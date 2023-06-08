10 hottest IT jobs for salary growth in 2023

As companies vie for talented tech workers to meet skills gaps in their organizations, the demand for certain tech roles has increased. There\u2019s a strong need for workers with expertise in helping companies make sense of data, launch cloud strategies, build applications, and improve the overall user experience. This demand has driven up salaries for IT roles, especially those around development, engineering, and support.\n\nThis demand for skilled IT workers is reflected in the rising average salaries of certain job titles as companies compete for top talent, according to data from the 2023 Dice Tech Salary Report. Businesses are looking for tech pros with highly specialized skills, as they embrace digital transformation and increasingly rely on technology for core business. Skills such as software engineering, architecture, cloud, and program management are highly sought after as more companies explore creating both internal and external applications and solutions.\n\nHere are the 10 IT roles that have earned the biggest bumps in pay for 2023, according to salary data from Dice. And for more on earning more, see \u201c10 highest-paying skills for 2023\u201d and \u201c10 highest-paying IT jobs.\u201d\n\n1. Project manager\n\nThe role of project manager is important for planning, executing, and completing IT projects on time and on budget. It\u2019s a role that requires you to work closely with key stakeholders, outside clients, and other departments to identify project requirements, create timelines, and track deliverables and relevant deadlines. As organizations across every industry take on digital transformation, having project managers to help lead IT projects is a top priority. The demand for project managers has grown, with salaries for this role increasing by 15.6% percent since 2021, according to Dice. Key skills for the role include resource allocation, risk and change management, quality assurance, communication, and leadership and team building.\n\nAverage salary: US$120,653\n\nIncrease since 2021: 15.6%\n\n2. DevOps engineer\n\nDevOps Engineers are tasked with bridging the gap between software development and operations, typically working alongside software developers, systems administrators, and testers to maintain efficient workflows. It\u2019s a role that has grown in demand as companies push to implement new tools, technologies, and programs to manage day-to-day operations \u2014 with the average salary for a DevOps engineer having grown 14% since 2021, according to Dice. Relevant skills for DevOps Engineers include automation, software development, system administration skills, and cloud computing.\n\nAverage salary: US$136,017\n\nIncrease since 2021: 14.1%\n\n3. Program analyst\/manager\n\nWorking closely with project managers, program analysts and managers oversee programs and projects within an organization to ensure they\u2019re on track and on budget. They coordinate closely with team members, stakeholders, and other project managers involved to identify potential risks, solve issues, monitor compliance and regulation issues, and keep track of the ongoing progress. The role has grown in popularity as companies take on more complex projects and initiatives, with salaries for program analysts and managers growing nearly 13% since 2021, according to Dice. Relevant skills for the role include a technical background in IT and a strong working knowledge of IT infrastructure, databases, networks, hardware, and software, along with knowledge of data analytics, change management, vendor management, and leadership and team management skills. \n\nAverage salary: US$139,683\n\nIncrease since 2021: 12.9%\n\n4. MIS manager\n\nThe role of management information systems (MIS) manager is an important position in any organization to ensure that the company\u2019s technology and systems are properly aligned with established goals and objectives. As demand for this role has grown, salaries for MIS managers have increased by 11% since 2021, according to Dice. The main responsibilities of an MIS manager include implementing new software, managing technology infrastructure, implementing security policies and procedures, supporting end-users, and ensuring technology strategies are working toward business goals.