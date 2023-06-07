7 ways to spot hidden IT talent within your ranks

Every IT organization has hidden experts. These individuals, possessing extraordinary talents, help their teams reach new levels of innovation, planning, productivity, and efficiency. Discovering these unique individuals, and then elevating them to positions where they can achieve maximum effectiveness, is a skill that every CIO should learn.\n\nSpotting promising talent requires keeping a close pulse on both the enterprise and its people, says Carter Busse, CIO at business automation technology provider Workato. \u201cEspecially in a hybrid work environment, it\u2019s more important than ever to consciously invest time in familiarizing ourselves with each and every team member \u2014 you never know who will rise to the occasion.\u201d\n\nAs you survey your organization\u2019s ranks, both within and outside IT, the following tips will help you identify individuals with the most promise to impact IT\u2019s remit regardless of their current position, experience, and IT skill set.\n\n1. Look for agility in seeking out new challenges\n\nDiane Schwarz, vice president and CIO at building services equipment manufacturer Johnson Controls, says she looks for leaders with an agile learner\u2019s mindset. \u201cThese are individuals who aren\u2019t afraid to tackle new challenges on their own and who seek out a variety of roles or functions in which they challenge themselves,\u201d she says.\n\nAgility is embedded in a person\u2019s DNA and doesn\u2019t change, Schwarz claims. \u201cIt\u2019s a critical characteristic because the technology we were taught in school or in a course is likely going to be retired and replaced in the very foreseeable future,\u201d she observes. Schwarz points to generative AI as a technology that\u2019s suddenly leaped into the IT spotlight. \u201cThat isn\u2019t something even covered in any coursework because it\u2019s so new,\u201d Schwarz explains.\n\nSchwarz says she prizes agile team members who understand business concepts and outcomes, and who have the ability to tell a story that translates technical thoughts into business outcomes.\n\n2. Seek out systems-thinkers capable of resolving complexity\n\nHighly talented IT pros never shirk from challenges. These individuals excel at resolving ambiguity when facing complex problems, says Ben Peavy, Accenture Federal Services\u2019 CIO. He adds that such pros also usually have solid business knowledge, are technically-savvy, and are eager to learn new tasks when given the opportunity. Look for leaders who have created systems within their business units to address some of their IT needs, Peavy advises. Perhaps most important, when given the opportunity, they\u2019re continuous learners.\n\nTalented team members should be rewarded in ways that are meaningful to them, Peavy suggests. \u201cTo do this, you or their direct managers need to know what drives employees at an individual level and know what most motivates them,\u201d he explains. \u201cAll employees like to be paid more money, but some employees greatly value being recognized in a public meeting, while others prefer direct recognition from their supervisor or from the CIO on occasion,\u201d Peavy adds.\n\n3. Train and take note of curiosity in the face of change\n\nTechnology is always changing, and it\u2019s important to change and pivot with emerging trends. \u201cThe most promising tech talent doesn\u2019t get stuck in one way of doing something,\u201d says Gill Haus, CIO at Chase. \u201cFintech technologists are at the forefront of the digital banking evolution, so it\u2019s vital to remain adaptable to business needs.\u201d\n\nHaus says he keeps an eye peeled for team members who show promising signs of curiosity and a willingness to learn. \u201cAt Chase, we have a culture of continuous learning to help our talent develop the skills needed now and in the future,\u201d he says. Haus believes that it\u2019s okay for team members to sometimes feel uncomfortable, uncertain, or even scared. \u201cThat means you\u2019re learning!\u201d he states.\n\nHaus advises IT leaders to encourage team members to learn, absorb, and collaborate. \u201cWe make time for people to upskill and reskill,\u201d he says. \u201cYou don\u2019t necessarily need a four-year computer science degree, but you do need to be curious and willing to learn.\u201d\n\n4. Spread a wide net to identify passion and a bias for action\n\nIrvin Bishop, Jr., CIO at engineering and construction firm Black & Veatch, looks for team members with a burning desire to learn and a bias for action. He says that such individuals \u201clook for ways to deliver business value and are generally the top performers, or they will be one day.\u201d\n\nThe biggest mistake, Bishop says, is looking for talent in the same places. \u201cOften, you will find talent where you least expect it.