Celebrate innovation: Apply now for CIO Awards Canada!

I’ve got some super exciting news to share with you. Last year, we embarked on an incredible journey with the launch of the CIO Awards Canada program. It was an absolute blast celebrating the most innovative organizations and accomplished leaders in the tech world. Witnessing the outstanding projects and teams that emerged from all corners of Canada was truly gratifying!

In 2022, we had the privilege of recognizing exceptional teams that showcased the transformative power of IT in their respective organizations. Among the winners, two outstanding companies, CIBC and McCain Foods Limited, shone brightly with their transformative projects. CIBC, a leading financial institution, embarked on a journey of modernizing their stable of applications and enabling new data services, resulting in enhanced business agility. Richard Jardim, Executive Vice-President & CIO, and Bradley Fedosoff, Senior Vice-President – Architecture, Data & Analytics, shared their insights and experiences, leaving attendees with valuable lessons on navigating complexity and embracing emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, McCain Foods Limited, a global leader in the food industry, demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of the supply chain crisis. They swiftly accelerated their cloud migration and dynamically adapted to shifting data requirements throughout their supply chain. Caroline Morissette, Vice-President of Digital & Data, Carlos Valencia, Director of Global Data Services and Platforms, Prateeksha Oza, Director of Global Digital Supply Chain, and Sandra Castaneda, Director of Integrated Supply Chain Technology Portfolio, shared their experiences and lessons learned on this challenging journey.

These winning teams didn’t just walk away with awards; they, among many others, became the shining stars of our events and case studies, inspiring others with their accomplishments. Their success stories continue to reverberate, driving innovation in the Canadian tech landscape.

What sets the CIO Awards Canada program apart is its unwavering focus on recognizing the exceptional work happening right here in Canada. As part of Foundry’s global franchise of CIO events, including the prestigious US CIO100 and CIO50 in other countries, the Canada awards hold a special place in showcasing Canadian innovation.

Now, here’s the thrilling part—the nominations for the 2023 CIO Awards Canada are officially open but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching on June 15, 2023. This is your golden opportunity to put forward your team’s remarkable achievements and gain the recognition they truly deserve. Whether your organization has created a competitive advantage, optimized business processes, enabled growth, or enhanced customer relationships through IT, we want to hear your story.