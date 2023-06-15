Examining Mr Price Group’s search to modernize

For modern CIOs, it’s essential to have a healthy balance between innovation and mainstream tech, says Kim Sim, Mr Price Group CIO. So she needs to keep tabs on the spectacular rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its use cases, while also monitoring developments across topics that have been around for years, like big data, RFID and cybersecurity.

This ability to maintain perspective of two different worlds is critical for Sim, who inherited a highly complex legacy environment and is currently in the process of modernizing these systems.

“It’s the basic, non-sexy ‘just has to happen’ kind of stuff,” she says. “Even though this is keeping me busy, I can’t afford to not deliver when it comes to innovation and delivering on what the business’ wants and needs are.” So she’s trying to not create unwieldy technical debt while also testing out and launching new offerings.

She admits it’s often about finding symmetry between what the business wants, and what she and her team need to do to provide business architecture that’s sustainable, secure, and flexible now and into the future.

“If, in theory, we decide to expand into a different category tomorrow, we want to create an environment where we’re able to easily cater for this,” she says. “Sometimes this means putting energy and work into things that the business hasn’t necessarily asked for or that they don’t understand.”

Of e-commerce and chatbots

Two very different types of initiatives have kept Sim particularly busy in recent years. The first isn’t about emerging tech, but modernizing the business and knowing the customer.