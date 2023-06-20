Ending the ‘forever war’ against shadow IT

One of the most important accountabilities of the modern CIO is data integrity. The corporation must be confident that the data it uses to make strategic business decisions is safe, accurate, and private. There is no question that the IT department and its CIO is ultimately responsible for assuring this is true.

But ensuring data integrity is a daunting task. In the face of hackers, data repositories in the cloud, and ever-changing technology, data integrity is an ongoing battle — one made much more difficult by the presence of shadow IT. And it will only get worse as AI opportunities make it easier for employees to misuse corporate data.

Shadow IT: Unsanctioned and persistent

First, let’s define terms. Gartner defines shadow IT as IT devices, software, and services outside the ownership or control of the IT organization. This definition includes IT devices not controlled by the corporation, software that may exist on corporate IT devices, or data interactions provided by third parties on the cloud.

Despite how corporate data is used or manipulated in these scenarios, the CIO is still responsible for the accuracy and integrity of the data. Unfortunately, this is the case even if the system is unknown to IT. This expectation is all the justification IT needs to pursue and stop shadow IT.

IT must work closely with the IT steering committee — which should be composed of senior management, including the CEO and CIO, and be responsible for prioritizing the IT agenda — to develop a strong statement of policy that forbids this unilateral activity. At the same time, however, IT in conjunction with the IT steering committee must also establish a methodology that enables user departments to quickly implement computer solutions that require a minimum of IT time.

A good, but imperfect analogy for this could come from the marketing department, which is responsible for assuring the protection of the brand and trademarks both internally and externally. Any violation that is found by the marketing department is usually met with swift and uncompromising cease and desist orders. A similar approach should be taken by IT in dealing with shadow IT.