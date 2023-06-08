Africa

Salesforce's Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT to help build personalized services
Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Salesforce’s Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT to help build personalized services

News
Jun 08, 2023
Artificial Intelligence

The new generative AI based services take advantage of the company’s Data Cloud and proprietary Einstein GPT, Salesforce said.

Salesforce
Credit: Magdalena Petrova

Customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Salesforce has launched two new generative AI based offerings, dubbed Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT, to help enterprises build personalized services for their customers.

Salesforce’s proprietary Einstein GPT and Data Cloud underpin the two new generative AI offerings.

“With Marketing GPT, marketers will be able to automatically generate personalized emails, smarter audience segments, and marketing journeys,” the company said in a blog post.

The addition of Marketing GPT to Salesforce’s Marketing Data Cloud, according to the company, enables the use of the Segment Creation feature that has the ability to create audience segments and improve targeting using natural language prompts.

Segment Creation, which is expected to be in the pilot this summer and generally available in October, also provides AI-driven recommendations for targeting based on the data from the Data Cloud, the company said.

Marketing GPT can also help generate personalized emails with its Email Content Creation, designed to help in improved testing and engagement.

Other features of Marketing GPT include Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud and Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement.

Enterprises can improve their return on investment in marketing with Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud as it automatically connects first-party data, revenue data, and third-party paid media data for a more comprehensive view of audience engagement, Salesforce said.

The Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement feature automatically resolves customer identities and refreshes segments in Data Cloud to help with accuracy, the company said.

Salesforce has also partnered with Typeface to help its customers leverage its generative AI content platform to create contextual visual assets for multi-channel campaigns within Marketing GPT based on specific brand voice, style guides, and messaging.

While Email Content Creation will be in pilot in October 2023 and generally available in February next year, Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud is expected to be made generally available in October 2023.

The Rapid Identity Resolution feature will be made generally available in October 2023, the company said, adding that Rapid Segmentation will be generally available in the next few months.

Commerce GPT to deliver personalized shopping experiences

The other generative AI-based offering, Commerce GPT, according to the company uses the Commerce Data Cloud to help enterprises deliver personalized shopping experiences and customized offers that adapt to their customers’ needs.

Commerce GPT comes with a tool, dubbed Goals-based Commerce, that allows enterprises to set targets or goals and then provides actionable insights along with proactive recommendations on how to meet them.

“Powered by Data Cloud, Einstein AI, and Flow, Goals-Based Commerce offers recommendations toward delivering desired outcomes, ranging from improving margins to increasing average order value (AOV),” the company said, adding that the tool can help automate growth and conversion strategies while trying to maximize merchant productivity.  

This feature is expected to be in pilot in October and later made generally available in February next year.

The new generative AI-based offering also comes with another tool named Dynamic Product Descriptions that automatically fills missing catalog data for merchants, Salesforce said. It can automatically generate product descriptions tailored for every buyer, it added. Dynamic Product Descriptions is expected to be available in July.

Other features of Commerce GPT include the Commerce Concierge feature, which can be used to power personalized conversations with buyers. “With Commerce Concierge, brands can start AI-generated conversations with customers and communicate on any channel — from digital storefronts to messaging apps — to find the right product or service,” the company said, adding that the feature will be in pilot around October and made generally available in February next year.

Salesforce has also partnered with the likes of NeuraFlash, Slalom, and Media.Monks to build a generative AI ecosystem consisting of new accelerators, large language models, data models, and integrations to help enterprises implement Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT with reduced cost and complexity.

In May, the company announced Tableau GPT to add generative AI features to its data analytics suite. Before that, the company previewed new generative AI capabilities for its Field Service application suite.

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

