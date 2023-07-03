4 key roles that define transformational IT leaders today

In a world where nothing stays the same, the CIO role has evolved and changed \u2014 mainly for the better \u2014 as CIOs have gained greater visibility and importance. They are increasingly included in board-level discussions on cybersecurity and tech investments for organizational initiatives and are influencing decisions related to planning, strategy, implementation, and operations.\n\nIn fact, many CIOs are hard-pressed to think of an area within the enterprise in which they are not engaged. You might say the role is having something of an identity crisis.A majority (77%) of CIOs say their role has been elevated due to the state of the economy and they expect this visibility within the organization to continue, according to Foundry\u2019s 22nd annual State of the CIO report. Further, most CIOs (85%) believe their role is becoming more digital and innovation focused.\n\n\u201cFor me, it is fantastic the title of CIO keeps getting additions,\u2019\u2019 says Irving Tyler, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. The firm is seeing several iterations of the CIO role, including chief digital officer, chief digital and technology officer, head of technology, data, and innovation, and CIO and vice president of research and development (R&D) and innovation. \u201cThis demonstrates CIOs are getting more and more experiences that translate beyond the [traditional] CIO role and it enables CIOs to expand their leadership impact and career opportunities,\u201d he says.\n\nIn all such title expansions, the core of the CIO\u2019s abilities continues to be that they can incorporate the right technology into business execution to create and deliver value, Tyler adds. \u201cNone of the extensions of the role are absent this reality. This reflects that every business effort is a technology effort,\u201d he says. \u201cTechnology is a majority of the \u2018genes\u2019 in the functional DNA.\u201d\n\nMany organizations are pushing their CIOs to serve as strategic thought partners to the rest of the executive team, observes Tom Schoenwaelder, a principal at Deloitte Consulting. \u201cThey are challenging their CIOs to bring a perspective on how technology can enable the long-term strategy of the enterprise, which requires a deeper understanding of the needs of customers and the business, and insights into the future of technology and its role in enabling these needs.\u201d\n\nThe shifting role of the CIO is so prevalent, it was the dominant theme at the recent MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, where a plethora of titles was bandied about, including chief resilience officer, chief regulation officer, chief transformation officer \u2014 even chief change maker. With the tech industry\u2019s love of acronyms, perhaps the greatest dilemma will be determining which ones become mainstream in the lexicon.\n\nHere are four roles that define transformational leaders today.\n\nChief transformation officer\n\nPerhaps the most logical of titles CIOs can assume is that of chief transformation officer, or chief digital transformation officer, given the leadership role CIOs took on to digitally transform their organizations during the pandemic.\n\nRick Johnson, who has been a CIO since 2011, was appointed the first-ever chief digital officer at Marvin, a manufacturer of doors and windows in January 2023. He says the CDO role there \u201cis inclusive of a typical CIO role.\u201d The vice president of IT reports to Johnson as well as the digital teams and transformation office.\n\nWhat hasn\u2019t changed is the expectation that the CIO should influence business outcomes through use of technology and have a point of view that is credible, Johnson says.\n\nWhat has changed is that CIOs have moved from being influencers to having direct responsibility for making that happen, he adds. \u201cIn the past, the CIO was expected to be a good business partner and bring ideas to the table. As the role has evolved, we take direct responsibility for business outcomes and responsibility for how business operations are constructed and executed.\u201d\n\nIn his case, that led to Johnson attaining the transformation role at Marvin and having direct responsibility for the transformation agenda, \u201cwhich by definition, is how we\u2019ll run the business in the future and the path from getting from here to there.\u201d\n\nIf a CIO isn\u2019t thinking about how to transform the business and bringing that perspective into the executive suite or boardroom, \u201cthen they\u2019re really not doing what a CIO should be doing,\u201d Johnson says. \u201cIf they don\u2019t have that mentality, then they\u2019re an order taker. They\u2019re in the backseat, waiting for somebody to ask them a question.\u201d\n\nThe CDO role speaks to transcending the traditional tech role and being tasked with revenue generation as well as using tech to put into products for value creation, Johnson observes. But it doesn\u2019t speak to the transformation piece. Ideally, Johnson thinks his title could be chief digital and transformation officer, but then he hesitates.