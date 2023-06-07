Saudi Vision 2030: Why the Kingdom is becoming a hub in EdTech education

The Pandemic has pushed companies to accelerate their digital journey, large companies are already being encouraged to replace their traditional working methods with telematic ones. Proof of this is the KSA Cloud First Policy, announced in October 2020 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and InformationTechnologies, after the launch of a cloud data center in the city of Jeddah, by Oracle. This policy was defined in line with the key pillars of KSA’s ambitious Vision 2030. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing services by mandating governmental and semi-governmental.

“Digital transformation is happening, especially because of the pandemic, nowadays the motto is ‘Transform or be left behind’. Covid19 has pushed organizations across the world and every sector to accelerate its digital transformation from months to weeks in order to become more agile and demand customer expectations” said Ali Nasser AlAsiri, CEO at National Digital Transformation Unit.

How technology is shaping education in Saudi Arabia

In 2020, an estimated 1.500 million students missed school because of the pandemic. Institutions adopted smart technologies to ensure the continuity of education. This wave of digital transformation brings long-term benefits and goes beyond the mere growth of distance learning. Progress in this area has also been accelerated by COVID-19, with students learning remotely over the course of the last year.

The importance of education in supporting the success of Saudi Vision 2030 can’t be overstated. The transformation of the economy through discovery and innovation across a multitude of sectors ranging from digital services to life sciences and clean sustainable energy requires a well-educated workforce.

“Saudi Arabia clearly understands this and has led the way in establishing top-notch institutions of advanced research and higher learning. From what I see across the nation, there is definitely an emphasis on STEM. It is clearly recognized that these areas are the cornerstones for economic transformation. In fact, the organization that I work for King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is an example of those efforts,’ explained Jason Roos, CIO at KAUST. “There was a time when this region, and the greater Islamic world, served as the epicentre of global scientific advancement. The famous “House of Wisdom” or Bayt Al-Hikma served as a beacon of knowledge while much of the western world descended into the depths of the Dark Ages a millennium ago. So, the pursuit of scientific discovery and technological innovation is just part of the culture, and the reinvigoration of those educational pursuits will serve as the foundation of the Kingdom’s transformation success for decades to come.”