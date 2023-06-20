8 ways to detect (and reject) terrible IT consulting advice

Welcome to the golden age of experts. It’s hard to go anywhere in IT these days, physically or virtually, without bumping into someone offering IT advice. The problem, of course, is that many experts — even those affiliated with major organizations — are sometimes wrong. Or, more commonly, they might be right about some things and wrong about others. There is often too much gray area involved to bet your enterprise.

Learning how to evaluate expert advice is a skill every IT leader needs to master. Taking any consultant’s guidance at face value is risky and potentially enterprise and career damaging. Before embracing any external advice on any IT or business issue, check out the following eight ways to determine whether a consultant is truly on track.

1. Beware of canned advice

Guidance that sounds like it rolled off an advice assembly line to form a one-size-fits-all information nugget is a sure sign the adviser isn’t really trying to understand your specific challenges and goals. To be viable, a consultant’s solution should address each client’s unique needs, says Olexander Paladiy, product director at software product studio and consulting firm Railsware. “Just like a custom-tailored suit, you want a recommendation that’s stitched together for your specific needs.”

Beyond its sheer uselessness, boilerplate advice generally lacks the data, insight, and focus needed to support its recommendations. “A good consultant will always consider the long-term implications,” says Paladiy, who also urges IT leaders to beware of advisors who place pushy persuasion over collaborative brainstorming. “You want advice from a team that can get invested enough to challenge your ideas or suggest alternative paths.”

2. Expect solutions, not recommendations

Recommendations are great, but they don’t automatically turn into solutions. “Most of the consultant’s dialogue should be repeating back to you the problem they’re solving,” advises Bill Carslay, senior vice president and general manager of professional services at IT support services firm Rimini Street. “The resulting solution should be directly related to the problem as it’s defined in your terms, and should follow the steps and phases your organization is willing to take.”

When a consultant grabs onto a common IT challenge and quickly describes how they will solve it, it’s likely the solution won’t fully address the very specific problem an organization may be facing. “Keep in mind that one size doesn’t fit all, and be on the lookout for recommendations that fit or augment the parameters you’ve set,” Carslay suggests.