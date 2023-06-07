Cisco debuts bold portfolio of network, security, and observability solutions and previews generative AI capabilities for Webex and Security Cloud

A tremendous number of enterprises and service providers view Cisco as the nexus of their network, security, and cloud operations. At the company\u2019s Cisco Live customer and partner conference in June, Cisco boldly connected the dots of a network- and cloud-based ecosystem that ties together innovative technologies to drive productivity, resiliency, and growths, while also showcasing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.\n\nCisco\u2019s market share for ethernet switches was 43.3% for 2022, according to IDC\u2019s tracker report, while combined service provider and enterprise router revenue accounted for 35.1% of the total market. Network World named Cisco #1 in its 2022 list of \u201cthe top 10 vendors providing corporate networks with everything from SASE and NaaS to ZTNA and network automation.\u201d\n\nCisco believes it\u2019s best positioned to help customers seamlessly manage networking domains, provide secure frictionless cloud access, and provide observability into the full stack of network and applications to quickly diagnose and remediate performance problems.\n\nAt Cisco Live, the company backed that up with a bold set of launches, including:\n\nThat can\u2019t come soon enough for the IT and network teams crying out for simpler ways to manage their resources. \u201cAs Cisco\u2019s customers add billions of new connections to their enterprises and as more applications move to a multi-cloud environment, the network becomes even more critical,\u201d The Strategy Story observed in early 2023.\n\nRead the full press release here.