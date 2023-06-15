4 steps for building a new DEX strategy

Hybrid work is here to stay, and it\u2019s put the digital work experience (DEX) at the heart of every business operation. Yet many organizations are struggling to adapt their existing digital work experiences for today\u2019s digital-first realities. \n\nThis piece briefly walks through the problems organizations might experience if they don\u2019t build a new DEX strategy, the four steps they can follow to refresh their strategies, and how they can pick DEX platforms to bring their new strategies to life. \n\nThe case for building a new DEX strategy\n\nA digital work experience strategy (DEX strategy) defines how a workforce uses digital technology. Most DEX strategies define the endpoints and applications employees use to work together to do their jobs and the capabilities the organization will deploy to monitor and manage those assets and the experiences they create. \n\nOver the last few years, DEX strategies have become mission critical for one simple reason: most workforces have gone hybrid. Today, 58% of U.S. workers can now work remotely at least one day per week, and 38% can now work remotely full time. \n\nThis move to hybrid work has transformed the role of the digital work experience in most businesses. In the past, it was a useful tool that connected a small number of remote workers with a primarily on-prem workforce. Today, it has become the central home where every employee connects, collaborates, and completes their work. \n\nYet this transformation has been a bit shaky. According to Gartner, 47% of employees report high friction in their digital work experiences, and 34% experience this friction several times a week. High-bandwidth business applications are now being run through VPNs on unreliable home networks, organizations have lost visibility and control over the status and performance of these apps and the endpoints they run on, and when something breaks employees either suffer in silence, create a shadow IT workaround, or launch helpdesk tickets for simple, avoidable problems. The result? \n\nTo solve these problems, organizations must update their DEX strategy to meet the needs of today\u2019s large-scale hybrid workforces. To do so, they can follow four simple steps that address the core challenges a modern DEX strategy needs to overcome.\n\nStep 1: Find and fix problems \u2014 proactively\n\nEmployees will inevitably run into problems with their endpoints and applications that lead to reduced performance and unsatisfying experiences. A modern DEX strategy must be able to proactively identify and remediate these technical problems before they result in downtime, helpdesk tickets, or other preventable issues. \n\nTo do so, a modern DEX strategy must be able to:\n\nStep 2: Increase employee engagement and satisfaction\n\nA lacking DEX strategy can lower a workforce\u2019s engagement and satisfaction. After all, employees now spend most \u2014 if not all \u2014 of their work time leveraging some aspect of their organization\u2019s DEX strategy. A modern DEX strategy must be able to monitor and measure how employees feel about it and identify where it can be improved.\n\nTo do so, a modern DEX strategy must be able to:\n\nStep 3: Reduce the burden on IT helpdesk\n\nThe move to DEX-enabled hybrid work has put a big burden on the IT helpdesk. It\u2019s flooded them with routine support tickets and taken their focus off higher-order responsibilities. A modern DEX strategy must reduce the number of helpdesk tickets, accelerate the resolution of issues, and increase IT\u2019s bandwidth for bigger projects.\n\nTo do so, a modern DEX strategy must be able to:\n\nStep 4: Prioritize DEX strategy\n\nFinally, organizations must make their DEX a strategic priority. Otherwise, their DEX might become a heavy investment that doesn\u2019t deliver results and that silently reduces performance, engagement, and efficiency. A modern DEX strategy must be continuously monitored, managed, and improved in a data-driven manner.\n\nTo do so, a modern DEX strategy must be able to:\n\nBringing new strategies to life: what to look for in DEX platforms\n\nA modern DEX strategy needs to deploy many new capabilities remotely, in real time, at global scale. To do so, it can leverage a new class of solutions: Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platforms. These platforms were designed to provide every capability an organization needs to monitor, manage, and improve every key aspect of their digital employee experiences from a single, unified solution. \n\nWhile DEX platforms are an emerging class of solution, multiple options are already available on the market. When selecting which DEX platform, organizations can evaluate them across a few core criteria. These include the ability to:\n\nProactively resolve performance issues: A DEX platform needs to measure asset performance in real time, detect application and endpoint issues, monitor performance metrics and thresholds, and resolve performance issues remotely without disrupting normal workflows or allowing downtime. \n\nMeasure and improve employee sentiment: A DEX platform must create bidirectional feedback loops to engage employees by sending custom surveys that measure how they feel about their digital experiences, increase adoption of services, and create a qualitative and quantitative picture of engagement levels.\n\nReduce helpdesk tickets: A DEX platform needs to solve performance issues before they become helpdesk tickets, and let IT refocus on higher-order priorities, by automating remediation workflows, sending employees self-service workflows to resolve their issues, and identifying patterns to find and fix hidden systemic issues.\n\nTurn DEX into a strategy priority: Finally, a DEX platform must offer a data-driven approach to ensuring DEX strategy delivers value, by running reports for the C-suite, measuring, and tracking the impact of DEX initiatives, performing root-cause analysis of issues at multiple levels, and defining improvable scores for the DEX as a whole. \n\nTaking the next step to modernize DEX, today\n\nAn organization\u2019s digital work experience will only become more important as hybrid work continues to expand, and digital transformations progress. Every organization needs to take the moment to evaluate its existing DEX strategy, to determine if it is meeting the needs of today\u2019s digital environments, and to identify where there\u2019s room for improvement by modernizing its strategies, processes, and toolsets. \n\nLearn more about Tanium\u2019s DEX solution, available on the industry\u2019s first and only converged endpoint management (XEM) platform.