals have always been quick to exploit evolving technologies, and as cybercrime evolves, so should your security strategy. So, what trends should you watch over the next five years, and where can you find expert help?

Zero Trust matters

A 2023 report by the World Economic Forum discovered that 93% of cyber leaders and 86% of business leaders believe that “global geopolitical instability is moderately or very likely to lead to a catastrophic cyber event in the next two years.”

A growing awareness and fear of cyberattacks will drive a continuing trend towards a “zero-trust” approach to security. Simply put, Zero Trust moves security principles from a mindset of “trust but verify” to “never trust, always verify”.

Part of implementing a Zero Trust approach is to ensure endpoint security of every user device. Typically, it’s a vulnerable part of securing data, not least because the people operating them are easily manipulated by malicious actors.

Zero Trust means checking that a device is what it says it is, watching out for insecure networks, introducing two and three factor authentications to ensure that someone is who they say they are and has a legitimate reason to be there.

For organisations looking to bolster their Zero Trust approach, there are a number of tools available. HP Wolf Security allows organisations to gain control of their endpoints for the hybrid workforce with an integrated security approach. For example, this suite of products includes the HP Wolf Protect and Trace Service, which protects data and tracks your fleet of HP devices to prevent unauthorised users from accessing files and documents on your network.

Artificial Intelligence – threats and solutions

As Artificial Intelligence reaches a tipping point, criminals will inevitably use it to deliver ransomware and develop smarter phishing attacks. Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT empower hackers to write swathes of malicious code in seconds. Plus, AI voice generators are becoming more intelligent and can pass for human beings so that they could pose as your IT security provider. Image and audio generators can create deep fakes.

However, AI is also a game-changer for the cybersecurity industry, and products to tackle cybercriminals are becoming smarter every day. AI can review and analyse vast quantities of data and identify potential threats with a higher degree of accuracy. For example, spotting suspicious emails and messages deployed in phishing scams.

It’s impossible to completely eradicate threats, but they can be contained. HP’s TechPulse is a cloud-based system that measures the health data points from mill0ns of remote endpoints and aggregates them into a single, cloud-based platform. Once the system has collected the data, it delivers AI-driven insights that inform better decision-making.

HP Sure Click strengthens security at your computer’s most vulnerable points by isolating specific applications. So, rather than trying to recognise specific malware, it opens files in isolated virtual containers called micro-virtual machines. Where there is malicious code, these micro-VMs trick the malware into a virtual machine and so it is unable to affect your OC, access your files or even access browser tabs.

Cybersecurity skills remain a top priority

In-house skills are in huge demand to combat the cybercrime arms race. Yet, there is a global shortage of people with the right expertise. More than half of business and cybersecurity leaders report they do not have enough people and skills, according to the World Economic Forum.

Against this backdrop, organisations need trusted managed services partnerships and IT security systems. HP Wolf Security Services offers endpoint security solutions that safeguard people, devices, and data. One example is HP Sure Click Enterprise, where files, applications and webpages open inside micro virtual machines. Even if a file contains malware, it’s trapped, and endpoints and user data stay protected. So, there are multiple layers of protection and someone to manage them.

Cloud computing and anywhere working

Cultural post-pandemic shifts and cloud computing means everyone increasingly works in hybrid patterns – or works ‘anywhere’ – a trend that is set to stay. But it can also create a cybersecurity nightmare, as people access information on remote hotspots, insecure networks and from their own devices.

The HP Wolf Security report revealed that 85% of security leaders have already changed their cybersecurity strategy to accommodate hybrid employees. HP Wolf Security Services offer endpoint security solutions that safeguard people, devices, and data wherever they are. Services include Sure Click Enterprise, which protects against ransomware.

Cybercriminals are quick to embrace the latest technology as tools of their trade. Fortunately, HP’s security products can help ensure your organisations’ data is safe today – and for years to come.

