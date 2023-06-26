From CIO to CEO: IT leaders rise to the top

Ross Meyercord never set out to make the leap from technology leader to CEO, but a set of intentional and opportunistic career choices delivered the breadth of business experience and leadership skills required to land the job.\n\nMeyercord parlayed an engineering degree into a two-decade consulting track at Accenture, where a focus on large-scale transformation projects opened the door to the global CIO role at Salesforce during its critical revenue growth period. Logging hours with Salesforce customers left Meyercord well-positioned to branch out into sales leadership at the SaaS giant followed by a stint at Pluralsight, where he served as chief revenue officer.\n\nWith a full spectrum of executive leadership roles under his belt and with encouragement from his peer network, Meyercord decided he was primed to vie for a top post. \u201cThat\u2019s when it moved from being opportunistic to very purposeful,\u201d says Meyercord, who after a search for the right fit took over the CEO reins last November at Propel Software, a SaaS provider of engineering and product management software. \u201cI didn\u2019t go into the CIO role thinking it was a stepping stone; however, once I was there, I saw it as an opportunity to learn the business from the inside out in a way that\u2019s hard to replicate in any other functional leadership role.\u201d\n\nThe CIO-to-CEO career path \u2014 once unthinkable or at best, unlikely \u2014 is happening more and more. Wide-scale digital transformation has positioned technology as the center piece of companies\u2019 revenue-generation strategies, both as foundation for delivering and servicing products and as the primary touchpoint for customer engagement. The shift to remote and hybrid work accelerated companies\u2019 dependence on technology as a core business strategy and ultimately, a driver for competitive differentiation. The ongoing changes have cast CIOs on the frontlines of business \u2014 not just in a technical capacity, but taking on plus-size leadership roles. According to the 2023 State of the CIO, CIOs are more involved in leading digital transformation initiatives compared to business leaders (84%), serve as change agents (85%), have revenue responsibilities (68%), and partner closely with the CEO and board of directors (77%).\n\nThe expanding remit has elevated CIO stature within the organization and delivered a set of leadership skills and experiences more closely aligned with what\u2019s required for the CEO.\n\n\u201cThe original CIOs in the 1980s had very little overlap in skill sets with the CEO \u2014 they were technical, back office focused, and not market-facing roles,\u201d explains Neal Sample, a board member of several companies and a veteran CxO. \u201cAs IT has evolved to become more business-centric and consumer facing, the skills that are important for a good CIO overlap with what\u2019s required for a good CEO.\u201d\n\nA transferable skill set\n\nMeyercord would certainly make that case. His years in consulting provided rich business context, and his Saleforce CIO tenure helped sharpen leadership, communications, and crisis management skills, not to mention indoctrination into the importance of customer centricity. Meyercord participated in upwards of 100 customer sales calls each year and got a crash course in internal customer satisfaction through a Salesforce program that encouraged employees to freely air grievances, no matter how small. This practice opened up a fire hose of IT-related complaints that Meyercord said would make him break out in a cold sweat worrying about what might need fixing each day.\n\n\u201cThe exercise taught me how to take a customer-first mindset to rethink your own operation and service delivery to drive different outcomes,\u201d he explains. \u201cThat has served me incredibly well.\u201d\n\nToday\u2019s CIOs play more of a general manager role, Meyercord adds, with IT leaders focused not just on crafting great IT architecture and strategy, but also on hiring, building, and nurturing teams, understanding the finances of the department, and putting out fires on an ongoing basis. This reinterpretation of the role and the new competencies it nurtures continue to close the gap between what\u2019s required to be effective as CIO or CEO.\n\n\u201cCIOs are often dealing with a three-ring circus, and their ability to context shift, prioritize, and keep things moving along in an orderly fashion are skills that are incredibly transferable to the CEO role,\u201d Meyercord contends. \u201cThe problems are different, but the skill set of triaging between long-term and short-term problems is key.\u201d\n\nThe CIO role is also fertile ground to build negotiation and partnership acumen \u2014 both critical for effective CEO stewardship. Technology leaders need to operate with financial discipline and develop rigor for managing through influence, notes Sample. For example, tech leaders often aren\u2019t the decision makers, rather make recommendations to business partners that own the budget while negotiating with systems integrators or other third parties. The 2023 State of the CIO underscored that point, with more than half (55%) of IT leader respondents confirming they proactively identify business opportunities and make technology and provider selection recommendations.