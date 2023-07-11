7 IT consultant tricks CIOs should never fall for

Consultants aren\u2019t always held in the highest regard. The 90% who are bad, the old joke goes, ruin it for the rest of us.\n\nKnowing the 90%\u2019s tricks of the trade is the canny CIO\u2019s first line of defense. Here are seven of the most pernicious consulting misdeeds you will encounter as an IT leader.\n\n1. Fixing anecdotes\n\nBad stuff happens in even the best-run IT organization. The fixing-anecdotes scam is like the Texas bull\u2019s-eye but in reverse \u2014 the consultant finds a circle, paints a ring around it, and declares it\u2019s wood rot that requires immediate, consultant-led attention.\n\nIndividual events can be nothing more than a random incident. They don\u2019t deserve a CIO\u2019s attention unless they recur, consultant overreactions notwithstanding.\n\n2. Ignoring trade-offs\n\nEvery change entails trade-offs. When assessing an IT organization, consultants are paid to identify problems, and to recommend ways to fix those problems. Part of what CIOs pay them for are fixes that don\u2019t do more harm than good. The classic example is recommending that centralized organizations decentralize, while recommending that other, decentralized clients, should centralize.\n\nBut ignored trade-offs aren\u2019t limited to the centralization\/decentralization conundrum. Many fixes interfere with practices IT is quite good at, wrecking as much as they solve. Wary CIOs will ask what the trade-offs are for every change a consultant recommends, and how the consultant plans to mitigate them.\n\n3. Selective ally promotion\n\nNot every IT manager is as good as they should be. Also, some IT managers view the consultant more favorably than others.\n\nIt isn\u2019t uncommon for a consultant to encourage the CIO to promote managers who like them to positions where they can reward the consultant with additional work, regardless of whether they\u2019re the best manager to lead that position.\n\n4. Making a business case\n\nConsultants love this one. It\u2019s where the CIO engages them to build the business case for a pet project or priority \u2014 not to determine whether there\u2019s even a business case to be made.\n\nTo make one, starting with the predetermined answer and working backward from there, employing such questionable practices as cherry-picked data, one-sided analyses, inappropriate statistical tests, and selective anecdotes to name a few, defining and justifying a strategic program whose success depends on \u2026 surprise! \u2026 a major engagement for the consultant\u2019s employer.\n\n5. Feigned expertise and overstated experience\n\nTo be fair, misdeed #5 is usually a conspiracy between the CIO and the consultancies competing for an engagement. It\u2019s accomplished by providing a combination of methodologies, case studies, and references. The methodologies have all the depth PowerPoint has to offer, while the case studies bear the same resemblance to actual engagements as movies that are \u201cinspired by a true story.\u201d The references? Carefully selected clients and client managers (see \u201cSelective ally promotion,\u201d above) who had positive outcomes \u2014 sometimes the only clients who had positive outcomes.\n\nWhat the case studies and references don\u2019t do is describe results delivered by the actual team the consultants will staff the engagement with. That isn\u2019t possible, because of \u2026\n\n6. Win, then hire\n\nThis is less common for delivery teams than the consultants whose work resulted in the win that created the need for the delivery team, but still \u2026\n\nFew consultancies keep a bench of any size. As a result, winning an engagement is often far more stressful than losing one, because after winning an engagement the consultancy has no more than a month or so to hire the staff needed to execute the engagement, familiarize the newly hired staff with the methodology and practices the engagement calls for, and build a working relationship with their new managers.\n\nIf the challenges inherent in this practice aren\u2019t obvious, ask yourself what your success rate is for hiring talent en masse.\n\n7. Promising \u2018best practices\u2019\n\nWith some consultancies, the results that IT delivers are less important than delivering them the way the consultant is familiar with \u2014 the usual albeit unacknowledged definition of \u201cbest practice.\u201d\n\nAnd so, the consultants patiently explain why it is that the ways IT has been successfully supporting the enterprise with since God created dirt have to be replaced, turning the IT staff from experienced professionals to trainees in the bargain.\n\nCaveat emptor\n\nNot all consultants are guilty of all these misdeeds. But we all know them and know we\u2019re competing with other consultants who might give in to the temptation.\n\nAnd there are plenty of CIOs who fall for them, too, which means practicing them can be a winning strategy.\n\nSo be warned and beware. But don\u2019t be one of them.