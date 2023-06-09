The steep cost of a poor data management strategy

It\u2019s\u00a0a time-tested truth: Getting a head start improves outcomes. In sprint races,\u00a0it\u2019s\u00a0not always the fastest runner that wins, but the one with the best start. And marathoners know that how they run their first few miles often determines how they finish. And before runners even enter a race\u2014whether a sprint or a\u00a0marathon\u2014they have prepared with months or years of training. The same is true in education. In one\u00a0study, an MIT economist found that attending preschool increased college attendance by 18%.\u00a0That\u2019s\u00a0an almost 20-year head start.\u00a0\n\nBut head starts\u00a0don\u2019t\u00a0need to take years to make a difference, especially in the fast-moving world of technology where the window of opportunity is much shorter.\u00a0In technology, hesitate, and you may not be able to catch up to your competitors.\u00a0The\u00a0important point\u00a0is to start and keep moving. As the Chinese proverb wisely suggests, \u201cThe best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The\u00a0second best\u00a0time is now.\u201d\n\nSuch is the case with a data management strategy. It reigns as one of the\u00a0most commonly missed, foundational opportunities in technology today, creating a growing gap in capabilities. That gap is becoming increasingly apparent because of artificial intelligence\u2019s (AI) dependence on effective data management. Without it, businesses incur steep costs, but the downside, or costs, are often unclear because calculating data management\u2019s return on investment\u00a0(ROI), or upside, is a murky exercise.\u00a0\n\nFor many organizations, the real challenge is quantifying the\u00a0ROI\u00a0benefits of data management in terms of dollars and cents. Unlike other business investments, the returns may not be immediately apparent because the benefits accrue over time.\u00a0This places a major focus on the initial investment instead of the potential outcomes and ROI, often\u00a0disguising data management\u2019s\u00a0incredible value.\u00a0Let\u2019s look at how we can resolve this\u2014while there is still time to do so.\n\nData dependency\n\nRegardless of your industry, data is central to\u00a0almost every\u00a0business today. Leveraging that data, in\u00a0AI models, for example,\u00a0depends entirely on the accessibility, quality, granularity, and latency of your organization's data.\u00a0Without it,\u00a0organizations incur a significant opportunity cost.\u00a0A few\u00a0years ago,\u00a0Gartner found\u00a0that \u201corganizations estimate the average cost of poor data quality at $12.8 million per\u00a0year.\u2019\u201d\u00a0\n\nBeyond lost revenue, data quality issues can also result in wasted resources and a damaged reputation. Data management underpins many other transformational capabilities and competencies that can elevate business outcomes, making it a crucial enabler of modern business operations.\n\nConsider wind turbine operation. Data management enables the use of multiple data sources for real-time monitoring of a wind turbine\u2019s operating condition. This allows predictive maintenance, which helps prevent unplanned downtime for more consistent energy production. Avoiding wind turbine repairs is vital. Repairs can require on-site cranes\u00a0that are large and expensive to use, costing $10,000-50,000 a day\u00a0to rent. And, it takes about 20\u00a0truckloads traveling about 600 miles per day, to transport one crane, comprising 50% of the crane-related costs.\u00a0That\u2019s\u00a0why preventing the need for crane-related repairs in the first place is a big cost saver\u2014the ROI of which depends on effective data management.\n\nWind turbines are just one example. The benefits of data management are universal. \n\nData management defined\n\nYou may be wondering what data management means. Simply put, data management is a sophisticated process involving various stages, such as data storage, processing, analysis, and visualization. Data management requires dedicated resources, specialized software, and skilled personnel that collect, organize, store, analyze, and protect data.\n\nThat\u2019s\u00a0a lot of capabilities and they require investment and time to achieve.\u00a0However, the benefits\u00a0of effective data management can far outweigh the costs, providing businesses with a competitive advantage, insights into customer behavior,\u00a0and improved decision-making capabilities. The cost of not doing so creates a competitive advantage gap over those with a head start.\n\nThat gap can make a difference in human health as well. For example, smart hospitals employ effective data management strategies. Streaming data helps to capture patient vitals and monitor patients more efficiently and effectively. This helps to improve real-time care, hasten the availability of patient\u00a0rooms\u00a0and accelerate better patient outcomes.\n\nData management\u2019s ROI\n\nCustomers often ask me how to \u201cmake the case\u201d for data management. To derive data management\u2019s ROI, your organization can use your relevant key performance indicators (KPIs). This includes metrics beyond traditional financial and operational measures, including customer retention and advocacy, employee satisfaction and productivity, societal and environmental\u00a0factors, and ethical outcomes.\u00a0\n\nTo give you a head start, here are some of the organizational KPIs that help capture data management\u2019s ROI:\n\nYour data management head start\n\nData management is a critical aspect of modern business operations. Despite its potential benefits, many organizations grapple with having real ROI conversations about a data management strategy. To maximize the value of data management, we must shift our focus from the cost of implementation to the potential value it can provide\u2014and the opportunity cost of not doing so. By identifying and measuring the key performance indicators that matter most, you can make informed decisions about your data management investments and gain a head-start competitive advantage in today's data-driven world.\n\nLearn more about data architectures in my article here.\n\nRead about Dell Technologies Data Management\u00a0here.\n\n***\n\nDell Technologies and Intel are helping organizations advance data management strategies. \n\n\u201cGenerating actionable insights is\u00a0very challenging, and now, more than ever,\u00a0it\u2019s\u00a0critical to harness data to drive real-world solutions. Intel is proud to be working with Dell to deliver modern data and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock the untapped value of their data.\u201d \u00a0Gilberto Vargas, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Data Center, and AI Sales & Marketing.