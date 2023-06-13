Technology that stretches the dollar: How SMBs can go the distance with the right solutions for digitalization

Amidst geopolitical shifts and inflation challenges, the next economic storm is looming. Growth across the globe is slowing down—falling from 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.8 percent in 2023—but as it seems, the key to weathering the storm is digitalisation. Companies are already bracing for this change: 77 percent of IT leaders from the State of the CIO 2023 report shared that they see the CIO role as elevated due to the current state of the economy, with this trend expected to persist.

Despite the downturn, more than half of global IT leaders surveyed in our CIO Tech Priorities 2023 report expected their budgets to increase, with businesses turning to artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to steady the course. While investing in such technologies can improve efficiency, security, and customer experiences, leaders are also taking steps to reduce expenses in other ways; 77% of leaders say they are consolidating their vendor contracts, while 64% are accelerating work on projects meant for weathering the economic storm.

Taking cues from these leaders are small to medium businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia. These businesses are no less bullish than these global enterprises, with them already investing US$78 billion in digitalisation efforts over the past three years. At the same time, they are also planning to spend an additional US$130 billion over the next three years, with 80% leveraging digital tools such as data analytics to drive innovation at work.

Building a digital foundation for future growth

Investing in digital initiatives is particularly crucial for SMBs to set a robust digital foundation needed to scale their digital capabilities. The digitally resilient business, for instance, is better equipped to manage economic downturns and evolving market trends, be it changing customer expectations or the rise of emerging, disruptive technologies. They are also able to step up to more advanced digital practices eventually, such as data analytics and process optimisation, to thrive amidst increased business competition. And by digitising their businesses, companies can improve their products and services, while driving innovation and efficiency across their organisations.

Yet unlike global businesses, SMBs are still nascent in their digitalisation journey, with much smaller budgets and resources at their disposal than their larger counterparts. Singapore SMBs, for instance, had faced larger challenges stepping up their digital transformation game due to financial resources, the integration of new technology into their infrastructure, and cultural resistance. At the same time, many SMBs have suggested that enterprise IT solutions are simply not a good fit for their business needs.

All these point toward SMBs needing longer to build their digital foundation. On top of a potential rise in expenditure, other challenges abound too, such as the lack of digital skills and knowledge, which can impact how fast they adapt to new touchpoints and technologies that are becoming commonplace in today’s business landscape. This includes customers’ increasing reliance on online channels, with the adoption of digital platforms taking place even faster than most businesses anticipated.

For SMBs, the stakes seem to be higher: They need to ensure that their investments can deliver big results, especially with far fewer resources, and to digitalise their business without sacrificing efficiency. This is often compounded by analysis paralysis, given a marketplace that’s already oversaturated with software as a service (SaaS) tools—one of the most indispensable and cost-effective solutions for SMBs.

Unlocking business potential with digital adoption

While digitalisation is key for all, it’s particularly valuable to SMBs facing challenges due to limited budgets and without the right knowledge and manpower. However, they can keep pace with digitalisation with simple solutions, such as SaaS. That’s why behind their relative lack of digital capabilities is a host of untapped business opportunities, with businesses able to optimise aspects of their processes and operations cost-effectively.

To keep complexity in check, SMBs should keep several considerations in mind when making their IT investments. In particular, overcoming analysis paralysis in a world where data is everything can be challenging.

The first step is to specify what your goals are, and the challenges your business is facing; that is, what do you want to achieve with this solution? What are your business’s unique requirements, and how can this technology aid you in navigating them? Evaluating your existing solutions and conducting an audit of your technologies closely also helps, so you can examine if these technologies are truly serving your business and delivering the value you need. Finally, finding a trusted partner that shares the same vision as you, in terms of broader business goals like enhancing customer experiences, will be vital.

There is currently a wide range of go-cloud service providers and SaaS products available in the market, but one common concern is that SMBs may not have the capacity to search, identify, select, and manage a reliable service provider that best meets their business needs.

