Top 10 reasons to modernize technology now

The big picture: Modernizing applications can help companies take advantage of the latest technologies, streamline their operations, and stay ahead of the competition. \n\nWhy it matters: Outdated applications can limit productivity, hinder growth, and negatively impact customer experience. \n\nThe bottom line: Application modernization is a wise investment for businesses seeking long-term success and a competitive edge in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We share our top 10 reasons why organizations should modernize their applications and how to measure success after modernization. \n\nWhat modernization value drivers mean for leaders\u00a0\n\nBusiness and IT leaders can articulate business cases for modernization efforts by linking them to key value drivers that modernization efforts are known to deliver. The strongest business cases cite multiple benefits, and it isn\u2019t unusual for application modernization projects to add value in three or more related categories of benefit. The modernization drivers listed below are synergistic: it isn\u2019t unusual \u2014it\u2019s desirable \u2014 for initiatives to deliver outcomes aligned with several of these drivers, all at once. \n\nA focus on the why \u2014 anticipated outcomes and specific impacts to clearly-defined personas \u2014 goes a long way to making a winning case for a modernization program. The value drivers presented here encompass concerns historically belonging to IT, as well as matters that traditionally only interested the business. \n\nWhen considering application modernization, leaders will want to think about modern perspectives, as well. \n\nModernization\u2019s value drivers\u00a0\n\nTo make a business case for application modernization, companies need to identify the reasons and benefits of modernizing their applications. Here are the top ten reasons why organizations should modernize their applications and tips on how to measure their success: \n\nReaders may notice retiring aging systems are missing from this list. Old and obsolete software creates operational and cybersecurity risks, which increases Technical debt. Replacing end-of-life systems, however, may be considered more as routine shoring up and keeping up. Application modernization, on the other hand, delivers transforming benefits and outcomes. \n\nAs leaders consider modernization efforts, it\u2019s critical to articulate the benefits and outcomes expected from these initiatives. This helps not only with establishing the business case to secure funding but also with measuring success after projects are delivered. Every business has its unique set of shortcomings and vulnerabilities: what change is most needed? Consider customer and employee engagement, conversion and retention of customers, adoption rates and productivity gains, system performance, time to market for new products, and opportunities to save money through cost reductions and streamlined operations. In addition, companies can measure the time and effort required to develop and deploy new features, functionality, or applications before and after modernization and compare these metrics to industry benchmarks. \n\nCase study: A client realizes multiple modernization benefits\n\nThe world\u2019s largest marina owner and operator, with more than 100 locations in its portfolio, was laser-focused on growth through acquisition while enhancing the member experience in this high-end market. Due to its suite of off-the-shelf software, this client was experiencing issues scaling and extending their custom software obtained through acquisitions. Each new acquisition incurred downtime, an inability to maintain separate build processes for the front and back ends, production and stability issues, and long-term planning challenges. The client hoped to improve user experience and business agility, gain a competitive edge, create a positive brand, and streamline business operations through their modernization efforts. Embarking on this technology modernization journey focused on both application and data\/operational improvements, the client aimed to deliver these benefits without adding technical debt and exacerbating existing issues. \n\nTo support the unique business model, the client set out to develop its own marina management system that allows for both optimized marina operations and improved member services. Besides resulting benefits such as a reduction in release cycle time, support volume, and over $3.5 million in capital and support development costs, the client\u2019s custom system is the first in the industry to feature multi-marina management, an impressive improvement over existing industry-standard, single-marina platforms. Moreover, as a company that\u2019s growing aggressively in a challenging luxury market, this client has embraced technology, modernizing its current operations and positioning itself to accomplish its goal to become the number one marina company in the world. \n\nMaking the case, measuring the outcome\n\nLeaders from IT and the business alike can link business cases to several key value drivers that modernization efforts are well-known for delivering. By focusing on business outcomes, these leaders can not only articulate modernization\u2019s business cases successfully, but they can also measure program effectiveness after the solutions are deployed.\u00a0\n\nLearn more about Protiviti\u2019s application, innovation, and modernization solutions.\n\nConnect with the Author\n\nAmanda DownsManaging Director, Application, Innovation, and Modernization