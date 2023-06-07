Salesforce CEO Benioff shakes up executive team with new hires

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has made a number of changes to the company’s management team, six months after the company’s co-CEO Bret Taylor announced he was leaving the organization.

The roles of chief revenue officer, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer, and chief of staff are among the jobs that are undergoing a personnel or responsibility change, all of which have been confirmed by Benioff on Twitter.

Miguel Milano, chief revenue officer and co-owner of execution-management software company Celonis, is set to take over the position of chief revenue officer at Salesforce. Before joining Celonis in 2020, Milano held the role of president of Salesforce in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Ariel Kelman, who most recently was chief marketing officer at Fireblocks, and has also been CMO at at Amazon Web Services and Oracle, will be the new CMO of Salesforce, while Okta and AppDymanics alumnus Kendall Collins took over the role of chief business officer and chief of staff in April. Like Milano, Collins and Kelman were also Salesforce employees in the past.

Brian Millham, who was appointed as Salesforce’s COO in August 2022, will be assuming a number of new duties. This will include taking on responsibilities for marketing, employee success, and business technology.

The shakeup comes five months after the cloud-based CRM software provider announced it would be cutting around 950 jobs, about 10% of its global workforce.