Expedia poised to take flight with generative AI

Artificial intelligence is poised to disrupt the travel industry, and Expedia CTO Rathi Murthy, who oversees a massive online travel network with 770 million loyalty members and more than 50,000 business partners, believes her company is well positioned to capitalize.\n\nThat\u2019s because, outside of its top brands, which include Travelocity, VRBO, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Trivago, Wotif, and CarRentals.com, the $14 billion online travel service\u2019s most prized possession is its data \u2014 the 70 petabytes of traveler information stored on its AWS cloud.\n\n\u201cData is our heartbeat,\u201d says Murthy, who joined Expedia Group as CTO and president of Expedia Product and Technology two years ago after serving as Verizon Media\u2019s CTO during the 5G buildup. \u201cWe have a very giant ecosystem and with that what we have been able to do is really drive personalized behaviors across for our travelers.\u201d\n\nAnd with the expansion and consumer popularization of AI fueled by recent advances such as ChatGPT, Expedia\u2019s extensive use of analytics and machine learning to fuel that personalization strategy should enable the company to help evolve the travel industry, even as its pool of customers and partners grows, says Murthy.\n\n\u201cAI is a huge enabler for us. It\u2019s not new to us, but ChatGPT democratizes AI for everybody and bringing the two together \u2014 data and AI \u2014 is very powerful,\u201d she says, noting that Expedia currently runs roughly 600 million AI predictions annually from its massive data repository.\n\nTwo-pronged transformation\n\nThe Seattle-based travel giant has come a long way since being founded as a division of Microsoft in 1996 and spun off as a public company in 1999. Expedia Group has more than 21 brands and more than 50,000 B2B partners connecting them with more than 3 million hotel and rental properties and more than 500 airlines and cruise companies, as well as car rental agencies.\n\nStill, the online travel service has strong upside potential, Murthy says, estimating that just 20% of all travel professionals and consumers use online systems for booking reservations today.\n\nAccording to 6sense Revenue AI numbers, Expedia has roughly 10% share of the reservation-and-online booking market and competes with more than 20 rivals, including TripAdvisor, which owns a 46% share of all revenues; Airbnb, which takes in 23%; and Booking.com, which holds about 7% of the online reservation market.\n\nTo help Expedia capitalize on the online travel bookings potential, Murthy has devised a two-pronged approach to best competitors and keep growing Expedia\u2019s revenues, which surpassed $12 billion in 2022.\n\nHer core strategy consists of two distinct but interrelated transformations: the ongoing internal transformation of Expedia\u2019s infrastructure in a unified and integrated manner and leading the transformation of the online travel industry itself, the CTO says.\n\n\u201cThe travel industry is riddled with a lot of legacy [technology and processes] and not everybody has the technology strengths and capabilities we have,\u201d she says, noting that Expedia is trying to position itself as the travel industry\u2019s base platform on which to help digitize travel agencies and bring them into the online fold.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s not just about transforming ourselves. It\u2019s transforming the travel industry,\u201d she says. \u201cThere\u2019s still about 80% of the industry that\u2019s offline.\u201d\n\nThe Expedia Group has methodically developed a multi-phased plan for its digital transformation and began moving workloads to the AWS cloud in 2017 \u2014 before Murthy\u2019s arrival. Now, more than 90% of the company\u2019s data is stored on AWS, she says.\n\nMurthy\u2019s mission comes at a very opportune moment \u2014 when commercial availability of AI is exploding and targeted at ordinary consumers. To date, AI platforms have been predominantly used within corporations to build machine learning models by data scientists, software engineers, and IT experts. But increasingly, SaaS vendors are incorporating conversational AI tools such as chatbots, as well as generative AI models enabled by platforms such as OpenAI\u2019s ChatGPT, to democratize AI as a service to be used by any consumer.\n\nThat consumerization of AI is a trend that Murthy has a keen eye on, seeing it as something that will fuel further personalization opportunities in the travel industry.\n\nEmbracing the opportunity\n\nTo that end, Expedia recently incorporated two OpenAI plug-ins to expand its conversational capabilities for travelers within browsers and within the Expedia service itself.\n\nOne implementation enables users to search the web for travel in London and automatically delivers the consumer into a seamless booking experience in Expedia, Murthy says. The other plug-in resides within the Expedia application and enables travelers to have \u201cconversation capabilities\u201d about all aspects of trip planning. It is currently available on iOS devices in English.\n\n\u201cMarrying ChatGPT data [such as questions from travelers] with Expedia\u2019s travel-specific data such as traveler preferences, booking patterns, and pricing availability is super powerful,\u201d the CTO says, adding that the combination of technologies can create a full itinerary for consumers. \u201cWe\u2019ve seen a lot of traffic. It\u2019s been beautiful in terms of trip planning.\u201d\n\nThe Expedia team was able to deploy the plug-ins within three to four weeks. \u201cThis is really because we\u2019re so mature in our AI capabilities and the APIs in our travel platform,\u201d Murthy says.\n\nOthers are speedily incorporating ChatGPT and GPT APIs into their services and applications, including CPG multinational Unilever and omnichannel used-car retailer CarMax.\n\nBut analysts suggest such early implementations of generative AI have a way to go before delivering meaningful impact.\n\n\u201cAt this early stage, the ChatGPT feature within Expedia\u2019s app is limited. It doesn\u2019t have access to real-time pricing information and users are not able to book through the feature. It also only saves hotel recommendations currently into the trip section of the Expedia app,\u201d says Brad Jashinsky, director analyst in the Gartner for Marketers practice.\n\nJashinsky also cautions that it is not a certainty that consumers will use chat-powered AI systems for travel in concert with any online booking system, but if so, \u201cit could differentiate Expedia\u2019s experience from other online travel agencies.\u201d \n\nIDC analyst Dorothy Creamer suggests Expedia is in good position for the AI era if the company works closely with partners.\n\n\u201cExpedia is building out its data platform on 25 years of travel and booking behavior and this level and depth of data is vital to drive a more personalized booking and journey experience in the post-pandemic era,\u201d Creamer says, noting that the company is also \u201cbuilding a deep bench of data scientists to help mine value from booking data \u2014 these data points require evaluation of thousands of permutations per a single page of booking information.\u201d\n\nCreamer also notes that Expedia\u2019s products are being built to provide hotels, airlines, car rentals agencies, and other partners with the building blocks to process deep customer insights and marry that with actual traveler behavior. \u201cThis will require the sophisticated analysis of data that AI and ML-driven functions and platforms can provide,\u201d she says.\n\nStill, Expedia\u2019s Murthy remains fully aware of the ethical concerns surrounding AI and wants to ensure that Expedia is a fair and free marketplace for all users.\n\n\u201cWe are keeping a very close eye on its governance and ethics and making sure there\u2019s privacy considerations on sharing any of the information,\u201d Murthy says. \u201cThat\u2019s something all of us have to watch out for and work together as a concrete community to use AI for good and make sure we can use best practices across the industry.\u201d