\n\nAverage salary: US$132,094\n\nIncrease since 2021: 10.8%\n\n5. IT management\n\nIn the past decade, the IT department has grown to become a key department in any organization, bolstering the need for IT management professionals such as CTO, CIO, and vice president of IT. The average salary for IT management professionals has grown just over 8% since 2021. Companies need qualified CTOs, CIOs, vice presidents, and directors who are focused on developing and overseeing the business\u2019 overall technology strategy and goals. Skills and responsibilities vary depending on the position, but anyone in an IT management role, especially at the executive level, will need a strong understanding of leadership skills \u2014 such as transformational leadership \u2014 to properly lead successful IT teams and strategies. \n\nAverage salary: US$164,814\n\nIncrease since 2021: 8.4%\n\n6. Cybersecurity engineer\/architect\n\nCybersecurity is at the forefront of every modern business, ensuring that company and client data stay private and secure. Cybersecurity engineers and architects are at the helm of IT security, tasked with designing and implementing protective cybersecurity solutions to keep systems, data, and networks safe from potential threats. Companies increasingly rely on technology for every aspect of daily business, and as the demand has grown, salaries for cybersecurity engineers and architects have also grown nearly 8% since 2021, according to Dice. Relevant skills include security architecture design, threat modeling, compliance and regulations, security operations, risk assessment and management, and security infrastructure implementation.\n\nAverage salary: US$145,512\n\nIncrease since 2021: 7.7%\n\n7. Systems engineer\n\nFor organizations running complex hardware, software, and network systems, the role of a systems engineer is a vital part of daily operations. Systems engineers are tasked with designing projects, collaborating with key stakeholders to identify necessary requirements and potential constraints, and ensuring that the company\u2019s IT systems are functioning effectively. This role helps oversee the development of new systems, working alongside software developers and hardware engineers with an eye on quality control measures and maintaining a steady pace toward established milestone goals. These IT pros also have a hand in system testing, ensuring that the final product meets expectations, and analyze test results to identify issues or discrepancies. It\u2019s a vital technical role for organizations in the digital age, with the average salary for systems engineers growing nearly 8% since 2021, according to Dice.\n\nAverage salary: US$120,800\n\nIncrease since 2021: 7.5%\n\n8. Help desk technician\n\nHelp desk technicians are responsible for supporting end-users and helping them work through software and hardware related issues. These IT pros provide technical support, with a strong knowledge of hardware and software maintenance, whether it\u2019s about updates, bug-fixes, configuring computer systems, or managing hardware and software installations. This pivotal customer service role has grown in demand, with the average salary growing 7% since 2021, according to Dice. While help desk technicians need strong technical skills to help end-users troubleshoot and solve problems, it\u2019s a role that also requires a lot of communication and collaboration skills. As a main, and often first, point of contact for end-users, help desk technicians need the right skills to interact with customers and clients.\n\nAverage salary: US$55,872\n\nIncrease since 2021: 6.9%\n\n9. Application support engineer\n\nA lot goes into maintaining an organization\u2019s software applications, and ensuring that they remain stable and available for end-users, which is where application support engineers come in. It\u2019s a crucial role for businesses to ensure they have the right IT pros to handle troubleshooting, incident and risk management, application maintenance and monitoring, and maintaining proper documentation of issues. It\u2019s a role that requires regular collaboration with developers, vendors, infrastructure teams, QA teams, and other key stakeholders to escalate problems to the correct point of contact, while also suggesting potential solutions and improvements for the user experience. The role helps ensure that end-users have a positive user experience, whether they\u2019re internal users or external clients, and the average salary for application support engineers has grown just over 6% since 2021, according to Dice.\n\nAverage salary: US$96,961\n\nIncrease since 2021: 6.3%\n\n10. Network engineer\n\nEnsuring that an organization\u2019s IT and network infrastructure is reliable, efficient, and secure falls on the shoulders of network engineers. It\u2019s a role that requires a wide set of technical skills, including knowledge of network design, implementation, maintenance, security, documentation, and monitoring. Network engineers work closely alongside system administrators, developers, and security analysts to ensure that all network infrastructure seamlessly functions and blends into the organization\u2019s IT systems and applications. The role has grown in popularity, with salaries for network engineers increasing by just over 6% since 2021, according to Dice.\n\nAverage salary: US$99,103\n\nIncrease since 2021: 6.1%