9 tips for recruiting high-end IT talent

Recruiting and hiring high-end IT talent is among the most challenging tasks IT leaders face today. Even amid headlines announcing massive layoffs at tech companies, persuading change-making tech professionals to take up residence at your firm can feel nearly impossible. \n\n\u201cThe IT skills shortage is critical, with CIOs losing talented employees faster than they can hire them,\u201d said Mbula Schoen, senior director analyst at Gartner, in a recent Q&A. \u201cIT leaders should expect increased competition in many talent pools and that the cost of IT talent will continue to rise.\u201d\n\nCIOs, and their recruiting teams, are well aware. They have thrown a great deal of time, money, and effort into addressing this issue. As Seth Dobbs, CTO at Bounteous, explains, \u201cWe do creative work. We\u2019re creating things that don\u2019t exist yet. We need people who think differently.\u201d This is true for every technology company and, increasingly, for nontechnology companies seeking to implement technical solutions.\n\nI spoke to tech leaders, technical recruiters, and CIOs about how they have cracked this nut to hire the top-tier tech talent they need. Here is their advice.\n\n1. Market your brand to attract talent\n\n\u201cA lot of companies make the mistake of relying on job posts,\u201d says Nancy Drees, CEO of technical recruiting firm Vacare Group. \u201cThat won\u2019t work.\u201d Talented technical people aren\u2019t looking online for a job.\n\n\u201cCreate a brand and reputation to attract this kind of talent to the work you do and your company\u2019s culture,\u201d says Drees. \u201cThat could be LinkedIn content or articles you post on your company site.\u201d It could be stories in the news about your company or what personnel and clients say about the company in social media.\n\n\u201cToday\u2019s high-talent IT pros want to work for a company that aligns with their values, to do work that is meaningful, and to have greater flexibility than ever before,\u201d says technology career consultant Dr. Kyle Elliott. \u201cIf you\u2019re updating your recruitment marketing strategy, add a storytelling element that incorporates narratives from IT employees who speak to your organization\u2019s values and culture.\u201d\n\nThis is a strategy Mike Beck, director of talent acquisition for Nasuni, takes seriously. The company\u2019s marketing strategy succeeds at creating awareness among enterprise IT decision makers and customers. \u201cBut in talent acquisition, we create a brand that reaches an adjacent audience, to promote our opportunities to innovative spaces like AI, ML, fintech, cloud, and SaaS,\u201d says Beck.\n\n2. Build a culture people want to join\n\nBut you can\u2019t market a culture that doesn\u2019t exist. Mahmood Majeed, managing partner and global head of ZS\u2019s digital and technology business, says to first focus on building a purpose-driven culture, one that nurtures talent and offers technical people time and resources to achieve their goals.\n\n\u201cGive people the ability to grow, mature, and evolve,\u201d says Majeed, whose leadership team has spent a great deal of time, thought, and money on this idea, focusing on creating a culture that nurtures and incubates talent, going so far as to build customized learning programs that encourage people to learn new technical skills and to grow their career.\n\n\u201cWe also give people so much flexibility to do what they want to do,\u201d he says. This might sound like a distraction from work \u2014 time consuming, perhaps, or expensive. But it\u2019s effective, he says. \u201cIt makes people more productive \u2014 they are working with passion and purpose.\u201d\n\nCreating a nurturing culture can also help with retention.\n\n\u201cA company culture that makes employees feel valued, appreciated, and with a strong sense of job security can help keep employees for the long haul,\u201d says Gil Pekelman, co-founder and CEO of Atera.\n\n3. Ask yourself: Is that degree necessary?\n\nListing a specific technical degree or advanced degree as a job requirement has long been standard practice in IT hiring. But lately, tech leaders have been rethinking this.\n\nAccording to Lindsey Zuloaga, chief data scientist at HireVue, \u201cNearly half (48%) of the leaders surveyed in our 2023 hiring trends report said they are adopting a skills-first approach to talent acquisition, forgoing educational and past work experience unless they\u2019re actually relevant to the job at hand.