5 tips for startup partnership success

IT leaders looking to accelerate their innovation agendas have a partner-in-waiting in the startup ecosystem. By linking up with startups, CIOs can greatly expand their opportunities to experiment with emerging technologies and augment their in-house innovation programs. And the market for doing so remains robust for corporations looking to make the most of the model.

Despite a volatile economy, corporate venture capital investments in startups fell by only 2% to $192 billion in 2022, compared to a 25% drop in overall venture capital. In addition, the percentage of corporate-backed deals in early seed rounds increased from 10% in 2021 to 18% in 2022. The implication is that while some businesses are cutting costs and many tech companies are announcing layoffs, forward-looking enterprises are investing and collaborating with startups.

While there are several pitfalls to avoid when partnering with startups, there are also best practices that can improve the enterprise’s potential for business success, the startup’s growth opportunities, and the CIO’s career outlook. During a recent Coffee with Digital Trailblazers event that I hosted on how enterprises can work most effectively with startups, several panelists and others shared insights on developing two-way partnerships between CIOs and their leadership teams with startup founders.

Organize frequent startup pitches and demos

With venture capital investment continuing to fall in 2023, more startups should find themselves eager to partner with enterprises, and that presents IT leaders a wealth of opportunities to improve their innovation outlook.

Joseph Puglisi, a former CIO who is now an investor, advisor, and board member, believes CIOs have tremendous opportunities to bring value to their enterprise by partnering and investing in startups. “The CIO may gain an advantage by investing in startups, acquire new and unique capabilities for their company, and gain an additional benefit of steering the development of the product or service,” he says.

But CIOs should remain strategic. They must evaluate a potential partner’s capabilities and customer satisfaction, determine any compliance factors, and develop relationships with founders when considering startup partnership opportunities.