\n\nSharon Kennedy Vickers said her four-plus years as CIO for the City of St. Paul, Minn., was instrumental in preparing her to take the CEO leap, particularly as it relates to developing strong leadership and people skills. As a city government CIO, a big part of the job was devoted to developing teams, managing relationships with peers, and understanding what it takes to serve people in the community \u2014 all proficiencies now central to Kennedy Vickers\u2019 latest role as CEO of Software for Good. The software agency places talent to work with cities, public sector, and corporate clients on all aspects of digital business, including software engineering, product strategy, UX design, and technology assessments. The common thread is clients focused on initiatives that have a positive social impact, Kennedy Vickers says.\n\nKennedy Vickers says her time as CIO helped develop an understanding of the business in a way not possible with comparable executive roles. \u201cAs CIO, you get a broad view of the business while other senior leaders are focused on their own particular vertical,\u201d she explains. \u201cBeing able to tie digital strategy to the vision of the organization and deliver and execute with a level of precision and excellence when it comes to technology \u2014 those are very transferable skills to serve as CEO.\u201d\n\nBecoming CEO was not something Kennedy Vickers ever envisioned, yet a series of health challenges shifted her focus to seek out work better aligned to her core values and purpose. When the Software for Good opportunity came around, Kennedy Vickers jumped at the chance, with the knowledge that this next chapter wouldn\u2019t be feasible without the experiences gleaned from the CIO track.\n\n\u201cThis was not something I was looking to do \u2014 it was something that found me,\u201d she says. \u201cBut all the things I learned as a CIO prepared me to be able to take on this role.\u201d \n\nStepping up to the big seat \n\nWhile the modern CIO is developing skills and experience closely mapped to the top spot, not every CIO wants or is cut out to make the transition. For Kevin Hart, CEO was always the goal, and he took a very premediated path, informed by a one-page career map of five-year increments created in high school and updated throughout the years. Hart leveraged CIO, CISO, CTO, and consulting positions to accelerate his trajectory and was named CEO of Segra, a fiber networking company, last year. There were plenty of personal sacrifices made along the way, including moving his family over 20 times throughout the course of his career.\n\nFor would-be CIO-to-CEO candidates, Hart and his counterparts provide a reality check before making the leap:\n\nThe complexity of the big chair is exponentially higher. Being the head of the tech domain is multifaceted and complex, but the complexity quotient for CEOs is an order of magnitude higher. Parts of the job appear similar, but the scale of decisions, authority, and interactions vary widely and are bigger and broader in scope, Hart says.\n\nLike CIOs and CTOs, CEOs are on call 24\/7, but the nature of situations requiring their intervention is drastically different, which can be energizing for some IT leaders and draining for others. There is a constant need to make tough decisions about strategy, growth, cost cutting, and innovation so finding mentors to use as a sounding board is a great technique to ensure clear thinking, he adds.\n\n\u201cWhen the rubber hits the road, the decision comes down to you as CEO whereas in the CIO role, you typically have six or seven other C-level people with great opinions and you\u2019re just trying to moderate and find middle ground,\u201d Hart says.\n\nPolitical savvy is required. CIOs are accustomed to dealing with multiple stakeholders, but as CEO, the mandate is more expansive, including engagement with investors, customers, partners, and potentially, politicians, depending on the industry and regulatory requirements.\n\n\u201cYou have a much broader panorama of stakeholders as CEO because you go from internal to external,\u201d Hart says. \u201cWorking on those skills and becoming comfortable in those settings is important for those trying to prepare for the next level.\u201d\n\nCultivate an appetite for risk. CIOs and even CIO-plus executives devote a lot of time to helping the organization manage risk, whether that\u2019s ensuring programs are completed on time or on budget or following through on an initiative to save money or hit revenue targets. But that\u2019s different than a CEO who needs to be willing and able to take and manage risk on their own. \u201cIt\u2019s the difference between being a risk manager and risk taker,\u201d Sample says. \u201cYou have to develop trust with the business and have the personal confidence to set direction, not take direction.\u201d\n\nCompetitive fire is a must. Hart credits his early athletic background and time spent as a player as a motivator throughout his career. \u201cThe high-tech industry in the United States and globally is one of the most competitive sports in the world,\u201d he says. \u201cThat requires competitive fire \u2014 staying on your toes, thinking ahead, challenging yourself and your teams, and focusing on winning, whatever that means in your context.\u201d\n\nSample advocates for a \u201ctest and learn\u201d approach to get to the next level, whether the goal is the CEO seat or another CIO plus-size role. Taking a board position, running an innovation center, or building a digital-first product are solid avenues for expansion. \u201cThere are a lot of ways to add more to your plate to serve as a proof point that you\u2019re ready for more,\u201d he says. \u201cAsk and do more, perform excellently at those opportunities, and if all goes well, you\u2019re a good candidate. If not, take a step back, figure out what\u2019s not working, and move forward.\u201d