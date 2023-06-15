Examining Mr Price Group’s search to modernize

For modern CIOs, it\u2019s essential to have a healthy balance between innovation and mainstream tech, says Kim Sim, Mr Price Group CIO. So she needs to keep tabs on the spectacular rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its use cases, while also monitoring developments across topics that have been around for years, like big data, RFID and cybersecurity.\n\nThis ability to maintain perspective of two different worlds is critical for Sim, who inherited a highly complex legacy environment and is currently in the process of modernizing these systems.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s the basic, non-sexy \u2018just has to happen\u2019 kind of stuff,\u201d she says. \u201cEven though this is keeping me busy, I can\u2019t afford to not deliver when it comes to innovation and delivering on what the business\u2019 wants and needs are.\u201d So she\u2019s trying to not create unwieldy technical debt while also testing out and launching new offerings.\n\nShe admits it's often about finding symmetry between what the business wants, and what she and her team need to do to provide business architecture that\u2019s sustainable, secure, and flexible now and into the future.\n\n\u201cIf, in theory, we decide to expand into a different category tomorrow, we want to create an environment where we\u2019re able to easily cater for this,\u201d she says. \u201cSometimes this means putting energy and work into things that the business hasn't necessarily asked for or that they don't understand.\u201d\n\nOf e-commerce and chatbots\n\nTwo very different types of initiatives have kept Sim particularly busy in recent years. The first isn\u2019t about emerging tech, but modernizing the business and knowing the customer.\n\nDuring the pandemic, Sim and her team launched an e-commerce platform for one of their retail brands, a women\u2019s clothing store called Miladys. The brand didn\u2019t have any e-commerce presence before, which meant they couldn\u2019t operate when the world went into lockdown.\n\n\u201cWe know that the Miladys customer is more conservative, so even when restrictions eased, they were hesitant to head back into the store,\u201d she says. So the problem they were trying to solve was finding a way to boost sales in a way that made their customers feel safe and comfortable.\n\nAcknowledging they had to bring something to market quite quickly, the online offering had to remain \u201cvanilla.\u201d\n\n\u201cThe solution we have running for the rest of the business is far more complicated but for this project, we just wanted to give them a ticket to the game,\u201d she says. This isn\u2019t to say the execution process was simple, however. According to Sim, building an ecommerce offering from scratch meant doing things like capturing imagery and writing product descriptions for every product, choosing a suitable approach to order fulfilment, and training in-store staff to do things they\u2019d never done before.\n\n\u201cIt was such a nice project in that we landed something in a very short space of time,\u201d she says. \u201cWe were incredibly agile, made decisions quickly, had support from the top, and everybody bought into what we were trying to achieve. It was incredibly successful. Even with the cost to set this up, they were profitable in a very short space of time.\u201d And the brand managed to maintain their customer service standards even though they were changing their ways of working.\n\n\u201cEven today, if you visit the Miladys website and add items to your basket but don't check out, you\u2019ll get a phone call asking if you need any assistance with the checkout process,\u201d Sim adds.\n\nThe second project leverages natural language processing (NLP) enabled chatbots to digitize customer experience around some of their financial services products. Freshbots, a chatbot platform developed by customer engagement software company, Freshworks, was deployed to help the group understand and interpret customer queries, provide support, and automate routine tasks. In action, these chatbots make it simpler for customers to apply for credit, submit insurance claims, update personal and account details, and request the necessary authorization number required for a replacement card, all without ever having to speak to someone. This project was intended to reduce the workload on their customer service teams. \u201cWhen customers no longer have to visit physical branches or complete lengthy paperwork, we up the efficiency of our teams and increase customer satisfaction, which is a win-win for everyone,\u201d she says.\n\nBack to basics\n\nAs part of this modernization journey, Sim has spent a lot of time trying to manage what the business used to be able to do and what they can do now.\n\n\u201cWhen you work with a business that\u2019s used to legacy, you can go to the developer, as the user, and say exactly what you want,\u201d Sim says. \u201cThey can develop things without limitations. But if you want something to be scalable and secure, you\u2019ve got to go for a platform solution. Our strategy is all about going with off-the-shelf SaaS solutions and, as soon as you do this, there are going to be limitations, and you\u2019ll have a lot less flexibility because you can't break the foundations.\u201d\n\nThis demands a massive expectation shift and a lot of change management because people could do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted in the past but now that isn\u2019t possible\u2014at least not at the moment.\n\n\u201cBefore you can do a lot of the more innovative stuff, you've got to have the foundations in place and, unfortunately, getting the foundations in place doesn't excite anyone,\u201d she says. \u201cThis can be a difficult reality for the business to swallow because you\u2019re spending a lot of time and money on something that doesn't tangibly change their day. But when you look at it from a strategic perspective, and when you look at it with a long-term vision in place, you can only get faster when the basics are in place.\u201d\n\nSo in order to make sure that the business understands why she\u2019s doing what she\u2019s doing, for Sim, it comes down to managing expectations and presenting the long-term strategy so everyone can see the path, goal, and how much time it\u2019ll take to get there. And while she might have peoples\u2019 hands full replatforming the business, she knows she can\u2019t keep saying no to everything else.\n\n\u201cWe don\u2019t have the luxury of telling the business to park all their ideas for the next five years and not ask us for anything until we're ready to tackle new requests,\u201d she says. \u201cThis is why I keep saying it's like living in parallel. We have to prioritize the modernization journey while still allowing a healthy level of new product and feature deployment, as well as agility and innovation to make it happen.\u201d