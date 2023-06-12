Innovation without disruption: virtual agents for hyper-personalized customer experience (CX)

Chatbots and IVRs are contact center staples, but most still provide automated service for basic, repeatable tasks. What about when a customer needs to be intelligently routed to a better resource or has a question that\u2019s not so cut-and-dry cut. Virtual Agent, or VA, is the next natural step for significantly better customer and business outcomes. \n\nWhat is a VA?\n\nVAs make use of automation and a host of AI technologies like machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), sentiment analysis, language translation, speech-to-text, intent recognition, and robotic process automation (RPA). Together, these technologies provide much-needed speed and efficiency \u2013 cutting down on the time needed for customers to interact to solve problems and have questions answered \u2013 while improving Customer Experience (CX) with data-driven hyper-personalization. VAs can take the form of a chatbot as well as integrated IVR systems that use AI to power conversational experiences (unlike standard IVRs, which limit users to saying a set of specific keywords). \n\nHow do VAs achieve hyper-personalization? \n\nVAs help \u201chold the fort\u201d on routine calls so live agents can focus more on complicated interactions, but they\u2019re smart enough to handle certain complexities on their own. They can effortlessly navigate topics, handle a wide range of questions, and seamlessly operate across multiple channels. \n\nThe technology also grows in intelligence with use, allowing VAs to act with greater \u2013 comparably humanlike \u2013 awareness. For example, you might present a customer with a choice of channels for engagement such as chat, phone, and social media. After communicating with the customer, your VA can default to that person\u2019s preferred channel for future conversations. \n\nAnother great example is intent recognition. A customer may say, \u201cI want to know when my order will arrive\u201d when their intent is \u201cI want to track my order.\u201d If the VA is programmed skillfully to ask good clarifying questions, it will come to learn the customer\u2019s intent, store this knowledge, and apply it to better navigate future conversations. For situations in which VAs directly interact with external customers, IBM reports the average intent recognition is 70%.\n\nVAs can hyper-personalize even routine interactions. Let\u2019s say a customer initiates a chat session with a VA for resetting a forgotten password. The VA can ask the customer if they would like to switch to text messaging for a more effective multimedia experience. If the customer accepts, the chat session will end and the VA will seamlessly switch to SMS. In this case, the VA may send links to related resources or a \u201chow-to\u201d video that\u2019s directly embedded in the message, so all the customer has to do is click \u201cplay.\u201d\n\nThis simple enhancement is a major service differentiator, and large enterprises especially benefit from the ability to digitally deflect high incoming call volume with a promising containment rate (64% on average, according to IBM). Let\u2019s look a bit closer at the metrics surrounding VA technology.\n\nVAs by the Numbers \n\nVA technology isn\u2019t an end-all solution but, when done right, has a positive aspect on nearly every measure including customer satisfaction, agent satisfaction, and revenue. The aforementioned IBM report leaves no stone left unturned:\n\nProven cost savings: 99% of organizations polled by IBM reported a reduction in cost per contact as a result of using VA technology. For a large organization, it\u2019s estimated VAs can save $5.50 per contained conversation. Respondents also reported a 9% increase in revenue directly attributed to their use of VAs.\n\nFaster handle time: Respondents, on average, reported a 12% decrease in human agent handle time and a 20 percentage point increase in first contact resolution as a result of using VAs. For VA leaders (organizations that implemented early, integrated VA tech with backend systems, and trained the tech on high volumes of contacts), handle time dropped by 15%.\n\nGreater customer and agent satisfaction: Some organizations fear that VAs will adversely affect customer and employee satisfaction; however, IBM found average improvements of 8 and 7 percentage points in customer and agent satisfaction, respectively (VA leaders saw 12 and 9 percentage point increases). \n\nOverall, 94% of VA leaders have already achieved or exceeded their business case and 96% of all respondents have exceeded, achieved, or expect to achieve their anticipated return on investment for VA technology. \n\nCan on-premises enterprises with highly complex environments deploy VAs?\n\nAbsolutely. As contact center transformation explodes all around, hybrid cloud charts a clear path toward innovation without the disruption of throwing away what works. Well-established enterprises can overlay innovation by tapping into cloud-powered tech like AI, automation, and ML (required for virtual agents and endless other competitive solutions) while safeguarding the stability of existing operations. \n\nEnterprises can\u00a0achieve innovation without disruption even faster\u00a0with a ready-to-deploy, turnkey, configurable VA service. These AI-powered VAs do it all \u2013 recognize intent, communicate in dozens of languages, and handle a range of complex inquiries via both chat and voice calls \u2013 and can be launched and scaled within minutes. Many organizations start immediately leveraging their VAs to help manage incoming call volume and then incrementally introduce new value in line with hyper-personalization.\u00a0\u00a0\n\nIf you\u2019re thinking of using VAs externally for interaction with customers, there\u2019s no better time and no easier way to currently do so. If you want to learn more about hybrid cloud for innovation without disruption, Avaya just published its latest report in partnership with Ventana Research on hybrid cloud migration for contact center innovation.