\u201d\n\nThis strategy widens the pool of talent you can draw from and can be very effective at diversifying your workforce given that technical degrees \u2014 especially advanced ones \u2014 can require significant financial backing.\n\n\u201cI hired a gentleman whose background was finance and accounting,\u201d says Dobbs, who prefers people who can solve problems to those with specific degrees. \u201cHe had this whole other background to draw from and brought diversity of thought right into the organization. He often had a completely different way of looking at things that was super productive.\u201d\n\n4. Go where talent lives\n\nIf you notice that your staff \u2014 especially talented engineers like those you are trying to hire \u2014 is spending time on social media while at work and that looks to you like time wasting, Drees suggests you rethink that.\n\n\u201cPeople ask me why they aren\u2019t getting applicants,\u201d she says, \u201cMy answer is, \u2018You\u2019re not hanging out where these people live.\u2019\u201d And, like your engineers, they live in open-source learning platforms, GitHub, Discord, and Reddit.\n\n\u201cLeverage the engineers on your team, who are excited about the challenges they\u2019re solving,\u201d says Drees. \u201cEncourage them to be active in these places. It will generate interest in your company.\u201d\n\nBut remember that your engineers are not recruiters, she says. Just as you wouldn\u2019t ask a recruiter to solve engineering problems, don\u2019t ask your engineers to recruit. \u201cPartner your engineers with a recruiter,\u201d she says. \u201cGetting people interested is only 10% of this.\u201d\n\nInstead of frowning at an IT person\u2019s proclivity for social media, partner them with a recruiter. So that if people ask them about job opportunities at your company, they know who to connect them with.\n\n5. Tap (and expand) your network\n\nAlmost everyone I spoke to suggested that you leverage your own network and ask everyone on your team to tap their networks to track down potential hires. It can also help to focus some time, money, and people on intentionally expanding that network. Reaching out into the community, going to colleges, stopping by job fairs are all obvious ways to find talent.\n\nBut Heldin Lind, VP of people and culture for Testlio, says this won\u2019t get you the reach you need or help you understand the cultural differences around hiring that create a diverse workforce, especially one that operates in a global market.\n\nTestlio recruits worldwide. \u201cAnd we know that we can\u2019t reach every candidate in the same way,\u201d says Lind. The culture around work, expectations about interview processes, and everything else about recruiting can vary wildly in different regions. \u201cSo we prepare, learn, research, network, create connections, and build trust in every country where we are hiring,\u201d she says.\n\nFor example, she says, \u201cTestlio\u2019s employer brand manager is currently in Lisbon because \u2014 for Testlio customers \u2014 Portugal is a key market of interest. While there, they attended a local tech hiring conference for networking, which led to being invited to join another global remote conference and meeting several local recruiters to better understand the market. The company has used this same strategy in Central Asia and plans to use it in Athens and Barcelona in the future.\u201d\n\n6. Look for talent in unusual places\n\n\u201cWe try to look for talent in different sources,\u201d says Bounteous\u2019 Dobbs. \u201cI\u2019m a big fan of bootcamps.\u201d Many of the people coming out of technology bootcamps started out in another field. They might have degrees \u2014 even advanced degrees \u2014 that are not in technology. This gives them a different worldview that, with the addition of the right technical skills, can make them a terrific, innovative team members, he says.\n\n\u201cSome of them are more mature in their life experience,\u201d explains Dobbs. \u201cSo even though they might be new in development, they bring a maturity level that you don\u2019t always find in a fresh out of college person.\u201d\n\nBootcamps recruit from a diverse pool of people, are often demanding, and focus only on adding specific technical skills. The good ones are quite intense. \u201cThe people that survive those usually have something great to show for it at the end,\u201d says Dobbs.