8 ways to detect (and reject) terrible IT consulting advice

Welcome to the golden age of experts. It\u2019s hard to go anywhere in IT these days, physically or virtually, without bumping into someone offering IT advice. The problem, of course, is that many experts \u2014 even those affiliated with major organizations \u2014 are sometimes wrong. Or, more commonly, they might be right about some things and wrong about others. There is often too much gray area involved to bet your enterprise.\n\nLearning how to evaluate expert advice is a skill every IT leader needs to master. Taking any consultant\u2019s guidance at face value is risky and potentially enterprise and career damaging. Before embracing any external advice on any IT or business issue, check out the following eight ways to determine whether a consultant is truly on track.\n\n1. Beware of canned advice\n\nGuidance that sounds like it rolled off an advice assembly line to form a one-size-fits-all information nugget is a sure sign the adviser isn\u2019t really trying to understand your specific challenges and goals. To be viable, a consultant\u2019s solution should address each client\u2019s unique needs, says Olexander Paladiy, product director at software product studio and consulting firm Railsware. \u201cJust like a custom-tailored suit, you want a recommendation that\u2019s stitched together for your specific needs.\u201d\n\nBeyond its sheer uselessness, boilerplate advice generally lacks the data, insight, and focus needed to support its recommendations. \u201cA good consultant will always consider the long-term implications,\u201d says Paladiy, who also urges IT leaders to beware of advisors who place pushy persuasion over collaborative brainstorming. \u201cYou want advice from a team that can get invested enough to challenge your ideas or suggest alternative paths.\u201d\n\n2. Expect solutions, not recommendations\n\nRecommendations are great, but they don\u2019t automatically turn into solutions. \u201cMost of the consultant\u2019s dialogue should be repeating back to you the problem they\u2019re solving,\u201d advises Bill Carslay, senior vice president and general manager of professional services at IT support services firm Rimini Street. \u201cThe resulting solution should be directly related to the problem as it\u2019s defined in your terms, and should follow the steps and phases your organization is willing to take.\u201d\n\nWhen a consultant grabs onto a common IT challenge and quickly describes how they will solve it, it\u2019s likely the solution won\u2019t fully address the very specific problem an organization may be facing. \u201cKeep in mind that one size doesn\u2019t fit all, and be on the lookout for recommendations that fit or augment the parameters you\u2019ve set,\u201d Carslay suggests.\n\nRemember, too, that poor decisions based on bad advice will inevitably lead to lost time. The cost of not solving the issue, as well as lost energy and focus, will have a direct impact on the teams involved, Carslay warns. \u201cThey\u2019ll need to recover, and at the same time, the right solution needs to be delivered.\u201d\n\n3. The advice simply doesn\u2019t make sense\n\nWhen advice lacks logical reasoning, contradicts data, or fails to consider long-term consequences, it\u2019s likely terrible. \u201cA critical mind and rigorous evaluation will help you distinguish the good from the bad,\u201d says Edward Kring, vice president of engineering at software development company Invozone.com.\n\nFollowing poor advice can lead to detrimental outcomes, including wasted time, lost resources, and missed opportunities. It can also result in financial losses, reputational damage, and hindered progress toward anticipated goals. Meanwhile, poor advice can negatively impact decision-making, business relationships, and long-term success. Kring notes that it\u2019s crucial to exercise caution and discernment when considering advice to mitigate these potential consequences.\n\n4. Broaden your scope and involve internal expertise\n\nLook beyond consultants and access the real-world knowledge available from subject matter experts, advises Dirk Mersch, CEO of the North American Office for CamIn-Cambridge Innovation Consulting. SMEs can supply insights and answers faster and more cost effectively than generalists, he says.\n\nDepartment heads and other SMEs offer excellent sounding boards, says Ann Martin, director of operations with CreditDonkey, a credit review and comparison website. \u201cIf they don\u2019t believe that a consultant\u2019s advice is feasible, practical, or useful, odds are good that they\u2019re right, especially if you get this answer from multiple departments.\u201d\n\nRemember, however, that SMEs often have their own goals, which can sometimes impact their objectivity. Overall, the best approach is to seek input from a range of different SMEs, Mersch says.\n\n5. Seek objectivity\n\nIT leaders should expect their consultant to be 100% objective. To ensure that an advisor is providing unbiased advice, Mersch suggests creating an internal peer review process. \u201cPeer review is well developed in academia, where objectivity is particularly important,\u201d he observes. \u201cTo assist with peer review, ensure you have an internal team that educates themselves on the technology you\u2019re examining.\u201d\n\nMersch also stresses the importance of being straightforward with consulting providers. \u201cAsk them direct questions and ensure that they understand the nuances of your organization,\u201d he says.\n\n6. Request targeted advice\n\nThere\u2019s a sharp distinction between reports designed to generate interest in a technology area and those aimed at furthering understanding.\n\nMersch offers an analogy. \u201cImagine a car as a new technology area,\u201d he says. \u201cYou may have the confidence to get in and drive the car after receiving rudimentary advice about starting the ignition and using the pedals.\u201d Yet you still wouldn\u2019t know anything the vehicle\u2019s mechanical functions or how to drive it safely. \u201cWhen you\u2019re making significant investments in a new technology, you need to understand how it works and how to drive it well,\u201d Mersch says.\n\nIT leaders should also seek consulting recommendations providing credible evidence that the technology or methodology being considered is sufficiently mature to meet the needs of the targeted use case. Mersch adds that a proposed technology or process should always present a clear financial benefit.\n\nEnsuring that any advice offered is specifically tailored to the organization\u2019s unique needs is critical. \u201cA copy-and-paste, one-size-fits-all approach rarely results in high ROI,\u201d Mersch states.\n\n7. Seek multiple sources\n\nFinding a trusted source of quality consulting advice requires a multifaceted approach, says Stephen Robinson, founder of creative agency Outrank. He suggests looking for potential advisors in conferences, webinars, and industry publications. Robinson also recommends participating in professional networks, such as LinkedIn.\n\n\u201cThese avenues offer opportunities to expand your knowledge, gain insights, and connect with like-minded peers who may prove to be valuable sources of advice down the line.\u201d He adds that \u201cit\u2019s good to get your foot in the door and build a relationship early for when you might need them.\u201d\n\n8. Politely reject bad advice\n\nIt\u2019s important to remember that consultants and advisors are only human, capable of making mistakes or being misled by vendor misinformation. Don\u2019t be afraid to reject terrible consulting advice, Robinson says.\n\nDeclining misguided advice, however, requires a certain degree of finesse and professionalism. Robinson recommends expressing gratitude for the input while still clearly articulating your reservations and sharing your concerns about how the advice aligns with your organization\u2019s current strategy and future objectives.\n\nMaintaining open communication and honesty is crucial, Robinson says. \u201cIf appropriate, offer alternative suggestions so you can work together to find a joint solution, or seek a second opinion to ensure a constructive exchange of ideas.\u201d