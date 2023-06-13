ServiceNow offers virtual agent to assist with generative AI

ServiceNow is making generative AI accessible from more areas of its low-code development platform, putting it front and center in the chatbots enterprises are starting to use to interact with their ServiceNow applications.

But as software vendors like ServiceNow, Salesforce, or SAP offer new ways to take advantage of generative AI capabilities, such as summarizing text or generating new text or images from a simple prompt, there are risks CIOs need to consider before giving the technology free rein with their data.

Only last month ServiceNow rolled out its first generative AI tools: the ServiceNow Generative AI Controller for connecting large language models (LLMs) to its software automation platform, and Now Assist for Search, which uses those LLMs and an enterprise’s own data to generate natural language responses to queries made in a virtual agent.

Now Assist for Virtual Agent

The latest addition, Now Assist for Virtual Agent, builds on that foundation to make it easier for enterprises to employ generative AI more broadly in designing and running business processes.

Like Salesforce with its Einstein GPT product, ServiceNow has chosen to adopt generative AI in a modular way, allowing CIOs to choose which LLM provider they integrate with.

In ServiceNow’s case, the choice is initially somewhat limited to either OpenAI, the creator of GPT and other publicly available models, or Microsoft Azure, which also uses OpenAI technology. However, the company recently partnered with Nvidia to help enterprises develop custom LLMs trained on their own data, and has also worked with Hugging Face on an open-access LLM that enterprises will be able to use to build private models to match their own needs.