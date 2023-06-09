How Capital One delivers data governance at scale

The ever-increasing emphasis on data and analytics has organizations paying more attention to their data governance strategies these days, as a recent Gartner survey found that 63% of data and analytics leaders say their organizations are increasing investment in data governance.

The reason? Data governance is no longer viewed as a vehicle for compliance but as a driving force for ensuring the right, quality data is accessible to end users when and how they need it — a key factor in becoming a data-driven organization.

“In the long run, your costs are going to be lower, and your speed is going to be much faster,” says Naga Gurram, senior director of software engineering at Capital One.

But that all depends on a data governance strategy tuned for the digital era. After all, real-time data will only get you so far if slow, complicated data governance processes gum up the works.

“How can I enable my business user to get to the data they need, in real-time, at scale? If you missed that opportunity of providing the right product at the right time, we are not doing our job and we are losing the opportunity to better serve our customer,” Gurram says.

Going hybrid for data governance

Data governance is a system for defining who within an organization has authority and control over data assets and how those data assets may be used. It encompasses the people, processes, and technologies required to manage and protect data assets. Most companies already have some form of data governance that applies to individual applications, business units, or functions. The evolving data governance practice, though, is about establishing systematic, formal control over enterprise processes and responsibilities.