The surefire way to waste money on IT consultants

Bringing in consultants to understand organizational dysfunction and make plans to remedy it can be a smart CIO move. But sometimes the consultants end up choosing sides. When that happens your consulting investments end up compounding the felony.\n\nTo understand how it happens and how to prevent it, see if you can find the common thread in these hapless-client stories. Nearly every IT consultant has stories like \u2018em. And the ones who don\u2019t? They\u2019re the ones to avoid.\n\nThe score settler\n\nWe were hired to help a company with five CIOs, each with their own IT organization. No, nobody asked my opinion about whether this setup was a good idea. Not exactly. The CIO who engaged our services did ask us to assess the effectiveness of the overall IT function and recommend ways to improve it. Close enough.\n\nMy consulting colleagues and I were happy to oblige. Until, that is, a member of our sponsoring CIO\u2019s management team gave us the engagement\u2019s backstory, along with the script we were supposed to read as our final deliverable.\n\nThe backstory? Another of the company\u2019s five CIOs had engaged a different consulting firm. The script they\u2019d been given was to \u201cfind\u201d that our sponsor was running his organization so inefficiently that his longevity should no longer be assured.\n\nOur script? Retaliation, to \u201cfind\u201d that the enemy sponsor had screwed up a major strategic initiative so badly that his longevity should no longer be assured.\n\nWe politely declined, provided the findings and recommendations our contract required, and scratched this client off our potential-repeat-business list.\n\nThe CIO and the CBO\n\nIn another instance, the CEO of a company with two CIOs helming separate IT organizations had brought us in to determine whether having two CIOs and two IT organizations was a good idea.\n\nIt wasn\u2019t.\n\nEach of the two CIOs had a particular strength. One was good at keeping his team focused on delivering the IT goods. The other was adept at stabbing his organizational rivals in the back.\n\nEach of them also had an abiding weakness. The one who focused on delivery did a very poor job of \u201cmanaging up\u201d \u2014 at presenting himself to the CEO and executive leadership team as a mature executive.\n\nThe other couldn\u2019t have bought a clue about how to run an IT organization had he gone shopping at the local Clue Store armed with a plutonium American Express card. As evidence, there was the out-of-control strategic project his team was running, using what they called \u201cAgile\u201d but was really \u201cHaphazard.\u201d\n\nWhen my team and I were transitioning from discovery to recommendations we met with the CEO and CFO, our project\u2019s sponsors. We asked for their discretion, informed them they had a Chief Backstabbing Officer (CBO) on their team, and let them know we were leaning toward solving both of their organizational challenges with a single solution: Merge the two IT organizations under the leadership of the one who knew how to run IT.\n\nThe end result? Doing away with our request for discretion, the CEO told all to the CBO, who, unsurprisingly, they then put in charge of the newly merged IT organization, ignoring our recommendations to the contrary.\n\nThe thread?\n\nThere are plenty more after-hours-over-beer examples, but these should be enough for you to see the commonalities.\n\nSmart CIOs, and\/or smart CEOs, bring in outside consultants from time to time to get an independent and objective view of their IT organization\u2019s performance. Consultants provide this independent and objective view by listening to as many stakeholders as they can, where \u201cstakeholder\u201d includes executives, managers, supervisors, and staff from inside IT and throughout the rest of the business.\n\nAll these conversations must be \u201csafe\u201d \u2014 while the consultants will freely share what they heard with the client\u2019s leadership, who said what remains private, for consulting team consumption only. Write this requirement into the assessment project\u2019s statement of work.\n\nPro Tip: The consulting team should meet every evening for a daily de-brief, so everyone on the team has a handle on what everyone else has been hearing. The CIO should not ask to sit in on these meetings, as doing so would invalidate the safe-conversations rule.\n\nAnd now we get to the hard part, made hard because those pesky human beings make it hard: Everyone the consultants talk to will lobby for their position on every aspect of IT\u2019s organizational dynamics they care about.\n\nSometimes the lobbying effort will be overt and duplicitous \u2014 an attempt to make the consultant their interviewee\u2019s inadvertent backstabbing ally.\n\nSometimes it will be an honest recounting of what the interviewee thinks is going on, to persuade an assessment team member to sign up for their point of view.\n\nEither way, this is where consultants need to have had a course or two in practical epistemology in their academic repertoire, because while those consultants afflicted with charming naivete think they\u2019re being paid to uncover \u201cthe truth,\u201d those with more seasoning understand the best they can ever get is honesty \u2014 they expect lobbying, backstabbing, and deceit and take the potential for them into account in every interview.\n\nComing clean\n\nChanging metaphors, consultations on organizational effectiveness are akin to art critics who need to discover the picture in a pointillist painting by documenting its dots. It\u2019s less formal logic \u2014 major premise, minor premise, conclusion, Q.E.D. \u2014 than pattern recognition, where shapes emerge from what seems to be randomness as the consulting team gains perspective.\n\nCIOs who engage a consultant for an independent perspective on their organization\u2019s overall effectiveness and how to improve it need to commit to a single, simply stated but very difficult bit of self-awareness: Knowing what they want the result to be, and carefully refraining from even hinting at it to the consultants they engage.\n\nUntil, that is, the consultants have completed their discovery process. It\u2019s then, when they\u2019re assembling their findings but haven\u2019t yet switched gears to formulating recommendations, that their sponsor should point out where they might have been excessively influenced by some of the more convincing lobbying efforts they were exposed to.\n\nBecause if you\u2019re hiring a consultant to prescribe your preferred outcome you\u2019re paying for political cover at best, or someone else\u2019s preferred outcome if the consultant falls for their story. Which means one of two things: Either you\u2019re paying the price for a consultant\u2019s na\u00efvet\u00e9, or the CEO is paying the price for yours.