\u201d He notes that some of his organization\u2019s best developers came from finance-related positions, due to their close attention to detail.\n\nWhen searching for top talent it\u2019s important to spread a wide net and share your team\u2019s brand internally throughout the enterprise, Bishop says. \u201cThis will help others see the opportunities your team can offer to help them learn and grow.\u201d\n\n5. Scout for leadership potential outside the usual venues\n\nCIOs who step away from their offices and regularly interact with IT team members tend to be best positioned to discover hidden talent, says Santhosh Keshavan, CIO at finance, investment, and insurance company Voya Financial. He recommends attending skip-level team or project meetings, participating in diversity events, and hosting regular informal chats, all in an effort to identify team members who show strong leadership potential, typically in the form of problem-solving capabilities and stepping forward with new ideas.\n\n\u201cIn a hybrid work environment, leaders must be even more intentional to ensure they\u2019re connecting and engaging at various levels in the organization,\u201d Keshavan says.\n\nKeshavan believes that an enterprise-wide talent mobility strategy is essential to enhance staff development and engagement, advance overall organizational health, and build talent bench-strength. \u201cIt should be a top priority for C-suite level executives and a key objective for leaders across the enterprise,\u201d he notes.\n\nScouting for promising internal talent is an acquired skill that demands a thoughtful approach in order to avoid unintended consequences, Keshavan says. \u201cCIOs cannot put individual interests above the needs of the overall organization,\u201d he warns. \u201cLeaders must balance employee interest with appropriate timing and business and technology needs to ensure they do not create a talent gap.\u201d\n\n6. Rotate responsibilities to unlock potential outside comfort zones\n\nCIOs should look for team members who aren\u2019t afraid to learn new skills and who are motivated to step into roles that might initially be outside of their comfort zone, says Sal DiFranco, managing partner of global advanced technology at DHR Global, a leadership and executive advisory firm.\n\nIt\u2019s important for individuals to show their inclination to learn and take on new challenges, DiFranco says. \u201cThey should have the willingness to take on rotational assignments and be open to trying new things that might be outside of their typical day-to-day responsibilities.\u201d He notes that many tech pros only feel comfortable operating within specific areas, whether it\u2019s infrastructure, application development, security, or any other IT discipline. DiFranco also suggests looking for team members with the ability to translate their technical knowledge and analyses into forms enterprise leaders can understand and use.\n\nDiFranco believes that the biggest mistake CIOs make when scouting for internal talent is promoting individuals based on their length of employment instead of prioritizing skills and performance. \u201cAnother common mistake is not considering external talent before making an internal hire, which can lead to overlooking a potentially better qualified candidate.\u201d\n\n7. Identify innovative thinkers before considering skills\n\nLook for individuals who propose innovative approaches to difficult problems. \u201cThese are the people who are constantly generating new ideas, proposing projects, and devising creative solutions to existing issues,\u201d says Alan Heppenstall, CTO of digital credentialing platform provider Accredible. \u201cIdentifying these employees, and helping them understand their growth tracks, will help the organization promote the right talent,\u201d he explains.\n\nHeppenstall recommends looking for candidates who have a strong track record of innovation, particularly individuals who have worked on boundary-expanding projects and who aren\u2019t afraid to take a calculated risk. \u201cThe individuals who strive for innovation, while critically considering any possible obstacles, are the ones who are going to make the biggest impact on your organization,\u201d he observes.\n\nOnce promising innovators have been identified, the next step should be creating a system to thoroughly analyze their skills, such as coding ability, database management, cybersecurity awareness, and knowledge of emerging technologies, Heppenstall says. \u201cHaving a database of employees\u2019 credentials and professional skills will significantly streamline the process, since those credentials signify and prove each person\u2019s competence in their areas of expertise.\u201d\n\nFinal thought\n\n\u201cFailing to familiarize ourselves with all team members can lead to overlooking incredible talent,\u201d counsels Workato\u2019s Busse. \u201cWhile there\u2019s certainly a time investment, being in tune with each and every team member\u2019s strengths and challenges ensures we staff our internal structure for success.\u201d