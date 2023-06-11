Africa

Finalists for Australia's Next CIO Award 2023 revealed
Cathy O'Sullivan
by Cathy O'Sullivan
Editor-in-Chief APAC

Finalists for Australia's Next CIO Award 2023 revealed

Events promotion
Jun 11, 20231 min
IDG Events
CIO50 Symposium & Awards header
Credit: CIO

The finalists for the inaugural Next CIO Award in this year’s Australia CIO50 have been announced.

This award recognises rising stars in ICT roles who are on the pathway to senior leadership. The Next CIO winner will be an individual who is exceeding expectations and helping drive innovation through their organisation.

The finalists for the 2023 Next CIO Award are:

  • Anafrid Bennet, head of technology, security & property, Great Western Water
  • Jane Hatch, head of transformation, My Plan Manager 
  • Tim Sheridan, engineering director, Seven West Media

Along with the unveiling of the annual CIO50 List and Next CIO winner, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will also recognise companies in the Team of the Year categories, and a second CIO will be inducted into the CIO50 Hall of Fame. 

The winners will be unveiled at the CIO50 Awards Dinner on June 27 at the ICC in Sydney.

More information about the 2023 CIO50 Awards and Symposium can be found here.

Cathy O’Sullivan is Editor-in-Chief APAC for CIO and CSO. Based in Auckland, Cathy has worked in digital, print and broadcast media for almost two decades in newsrooms in New Zealand and Europe. She has a keen interest in emerging and disruptive technologies.