\n\n\u201cHaving a single executive have \u2018transformation\u2019 in their title serves to lessen the ownership of transformation by others in the executive suite,\u2019\u2019 he explains. \u201cIt takes the senior leadership team to be on board to not only lead in their area but \u2026 in a cross-functional and cohesive manner.\u201d\n\nYet, when O\u011fuz Sezgin thinks about the responsibilities of his role, his primary focus is \u201cdriving digital transformation initiatives that generate tangible value for the organization and pioneering innovative technology strategies.\u201d Sezgin, CIO and digital transformation leader at Ko\u00e7 Holding, an investment holding company based in Turkey, calls himself a strategist who is tasked with identifying and utilizing technologies that optimize business processes, elevate customer experiences, and foster innovation.\n\nThe shift in the CIO role has been prompted by several factors, including the rise of digital transformation, making the need for a strong online presence crucial for organizations, says Sezgin, who spoke at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. \u201cSo, from strategy to execution, CIOs must be involved in all facets of the organization. I coordinate and manage groupwide initiatives and strategies to advance digital business as the head of digital transformation.\u201d\n\nOther factors leading to the role change are the need for access to high-quality data to make better business decisions, improve customer service, and identify new opportunities for growth, he says. The growing need for security and compliance has also made it essential for businesses to have a strong security posture. At Ko\u00e7 Holding, Sezgin is \u201cresponsible for ensuring that the company\u2019s IT systems are secure and that the company is compliant with all relevant regulations.\u201d\n\nThis has meant that Sezgin has embraced a culture of innovation and experimentation. He has also prioritized gaining a deeper understanding of the organization\u2019s business operations, goals, and challenges.\n\n\u201cBy aligning technology initiatives with strategic objectives, my aim is to maximize the value derived from digital transformation efforts and contribute to the overall success of the organization.\u201d In light of his responsibilities, goals, and vision, he says he would rename his title to \u201cchief transformation officer.\u201d\n\nRegardless of the title, a CIO\u2019s responsibilities remain clear, Sezgin says. \u201cBy embracing adaptability, innovation, and strategic thinking, CIOs can effectively navigate the ever-changing landscape, creating a sustainable competitive advantage and fostering growth in an increasingly digital world.\u201d\n\nChief technology and digital officer\n\nThe average tenure of a CIO is three years, and Jamie Smith has been CIO of the University of Phoenix for five years, \u201cso I feel like I\u2019m playing with house money.\u201dHe attributes that to the growing importance of the role and the fact that technology has moved from the back room to the board room. Smith is now very involved in mapping the customer journey and understanding customer experience, and IT has partnered with the university\u2019s marketing department. \u201cThat\u2019s not something CIOs would do 10 years ago because companies didn\u2019t value it.\u201d\n\nWhen Smith took over as CIO, the university \u201chad a massive amount of technical debt,\u201d he recalls. During the pandemic, it made sense to shut down the university\u2019s data center and migrate to the cloud. Over the past few years, the focus has become on how the university should conduct its business and support students while scaling agility, he says.\n\nThat has led to a new way of working, and engineering teams have been asked to become product teams as opposed to the \u201ctraditional feature factory mentality,\u2019\u2019 Smith says.\n\nIt has changed his role, as well. \u201cOriginally, I would present to the board on normal things like cybersecurity. Now, increasingly, I\u2019m partnered with the COO on how we\u2019re transforming to meet students and cut the cost of supporting them and applying technology to that,\u2019\u2019 Smith says. \u201cThat level of partnership wouldn\u2019t have existed in the past. I\u2019m being looked at as that enabler participating in our operations group. The value of that partnership is very clear and we\u2019re asked to drive strategy, in a lot of cases.\u201d\n\nSmith is also working with the university\u2019s chief strategy officer on how to better apply student data. \u201cIt\u2019s not like I\u2019ve just taken on a different department. It\u2019s more of a shift in the focus of the [CIO] role from the delivery of a stable technology environment into much more of a role driving business strategy through technology.\u201d\n\nSmith says he didn\u2019t have a customer experience background, so to prepare for his new responsibilities, he had to dive in and learn from experts. He suspects other CIOs will have to do a lot of upskilling, as well.