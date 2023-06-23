Volkswagen drives the automotive industry cloud forward

Industry clouds are increasingly becoming go-to solutions for IT leaders seeking services tailored to their verticals.\n\nFor most enterprises, this involves deploying existing industry-specific offerings from SaaS providers or hypervisors. For the innovative few, co-creating custom industry solutions in conjunction with cloud providers can not only fulfill an internal need but also provide the opportunity to develop a new source of revenue from their IT IP.\n\nGerman vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen is one enterprise going the co-creation route, building its own industry cloud for automobile manufacturing in concert with AWS and MHP, a Porsche-owned IT consultant.\n\nRoughly 18 months into the project, VW recently began making available on its factory floor the first AWS microservices of what Frank Goeller, head of digital production at Volkswagen Group, refers to as a \u201cdigital production platform.\u201d The solution was designed using AWS building blocks for internal use, but the components will also be made available to interested rivals.\n\n\u201cThe main purpose is to develop powerful software for our internal processes to improve performance in production and logistics, namely to enhance factory efficiencies and supply chain management,\u201d Goeller explains. \u201cIf BMW, or Ford, or Tesla would like to use our microservices in their manufacturing facilities, they could do that.\u201d\n\nGoeller has a core team of about 30 engineers devoted to this industry cloud but many others at the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company are part of the process, and Goeller is working in \u201cclose collaboration\u201d with a team from AWS dedicated to the VW project based in Seattle.\n\nVW\u2019s primary goal for the project is to reduce the cost of manufacturing, accelerate time to market, tailor solutions for its unique manufacturing needs, increase safety, and scale the solution to all its factories globally. But as a spokesperson for VW told CIO.com, \u201cThe second goal is to open up new software business areas. We cannot disclose any revenue goals or details, but we can say that there are Tier-1 suppliers who are interested in our solutions.\u201d\n\nBanking on industry cloud\n\nOne such service VW has developed, Paint IT, is a cloud monitoring system that evaluates various aspects of an automobile\u2019s paint coating criteria, such as layer thickness, color tone, and structure, which may be sold to interested parties.\n\nA big plus for VW is the ability to mobilize an internally owed IT engineering company for the effort. MHP, a subsidiary of Porsche, of which VW is a majority stakeholder, also developed the application Call Rocker, which automates the replenishment of supplies in SAP logistics systems, according to a VW representative.\n\nCall Rocker is in use today at VW and will be made available to other OEMs in the future \u201cvia the industry cloud marketplace,\u201d the company reports.\n\nGoeller is also heading up a separate digital initiative called Catena-X, which is a collaborative, open data ecosystem for the automotive industry.\n\nAWS building blocks \u2014 from advanced analytics, to computer vision, to connectors to SAP \u2014 have been vital to the creation of VW\u2019s industry cloud, and it\u2019s all part of a strategy that recognizes the importance of AI and robotics in impacting quality control, accelerating time to market, and advancing smart factories that can learn from manufacturing errors and deploy fixes globally.\n\n\u201cWe have learned from AWS a very important lesson: Eat your own dog food,\u201d Goeller says. \u201cNew solutions using MHP are available to use internally and talking to external customers to offer those solutions externally is the initial idea.\u201d\n\nIndustry clouds picking up steam\n\nThis is just one example of a large enterprise driving the expansion of industry clouds. VW, Tesla, and Salesforce, for example, are among the pack of vendors developing clouds specific to the automotive industry.\n\nAnd the phenomenon is taking hold across nearly every vertical, with availability of industry-focused clouds from AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, as well as SaaS leaders Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday, targeting the financial, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and design\/engineering sectors, to name a few.\n\nIndustry cloud specialist Ashley Skyrme, senior managing director at Accenture, says IT leaders looking to capitalize on the trend must do so strategically, deciding whether they want to reinvent the company\u2019s business model and extend the product line, build a solution on a cloud hypervisor\u2019s or SaaS partner\u2019s specific platform, or work with a vendor or systems integrator to create its cloud with a specific vertical focus.\n\nFor some enterprises, the road to industry cloud is an evolution from previously adopted solutions. A Microsoft shop, for instance, may find it easier to move to one of Microsoft\u2019s wide range of industry-specific clouds. St. Luke\u2019s Health Network, for example, opted to use Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare for its integration, given the nonprofit network\u2019s existing use of several Microsoft products at its 300 locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.\n\nFor Autodesk customer Cube 3, the possibility of leveraging Forma, the CAD software maker\u2019s first industry cloud, would enable it to simplify and customize its digital transformation specifically for its vertical needs.\n\n\u201cWe pride ourselves on creative, intelligent designs that take our clients\u2019 needs, budgets, and the environment into consideration,\u201d says Cube 3 CIO Tony Fiorillo. \u201cSolutions like Autodesk Construction Cloud and Forma are a huge value-add \u2014 giving us unprecedented access to data, which allows us to work smarter and go where our clients need us.\u201d\n\nAs they evolve, industry clouds may become the de facto choice for many enterprises, analysts note. In one recent Gartner survey of enterprises in the US and Europe, almost 40% had begun to adopt industry cloud platforms, with another 15% in pilot mode. Gartner claims that by 2027, enterprises will employ industry clouds to \u201caccelerate more than 50% of their critical business initiatives,\u201d compared to fewer than 10% in 2021.\n\nGoing vertical\n\nStill, enterprises that opt to build a more revolutionary industry cloud to reinvent or extend their core business model will benefit most from the model, Accenture\u2019s Skyrme says.\n\n\u201cIndustry cloud is about using the cloud to reinvent or disrupt industry business models and norms. It\u2019s using the full power of cloud to differentiate \u2014 not just digitize,\u201d she says, pointing to Volkswagen and Siam Commercial Bank as examples of enterprises that have taken the most aggressive approach.\n\nSiam Commercial Bank\u2019s industry cloud efforts have paved the way to expanding the 104-year-old bank\u2019s business model \u201cfrom a commercial bank to a leading fintech group in the region. It\u2019s rewiring their value chain,\u201d says Skyrme, who sees differentiation and driving growth as \u201cthe Holy Grail of industry cloud.\u201d\n\n\u201cThat\u2019s when you\u2019re starting to think about new products, new platforms, new experiences, your cloud-native strategy, or thinking about co-creating with [the cloud] hyperscaler as a partner and maybe even other people in your industry to create something new,\u201d she says.\n\nIn Volkswagen\u2019s case, partnering with AWS may very well drive new revenue streams as it reinvents core aspects of its business model. Goeller says that VW chose AWS for its automotive cloud but will work with all hypervisors as its multifaceted digital transformation evolves.\n\n\u201cThere was definitely a beauty contest and in 2019 we saw AWS as the best selection for us,\u201d says Goeller, who admits that co-creation has its challenges, one of the biggest of which has been melding the two quite different \u201cmindsets\u201d of an automobile manufacturer and a software company.\n\n\u201cThe first challenge for us really was to bring the working cultures together,\u201d he says. \u201cAWS learned a lot from us, an older company, such as how to track your targets and measure your costs, and that was something they didn\u2019t know in the beginning. And we learned to be much quicker and more agile.\u201d\n\nOther challenges remain, such as finding talent with an understanding of AI and advanced analytics. \u201cWe have to compete for that talent,\u201d he notes.\n\nTo date, the two behemoths have made considerable progress in redesigning the automobile factories and expect to continue advancing the benefits as AI, computer vision, and robotics technologies advance.\n\n\u201cWe have both learned a lot in the last three to four years and we have a plan for the next few years to understand what kinds of new solutions will be needed in out factories,\u201d Goeller says.