Product circularity 101: How to save money and the environment

As digitisation increases, so does the issue of electronic waste (e-waste).

Waste from electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops and monitors, represents the world's fastest-growing waste stream. According to a study by the United Nations, "each year, approximately 50 million tonnes of electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) are produced, equivalent in weight to all commercial aircraft ever built; only 20% is formally recycled. If nothing is done, the amount of waste will more than double by 2050, to 120 million tonnes annually."

This is having a major negative effect on the environment and is a major contributing factor to global climate change. Materials used in the manufacturing of electronic devices, such as lead, mercury and cadmium, are incredibly harmful to the planet. What's more, when this e-waste is exposed to heat, toxic chemicals are released into the air, in turn damaging the atmosphere. These chemicals can even seep into the groundwater, affecting both land and sea animals.

Thankfully, organisations can act to reduce the amount of e-waste they produce and the impact their business is having on the climate. They can do this by embracing product circularity, whereby they reuse, repair, upgrade, and recycle and recover devices, rather than adding to the growing e-waste pile.

As Cécile Mesmain, sustainability services programme manager at HP, says, "the intention is that customers can keep their device for many years, extending its life via refurbishment. Customers could see a significant difference to their carbon emissions – and we can also help them to reduce their total cost of ownership by 5 to 15%."

Below are some tips on how organisations can introduce sustainable materials and become more circular, which can not only help them to save the planet – but also save money. 

HP, for example, endeavours to use recycled and recyclable materials in its devices and is already halfway to its goal of using 30% post-consumer recycled plastic across its fleets by 2025. The company's HP Elite Dragonfly is the first laptop to be crafted from "ocean-bound" plastics – plastics collected from riversides, beaches, and shores that would otherwise end up in the ocean. What's more, the chassis of the laptop is made of 90% recycled magnesium, and the keyboard from 50% recycled plastics from DVDs.

HP can also manage your organisation's IT fleet to ensure you're getting the most out of your technology. It can replace parts in devices that need an upgrade, proactively detect faults that are likely to occur, and help ethically recycle devices that have reached the end of their lifespan.