Salesforce’s Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT to help build personalized services

Customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Salesforce has launched two new generative AI based offerings, dubbed Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT, to help enterprises build personalized services for their customers.

Salesforce’s proprietary Einstein GPT and Data Cloud underpin the two new generative AI offerings.

“With Marketing GPT, marketers will be able to automatically generate personalized emails, smarter audience segments, and marketing journeys,” the company said in a blog post.

The addition of Marketing GPT to Salesforce’s Marketing Data Cloud, according to the company, enables the use of the Segment Creation feature that has the ability to create audience segments and improve targeting using natural language prompts.

Segment Creation, which is expected to be in the pilot this summer and generally available in October, also provides AI-driven recommendations for targeting based on the data from the Data Cloud, the company said.

Marketing GPT can also help generate personalized emails with its Email Content Creation, designed to help in improved testing and engagement.