\n\n\u201cDepending on a CIO\u2019s journey, a lot of CIOs are going to have to significantly hone their skills around business strategy and business cases \u2026 as well as stakeholder management in the C-suite because they\u2019re no longer a customer of yours. My peers in the C-suite are not my customers, they\u2019re partners,\u201d he says.\n\nThis has led Smith to conclude that if he were to rewrite his title to reflect his current responsibilities, it would be chief technology and digital officer.\n\nChief empowering officer\n\nWhen Mike Cleary joined Sentry Equipment in 2017 as IT leader, it was a new role for the global manufacturing company based in Oconomowoc, Wisc. The idea was to have the department seen as something more than a \u201cspecialized procurement group\u201d that ordered computers.\n\nWhile Cleary still needed to get \u201ca good handle on tech,\u2019\u2019 Sentry\u2019s leadership wanted someone who was interested in fostering change, and he eventually moved up to the role of CIO. IT heads up continuous improvement for the organization, and \u201ca lot of what we do is focus on what are the issues within an organization and understand what the challenges are,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cSo a lot of my time \u2026 is spent on understanding and being chief improvement officer and leading those efforts.\u201d\n\nCleary says what he brought to the table was a push for innovation sessions; not just problem-solving but looking at future possibilities and the role tech plays. This led to a lot of envisioning and showing the art of what\u2019s possible, he says.\n\nOver the past six years, he has upskilled Sentry\u2019s IT department to function as a team of business advisors who constantly engage with department heads, providing proactive guidance and solutions to improve efficiency and reach company goals. \n\nThrough those envisioning sessions and working closely with the business units, IT has now become a trusted business partner. \u201cI\u2019m probably invited to every brainstorming session we have \u2014 whether product development or product naming \u2014 anything where they want to get people in a room and brainstorm about a problem,\u201d to either add input or be a moderator, Cleary says.\n\nThe CIO has a great opportunity to see the many different aspects of an organization and moderate or lead brainstorming sessions to talk about the challenges or problems the business has, he says.\n\n\u201cThe president here gave me probably the best compliment I\u2019ve ever gotten,\u201d Cleary recalls. \u201cHe said, \u2018Prior to you coming onto the board, I never thought of having you in the room,\u2019 so it shows someone who is engaged in the CIO role and the power of it and bringing active listening\u201d and challenging the status quo. \u201cIt\u2019s a powerful aspect of my role today.\u201d\n\nThe CIO has matured over the years to the point where it\u2019s not enough to just have technical expertise, Cleary says. You need to be a true thought leader who can envision what will help your organization \u2014 and you need to be a really good, active listener.\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve also been referred to as the organizational shrink,\u2019\u2019 he notes. \u201cPeople come talk to me even just as a venting session and [the CIO needs to be] able to take it in and put your organizational leader hat on and steer them in the right direction.\u201d\n\nThis is becoming \u201cmore of the baseline level of what organizations are expecting from the CIO and I am excited to see that,\u2019\u2019 Cleary says.\n\nWith that in mind, if he were to rewrite his title to reflect his current responsibilities, Cleary first says chief empowering officer, to show people what\u2019s possible and guide them, and then chief innovation officer.\n\n\u201cI do think innovation is going to continue to be a really strong aspect of the CIO role and that needs to broaden\u201d to include not just technologies but also how you recruit and retain people and engage with the business units to help them solve problems, he says.\n\nChief technology results officer\n\nGartner\u2019s Tyler thinks an appropriate title for today\u2019s CIO could be chief technology results officer, saying that \u201cincreasingly, CIOs are not running monolithic factories, where all technology is produced and then distributed out to users.\n\n\u201cInstead, they are franchising technology, creating the \u2018secret sauce\u2019 in a newly formed digital foundation of technology and shared technology services,\u201d he says. They are acting to equip and enable all CxOs to fully digitalize their organizations by hiring business technologists and using advanced technologies such as generative AI and low code\/no code tools to deliver their specialized results, he says.\n\n\u201cAnd, like a business franchise, they are establishing the standards for performance, security, reliability, and legal compliance,\u2019\u2019 Tyler says. \u201cIn this next evolution, CIOs become less focused on operating technology and more on achieving business results\u201d using any and every technology to achieve business objectives.\n\nOn second thought, he says, \u201cMaybe the title becomes chief technology franchise officer.\u201d