How Capital One delivers data governance at scale

The ever-increasing emphasis on data and analytics has organizations paying more attention to their data governance strategies these days, as a recent Gartner survey found that 63% of data and analytics leaders say their organizations are increasing investment in data governance.\n\nThe reason? Data governance is no longer viewed as a vehicle for compliance but as a driving force for ensuring the right, quality data is accessible to end users when and how they need it \u2014 a key factor in becoming a data-driven organization.\n\n\u201cIn the long run, your costs are going to be lower, and your speed is going to be much faster,\u201d says Naga Gurram, senior director of software engineering at Capital One.\n\nBut that all depends on a data governance strategy tuned for the digital era. After all, real-time data will only get you so far if slow, complicated data governance processes gum up the works.\n\n\u201cHow can I enable my business user to get to the data they need, in real-time, at scale? If you missed that opportunity of providing the right product at the right time, we are not doing our job and we are losing the opportunity to better serve our customer,\u201d Gurram says.\n\nGoing hybrid for data governance\n\nData governance is a system for defining who within an organization has authority and control over data assets and how those data assets may be used. It encompasses the people, processes, and technologies required to manage and protect data assets. Most companies already have some form of data governance that applies to individual applications, business units, or functions. The evolving data governance practice, though, is about establishing systematic, formal control over enterprise processes and responsibilities.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s hard to even realize how much it\u2019s going to help you,\u201d Gurram says, adding that Capital One has evolved its data governance practice from its previous centralized model to better address a rapidly shifting data landscape.\n\n\u201cIn our legacy world, we had a finite set of infrastructure, a finite set of data, and a finite set of users,\u201d Gurram says. \u201cAnd we used to manage our data governance centrally.\u201d\n\nUnder that system, business units would come to the central team for all their data governance needs. The team would make sure all data ran through governance policies and that the business units were meeting all those policies.\n\n\u201cBut there has been this whole explosion of data,\u201d Gurram says. \u201cWe used to talk about terabytes of data, hundreds of terabytes of data. Now we are talking about hundreds of petabytes of data. Data is coming from everywhere.\u201d\n\nTo cope with this explosion, Capital One has established a hybrid data governance practice, with a central enterprise data governance team and federated data governance teams embedded in its lines of business. The central team focuses on building data governance platforms and self-service tools used by the lines of business. It\u2019s also tasked with maintaining the company\u2019s data governance vision and championing a cultural shift in which data is no longer treated as data but as a product.\n\n\u201cAll of our policies, all our platforms, all our tools are managed by a central team and built by a central team, but the execution of the data governance comes from federated teams,\u201d Gurram says. \u201cWe give the right tools and the platform to our business partners, our lines of business, and they make sure they are getting the data, they are publishing the data based on these policies using a self-service tool.\u201d\n\n\u2018Sloped governance\u2019 for the digital era\n\nWith the right tools and platforms in place, Capital One\u2019s federated data governance teams can focus on providing services and policies tailored to the use cases and data specific to their lines of business.\n\nBut the strategy\u2019s tailored approach doesn\u2019t stop there, as Capital One takes what it calls a \u201csloped governance\u201d approach, with varying levels of governance and controls around access and security depending on the data, Gurram says.\n\n\u201cYou should give the flexibility to your partner teams so that they can apply the policies that they need to on behalf of the lines of business,\u201d he says. \u201cYou should not have one set of rules for everyone. It\u2019s not like one set of rules are applicable for each and every data set.\u201d\n\nTrying to force a single policy on your organization\u2019s data is one of the things that leads to one of the more dreaded terms in data governance: \u201coverhead.\u201d\n\nData governance is often seen as a cost center \u2014 and thus as overhead. But Gurram stresses that when properly planned and implemented, the benefits far outstrip the costs.\n\n\u201cWhat I recommend for anyone going through this journey is don\u2019t look at it as overhead,\u201d he says. \u201cDon\u2019t look at it as a patchwork quilt. Don\u2019t look at it as a project. Look at it holistically and focus on the outcome when you\u2019re selling this to your business.\u201d\n\nThe benefits of data governance include improved compliance with data regulations, yes, but also:\n\nIf you\u2019re working on implementing a data governance framework for your organization, Gurram says the best place to start is with a holistic approach focused on the goals you\u2019re trying to achieve. Don\u2019t try to fit your policies to the data that you have \u2014 that will lead to a patchwork quilt of fragmented policies.\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t bring in lots of data and then try to figure it out and write some rules,\u201d he says. \u201cBuild a vision and publish your data based on those policies. That\u2019s much easier than doing this patchwork quilt.\u201d\n\nGurram advises asking yourself: Do we have the right data platforms so we can implement the best data governance? Do we have the right tools to make it easier for our users? Do we have the right talent in place so we can build this seamlessly? Does everyone understand their roles and responsibilities?\n\n\u201cIf you think about these questions and then come up with the strategy, it\u2019s easy to implement,\u201d Gurram says. \u201cYou\u2019re going to build toward the end goal. If you don\u2019t focus on the outcome, it will be very difficult to implement.\u201d