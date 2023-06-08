Salesforce’s Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT to help build personalized services

Customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Salesforce has launched two new generative AI based offerings, dubbed Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT, to help enterprises build personalized services for their customers.\n\nSalesforce\u2019s proprietary Einstein GPT and Data Cloud underpin the two new generative AI offerings.\n\n\u201cWith Marketing GPT, marketers will be able to automatically generate personalized emails, smarter audience segments, and marketing journeys,\u201d the company said in a blog post.\n\nThe addition of Marketing GPT to Salesforce\u2019s Marketing Data Cloud, according to the company, enables the use of the Segment Creation feature that has the ability to create audience segments and improve targeting using natural language prompts.\n\nSegment Creation, which is expected to be in the pilot this summer and generally available in October, also provides AI-driven recommendations for targeting based on the data from the Data Cloud, the company said.\n\nMarketing GPT can also help generate personalized emails with its Email Content Creation, designed to help in improved testing and engagement.\n\nOther features of Marketing GPT include Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud and Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement.\n\nEnterprises can improve their return on investment in marketing with Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud as it automatically connects first-party data, revenue data, and third-party paid media data for a more comprehensive view of audience engagement, Salesforce said.\n\nThe Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement feature automatically resolves customer identities and refreshes segments in Data Cloud to help with accuracy, the company said.\n\nSalesforce has also partnered with Typeface to help its customers leverage its generative AI content platform to create contextual visual assets for multi-channel campaigns within Marketing GPT based on specific brand voice, style guides, and messaging.\n\nWhile Email Content Creation will be in pilot in October 2023 and generally available in February next year, Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud is expected to be made generally available in October 2023.\n\nThe Rapid Identity Resolution feature will be made generally available in October 2023, the company said, adding that Rapid Segmentation will be generally available in the next few months.\n\nCommerce GPT to deliver personalized shopping experiences\n\nThe other generative AI-based offering, Commerce GPT, according to the company uses the Commerce Data Cloud to help enterprises deliver personalized shopping experiences and customized offers that adapt to their customers\u2019 needs.\n\nCommerce GPT comes with a tool, dubbed Goals-based Commerce, that allows enterprises to set targets or goals and then provides actionable insights along with proactive recommendations on how to meet them.\n\n\u201cPowered by Data Cloud, Einstein AI, and Flow, Goals-Based Commerce offers recommendations toward delivering desired outcomes, ranging from improving margins to increasing average order value (AOV),\u201d the company said, adding that the tool can help automate growth and conversion strategies while trying to maximize merchant productivity. \n\nThis feature is expected to be in pilot in October and later made generally available in February next year.\n\nThe new generative AI-based offering also comes with another tool named Dynamic Product Descriptions that automatically fills missing catalog data for merchants, Salesforce said. It can automatically generate product descriptions tailored for every buyer, it added. Dynamic Product Descriptions is expected to be available in July.\n\nOther features of Commerce GPT include the Commerce Concierge feature, which can be used to power personalized conversations with buyers. \u201cWith Commerce Concierge, brands can start AI-generated conversations with customers and communicate on any channel \u2014 from digital storefronts to messaging apps \u2014 to find the right product or service,\u201d the company said, adding that the feature will be in pilot around October and made generally available in February next year.\n\nSalesforce has also partnered with the likes of NeuraFlash, Slalom, and Media.Monks to build a generative AI ecosystem consisting of new accelerators, large language models, data models, and integrations to help enterprises implement Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT with reduced cost and complexity.\n\nIn May, the company announced Tableau GPT to add generative AI features to its data analytics suite. Before that, the company previewed new generative AI capabilities for its Field Service application suite.