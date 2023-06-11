Finalists for Australia’s Next CIO Award 2023 revealed

The finalists for the inaugural Next CIO Award in this year’s Australia CIO50 have been announced.

This award recognises rising stars in ICT roles who are on the pathway to senior leadership. The Next CIO winner will be an individual who is exceeding expectations and helping drive innovation through their organisation.

The finalists for the 2023 Next CIO Award are:

Anafrid Bennet, head of technology, security & property, Great Western Water

Jane Hatch, head of transformation, My Plan Manager

Tim Sheridan, engineering director, Seven West Media

Along with the unveiling of the annual CIO50 List and Next CIO winner, the 2023 CIO50 Awards will also recognise companies in the Team of the Year categories, and a second CIO will be inducted into the CIO50 Hall of Fame.

The winners will be unveiled at the CIO50 Awards Dinner on June 27 at the ICC in Sydney.

More information about the 2023 CIO50 Awards and Symposium can be found here.