\n\n7. Consider recruiting through technical contractors\n\nTim Rowley, COO and CTO at PeopleCaddie, a hybrid staffing firm that specializes in highly-skilled contract talent, says that many companies hire IT talent on a temporary basis, not only to fill a quick need but also as a recruiting strategy.\n\nBringing in an IT person who is highly skilled in a specific area can work well for the company budget \u2014 allowing you to scale up and down quickly. It also gives you quick access to talented people who are either highly specialized or who prefer to run their own show.\n\n\u201cA highly skilled employee might have a very specialized skill set that your company needs only for a short time,\u201d explains Rowley. \u201cSay you are doing a SAP implementation that will take six months. At the end of that, you may not need or want to carry a highly expensive SAP expert.\u201d\n\nThis can also be a great way to get highly skilled people onboard quickly and work with them for a significant amount of time before you decide if you want to hire them into a permanent role.\n\n\u201cCompanies often approach this as contract-to-hire strategy,\u201d explains Rowley. \u201cOr sometimes it starts off as a simple contract assignment, but they end up liking the person and, eventually, bring them on full time.\u201d\n\n8. Don\u2019t blow it in the interview\n\nIn the good old days of recruiting and hiring \u2014 for the person doing the hiring anyway \u2014 the candidate worried and prepped while the employer breezed in with some poorly prepared questions. \n\nNot in this hiring climate.\n\nThat high-talent candidate is looking at everything from your branding to your espoused company culture to the compensation and benefits to the real-world impression you give about all of that in the interview. So, once you have someone talented interested in a role, don\u2019t blow it by falling back on old-school hiring tactics \u2014 such as lengthy assessments and tests.\n\n\u201cI understand you need to know if they can do what they say,\u201d says Drees. \u201cBut make your evaluations collaborative.\u201d\n\nShe has seen clients go to great lengths to lure a candidate to a role only to build an interview process that involves hours of assessments. The candidate disappears from the interview process \u2014 and very likely goes back to Reddit or GitHub to warn other people away.\n\nDrees suggests whiteboarding a problem or discussing ways to solve things that create a collaborative discussion, uncovering technical ability and problem-solving skills while helping you get to know each other. Include members of your team in this so everyone participates and gets to know one another.\n\n\u201cAsk people to walk you through scenarios,\u201d suggests Dobbs. \u201cPeople like to talk about themselves. If you ask the right questions, you will learn how they engage in that kind of conversation, which can tell you a lot about a person.\u201d\n\nDobbs coaches his team in interviewing and does post-mortem on interviews to get the most out of this process.\n\n9. Be flexible about life\n\nPeople \u2014 especially when they have a lot of options \u2014 turn out not to be willing anymore to sacrifice their home life, happiness, and health for a job. So, if you are still asking people to come into an office, haven\u2019t taken the time to compare your benefit offerings to your competitor\u2019s, and are clinging to a last-generation idea of work\/life\/health balance, you are making it harder than it needs to be to hire this level of talent.\n\n\u201cQualified candidates are difficult to land,\u201d says Claire Rutkowski, senior vice president and CIO Champion at Bentley Systems. \u201cSo be open to people not being in your backyard.\u201d\n\nMost people I spoke to agreed that offering a remote or hybrid option is necessary, at this point. \u201cIf the pandemic proved nothing else, it proved that our workforce can be productive and collaborative and get things done even while not physically co-located in an office,\u201d says Rutkowski.\n\nDon\u2019t stop there, though. Take a look at all your work\/life balance perks.\n\n\u201cRarely do employers review and refresh their benefit offerings based on the current climate and needs of their employees,\u201d says Lizzie Burton, executive vice president of people and culture at Snow Software.\n\nShowing you care about their mental health is particularly current. \u201cLeaders need to actively work to ensure mental health preservation tactics are part of their employees\u2019 routine to reduce burnout and maintain employee satisfaction and retention,\u201d she says.