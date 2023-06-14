5人のCxOが語る「変革の先導者」

\u4eca\u65e5\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u62c5\u3044\u624b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u601d\u8003\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u3057\u3001\u610f\u56f3\u3068\u76ee\u7684\u304c\u5909\u9769\u3092\u4fc3\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u9577\u5e74\u306b\u308f\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u300c\u552f\u4e00\u306e\u4e0d\u5909\u306f\u5909\u5316\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30012019\u5e74\u306e\u300c\u53e4\u304d\u826f\u304d\u6642\u4ee3\u300d\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306f\u3082\u306f\u3084\u4e0d\u5909\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u304f\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u52a0\u901f\u3057\u3001\u84c4\u7a4d\u3055\u308c\u3001\u540c\u6642\u306b\u8907\u96d1\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u73fe\u4ee3\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u307b\u307c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5074\u9762\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3068\u63a8\u9032\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u306f\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306e\u591a\u304f\u3067\u6700\u524d\u7dda\u306b\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002VUCA\uff08\u63ee\u767a\u6027\u3001\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9f\u6027\u3001\u8907\u96d1\u6027\u3001\u66d6\u6627\u6027\uff09\u304c\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u9ad8\u307e\u308b\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u91cf\u304c3\u5e74\u5f8c\u30014\u5e74\u5f8c\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306b\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u3078\u306e\u5099\u3048\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001IT\u7d44\u7e54\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3084\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3082\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u6df7\u4e71\u3092\u4e57\u308a\u5207\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5148\u306b\u3042\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306b\u80f8\u3092\u8e8d\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u6700\u8fd1\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30fb\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u30c6\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u7d44\u7e54\u3084\u696d\u754c\u3092\u4ee3\u8868\u3059\u308b5\u4eba\u306e\u5909\u9769\u8005\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u54f2\u5b66\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u3001\u5909\u9769\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3092\u5c0e\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30d6\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001Black & Veatch\u793e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u306e\u30a4\u30eb\u30d3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d3\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u3001 Jr.\u3001Duke Health Technology Solutions\u793eCOO\u306e\u30c0\u30f3\u30fb\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30ce\u3001AssuredPartners\u793e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30fb\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u306e\u30b5\u30f3\u30ab\u30fb\u30b4\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3001Tapestry\u793eCIO\u306e \u30a2\u30b7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30d1\u30eb\u30de\u30fc\u3001Essentia Health\u793eCIO \u306e\u30c1\u30e7\u30af\u30fb\u30ef\u30c8\u30bd\u30f3\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066O&A\u306eLeading Change\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30fb\u30d5\u30a1\u30b7\u30ea\u30c6\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30fc\u30b6\u30f3\u30fb\u30c0\u30d5\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\n\n\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u7686\u3001\u5909\u5316\u304c\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u7ba1\u7406\u3055\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3069\u3046\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3092\u898b\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u77e5\u7684\u306a\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u610f\u56f3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u5909\u5316\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3001\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u5f62\u5f0f\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6709\u52b9\u304b\u3064\u6709\u7528\u306a\u5909\u9769\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3082\u6570\u591a\u304f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3084\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u3044\u307e\u3060\u306b\u305d\u306e\u671f\u5f85\u306b\u5fdc\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3053\u306e\u4e8b\u5b9f\u306f\u3001BCG\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e70\uff05\u304c\u5931\u6557\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3082\u88cf\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7406\u7531\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306b\u4e07\u80fd\u306a\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u30ef\u30c8\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5909\u9769\u306b\u306f\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u540c\u3058\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u5909\u9769\u3092\u884c\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3068\u3093\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u9593\u9055\u3044\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5931\u6557\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u8074\u8846\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u3001\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305a\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3081\u76f4\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u3042\u308a\u65b9\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u30cb\u30fc\u306b\u5165\u308b\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3082\u69d8\u3005\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002Parmar\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u671f\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u5bfe\u5fdc\u578b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u306f\u3001\u89e6\u5a92\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u8005\u3001\u6307\u63ee\u8005\u3068\u3044\u30463\u3064\u306e\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u30da\u30eb\u30bd\u30ca\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u3069\u306e\u30da\u30eb\u30bd\u30ca\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u304a\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3082\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u3001\u8ab0\u304b\u304c\u5909\u5316\u306e\u89e6\u5a92\u3068\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8d77\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6642\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u9053\u534a\u3070\u306e\u30cf\u30c3\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u77ac\u9593\u3067\u3059\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u65c5\u306e\u3069\u306e\u5206\u5c90\u70b9\u306b\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u8b19\u865a\u3055\u3068\u52c7\u6c17\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6e96\u5099\n\n\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5fc3\u69cb\u3048\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5fc3\u69cb\u3048\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u5c0f\u898f\u6a21\u3067\u540c\u6642\u9032\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u6ce2\u53ca\u52b9\u679c\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7279\u306b\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3092\u5438\u53ce\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u524d\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u306f\u8003\u616e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u306f\u307e\u3060\u7d4c\u55b6\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u3084\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u9593\u3067\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u306e\u5831\u544a\u304c\u5f8c\u3092\u7d76\u305f\u306a\u3044\u4e2d\u3001\u7d76\u3048\u9593\u306a\u304f\u7d9a\u304f\u5909\u5316\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u898f\u6a21\u3092\u614e\u91cd\u304b\u3064\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306b\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30b4\u30fc\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u5909\u9769\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6e96\u5099\u306b\u307e\u3064\u308f\u308b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u8868\u9762\u5316\u3055\u305b\u3001\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3082\u3057\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u305a\u3064\u5b9f\u884c