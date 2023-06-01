Democratizing HPC with multicloud to accelerate engineering innovations

Today\u2019s research is crucial because it fuels tomorrow\u2019s innovations. Increasingly, the speed and magnitude of innovations rely on technology-powered research and engineering using high performance computing (HPC). That\u2019s why democratizing HPC via the cloud\u2014known as Cloud for HPC\u2014can provide significant benefits to all of humankind. \n\nCloud for HPC is helping to move HPC usage from fringe to mainstream, providing all researchers, engineers, and organizations access to this fundamental resource for innovation. There is, however, an important caveat: All Cloud for HPC solutions are not created equal. More on this in an upcoming section. First, let\u2019s look at the organizational value of HPC-powered\u00a0innovations.\n\nThe ROI of HPC-driven innovations\n\nHPC provides value to most organizations, regardless of industry.\u00a0A Hyperion study1 estimates the return on investment (ROI) of HPC to be $44 of profit for every dollar of investment in HPC.\u00a0\u201cTo put that into context, for an HPC system purchased at $100,000 by a private corporation, the analysis estimates that the profit will be around $4.4 million,\u201d shares Hyperion.\n\nBeyond its ROI, HPC is revolutionary for scientists and engineers. HPC is catalyzing breakthroughs for some of the world\u2019s most complex and pressing challenges with incredible speed and precision. Here are a few outcomes from HPC\u2019s groundbreaking capabilities:\n\nAnd this is just the beginning. Nearly every CEO today understands that leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI\/ML) is a pathway to business viability. Lighthouse companies are leading the way while laggards are facing the risk of obsolescence. And changes are coming at warp speed. HPC usage will skyrocket as artificial intelligence\/machine learning (AI\/ML) and generative AI increase the need for more HPC resources. \n\nA shortage of HPC access\n\nAs computational demands and intensity rise, organizational IT challenges increase in kind. That\u2019s because application portfolios are growing, and architectural requirements are becoming more diverse. Consequently, organizations are looking for more effective ways to deploy their infrastructure and leverage computing architectures on demand.\n\nWhen it comes to HPC, traditional on-premises HPC often experiences very high utilization rates and is \u201cmaxed out\u201d because it cannot scale elastically. In other words, organizations are approaching full use of their HPC clusters and there is not much spare capacity left. That means researchers and engineers must wait in a queue to do their work, delaying projects and stalling progress. For instance, longer-term workloads--such as COVID research in recent years--can take HPC priority, shutting out access for other projects. In other cases, project start dates can take top priority and worsen HPC access issues.\n\nAnother notable challenge creating a shortage of HPC access is affordability. Organizations that cannot afford on-premises HPC capabilities still need access to its computing power to solve pressing problems and stay competitive.\n\nThe much-needed answer to these two challenges can be found in the cloud.\n\nHPC built for a multicloud world\n\nEnter Cloud for HPC, which allows organizations to have the best of both worlds for HPC resourcing. Recently Dell Technologies partnered with Rescale to do just that and provide organizations with a hybrid on-premises, multicloud HPC solution.\n\nThe Dell HPC On Demand solution enables organizations to meet unpredictable spikes in demand alongside traditional on-premises HPC deployments. It does this with a blended hybrid cloud and on-prem approach, expanding HPC access and capacity as needed and on demand. For organizations that do not have the resources to deploy on-premises HPC, Cloud for HPC provides ready, affordable, and immediate access, democratizing HPC across industries, company sizes, and geographies.\n\nHowever, not all Cloud for HPC solutions are created equal.\n\n\u201cCustomers like the unique features of the HPC On Demand solution from Dell Technologies and Rescale. This includes features such as no vendor lock-in, a unified control plane to manage hybrid multi-cloud\/on-premises resources, and the ability to burst seamlessly from on-premises to cloud,\u201d shares Shervin Sammak, Ph.D., HPC Product Manager, Dell Technologies. \u201cIn short, HPC On Demand solution helps organizations effectively scale HPC capacity as their business grows.\u201d \n\nCloud for HPC: Things to know before you go\n\nHPC On Demand provides distinct benefits to organizations with features such as:\n\nUser-centric.\u00a0Gain anywhere, anytime access with no wait time using a simple, intuitive SaaS-like user interface.Unlimited.\u00a0Get any scale, any architecture, any application, any cloud, and any use case.Connected.\u00a0Access a distributed, globally connected network for multi-team, remote collaboration.Intelligent.\u00a0Optimize performance and costs across any workload type and automatically route workloads to the best architectures.Automated.\u00a0Achieve end-to-end visibility and policy-based control over teams, projects, and users with a single point for automation for multiple clouds, architectures, and regions.\n\n\u201cWith HPC On Demand, we are helping organizations manage peak computing requirements, gain broad application support, and reduce IT maintenance burdens. This frees up resources to focus on other business priorities while providing on-demand access to HPC resources,\u201d says Edward Hsu, Chief Product Officer,Rescale.\n\nAccelerating the future with cloud for HPC\n\nHPC On Demand is democratizing HPC and accelerating technology-powered innovations. The solution helps organizations with existing on-premises HPC and those without, by expanding access and providing scalability. The world\u2019s next breakthrough research and engineering innovation may rely on the novel capabilities of Cloud for HPC and help shape a stronger future in areas like science, healthcare, aerospace, and the green energy transition. That\u2019s a noble goal important to scientists, engineers, and every one of us.\n\n***\n\nDell HPC On Demand provides customers with a flexible, cost-effective solution for their HPC needs. With the ability to seamlessly burst into the cloud and optimize spending across multicloud, customers can moderate their budget and avoid unplanned expenses. The absence of vendor lock-in also ensures customers have the freedom to choose the best resources for their needs.\n\nLearn more about Dell HPC solutions at High Performance Computing | Dell USA\n\nRescale provides high performance computing built for the cloud. Since 2011, the revolutionary Rescale Platform has made it simple for scientists and engineers to harness the most advanced software and computing architectures for AI-driven research. Rescale helps organizations accelerate innovation in life sciences, transportation, energy, semiconductor, aerospace, manufacturing, and other industries. With Rescale HPC-as-a-service, organizations can access any application, on any architecture, and at any scale--all on the cloud of their choice. Learn more about the Rescale and Dell partnership.