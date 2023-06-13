Fuel Innovation with Increased Data Access and Integrity with Sovereign Cloud

\u201cData is the new oil,\u201d said British mathematician and data scientist Clive Humby in 2006. It\u2019s certainly a valuable and coveted resource, but you need to be able to access and use it for it to be valuable. Now that we\u2019ve covered the importance of data sovereignty, as well as security, privacy, and compliance, let\u2019s take a look at the business benefits of data access and integrity with sovereign cloud.\n\nAccess to your data is critical!\u2026without absolute access, your secure and compliant sovereign data is useless. A sovereign cloud provider ensures that data can be accessed quickly and securely whenever needed including sufficient backups, disaster recovery, data center connectivity, and secure networking to support their customers. Sovereign cloud providers should have at least two data centers, and to meet sovereignty, legal and regulatory requirements while being located in the jurisdiction where data is collected. This ensures the data is always available whenever needed, with 99.999% uptime.1\n\nThe other side of the access coin is preventing unauthorized or undesired access, which is one of the main reasons for choosing a sovereign cloud over a public one. Only the people and organizations you want to grant access to, along with local authorities, have the right to see your data. Not even the sovereign cloud provider can access your data \u2013 lowering your risk of cyberattack, chance of downtime, and persistent resources needed to keep your cloud up and running.\n\nRestricted access also protects data integrity \u2013 the accuracy, completeness, and quality of data as it\u2019s maintained over time and across formats.2 Integrity shouldn\u2019t be confused with data security, even though there is a connection between the two. Data security is about protecting data from external and internal threats and maintaining privacy, which in turn helps ensure the integrity of data.\n\nWith authorized access to complete and accurate data, organizations can start to gain insights for improvement. Some may be reticent to perform analysis on confidential or restricted data for fear of an unintentional privacy breach, but a sovereign cloud mitigates the risk and presents new opportunities for utilizing data to uncover new insights, unlock value and fuel innovation.\n\nSovereign cloud solutions can enable secure, reliable access to data, giving organizations the power to drive innovation by unlocking the value of their data to drive digital transformation.\n\nSovereign cloud allows organizations in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, to conduct new and valuable research. One such example is a hospital in the UK that had previously been unable to analyze patient data due to privacy concerns. But after moving to a sovereign cloud, they were able to uncover new medical insights about COVID-19 based on the patient records of 2.5 million people.3\n\nThe insights available from analyzing sensitive data can fuel innovation and improve local economies. Shifting some business from U.S.-based public cloud providers (who control 66% of the European cloud market4) to a local sovereign cloud provider will also put more money back in the local economy.\n\nThe security, privacy, and control offered by sovereign clouds can also give companies greater confidence to operate both within and across national borders.\n\nLearn more about VMware Sovereign Cloud:\u2022 Download the Access and Integrity \u2013 1 pager\u2022 Watch the Sovereign Cloud Overview video \u2022 Find and connect with a Sovereign Cloud Provider in your region\u2022 Join the conversation on Sovereign Cloud on LinkedIn\n\nSources:1. AWS Public Sector Blog, Achieving \u201cfive nines\u201d in the cloud for justice and public safety, March 20202. Harvard Business School Online, What is data integrity and why does it matter?, February 20213. Unified Networking, Sovereign Clouds: Elevating Data Integrity to New Heights, April 20224. Toolbox, EU-US Data Flows Under the Spotlight: Here\u2019s How Organizations Can Prepare, August 2021