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u3002\u610f\u6b32\u3068\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u5909\u9769\u306f\u6587\u5316\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4eba\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u3002\u300c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u524d\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u898b\u904e\u3054\u3055\u308c\u304c\u3061\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u8074\u8846\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u6587\u5316\u3082\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5909\u5316\u304c\u98fd\u548c\u72b6\u614b\u304b\u3089\u5909\u5316\u75b2\u52b4\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u52e2\u3044\u3092\u5931\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u6297\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u56de\u5fa9\u529b\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3001\u30ce\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u540c\u3058\u304f\u3089\u3044\u91cd\u8996\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30ce\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5909\u5316\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\n\n\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u5909\u9769\u3078\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u4fc3\u3059\u306b\u306f\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u76e3\u8996\u3057\u3001\u98fd\u548c\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u9665\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5de8\u5927\u306a\u30ac\u30f3\u30c8\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5909\u9769\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u306e\u8cdb\u540c\u3084\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u53cd\u5fdc\u304c\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u6280\u8853\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u63a8\u3057\u9032\u3081\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u58c1\u306b\u3076\u3064\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30ce\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u8ca1\u653f\u304c\u903c\u8feb\u3059\u308b\u3068\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5931\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4e0a\u5c64\u90e8\u306e\u8cdb\u540c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001IT\u306f\u9593\u63a5\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u898b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63cf\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u7372\u5f97\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u3001\u653f\u5e9c\u304b\u3089\u7fa9\u52d9\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306a\u3069\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u9054\u6210\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5358\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u73fe\u624b\u6bb5\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6838\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u5909\u5316\u3092\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30df\u30c9\u30eb\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u5909\u5316\u3092\u6301\u7d9a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u307b\u307c\u540c\u7b49\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u3092\u6301\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u5c64\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3068\u73fe\u5834\u304b\u3089\u306e\u62b5\u6297\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30df\u30c9\u30eb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300cLeading Change\u300d\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3067\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u50cd\u304fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u4e0d\u6e80\u3092\u53e3\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u30c0\u30d5\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306fIT\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u3068IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3001\u30df\u30c9\u30eb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306f\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u76f4\u5c5e\u306e\u90e8\u4e0b\u3092\u6307\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u30fb\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u8cc7\u6599\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30b2\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u51fa\u5e2d\u3057\u3066\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u305d\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u3055\u306b "Devil's in the details"\uff08\u60aa\u9b54\u306f\u7d30\u90e8\u306b\u5bbf\u308b\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u308f\u3056\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u5c0e\u5165\u306e\u969b\u306b\u306f\u7279\u306b\u305d\u3046\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002 \u30ad\u30e3\u30d1\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u62b5\u6297\u304c\u751f\u3058\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u52e2\u3044\u3092\u5931\u3044\u3001\u505c\u6ede\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u5909\u9769\u306e\u65c5\u306b\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3092\u30a8\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\uff08\u767b\u9332\uff09\u3068\u547c\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30d1\u30eb\u30de\u30fc\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u7686\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u59ff\u3092\u73fe\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u8ab0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u306f\u305a\u306e\u3001\u3057\u304b\u3057\u73fe\u5b9f\u306b\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u672a\u6765\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30a8\u30fc\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b7\u30fc\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5473\u65b9\u3060\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3001\u529b\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u307e\u3060\u305d\u308c\u306b\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u305d\u308c\u306b\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5909\u5316\u3078\u306e\u62b5\u6297\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30d3\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3078\u306e\u62b5\u6297\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u59a8\u3052\u3068\u306a\u308b\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u8981\u56e0\u3092\u514b\u670d\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u9818\u57df\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7b2c\u4e00\u306b\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u98fd\u548c\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u3067\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3092\u5438\u53ce\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u80cc\u5f8c\u306b\u3042\u308b\u7406\u7531\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u3001\u6b63\u5f0f\u306a\u5909\u9769\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u8ad6\u3084\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u767a\u898b\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u53cd\u5fdc\u3068\u30cd\u30ac\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u53cd\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u4eba\u304c\u4e21\u65b9\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u6587\u5316\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\n\u30d3\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u5426\u5b9a\u7684\u306a\u53cd\u5fdc\u306f\u3001\u95d8\u4e89\u3001\u9003\u8d70\u3001\u51cd\u7d50\u306e\u30ab\u30c6\u30b4\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u5206\u985e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u50be\u5411\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3084\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3068\u76f8\u53cd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u3001\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u8b70\u8ad6\u3057\u3001\u62b5\u6297\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5909\u5316\u3068\u6226\u3046\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u306a\u305c\u5909\u5316\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u898b\u3044\u3060\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u300c\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u300d\u3057\u3066\u9003\u3052\u51fa\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4f55\u3082\u305b\u305a\u3001\u5909\u5316\u3092\u7121\u8996\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53cd\u5fdc\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u95d8\u4e89\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30f3\u30d0\u30b5\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u5f37\u8abf\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u65e9\u3044\u6210\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30d3\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u300c\u901a\u98a8\u53e3\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3082\u306e\u3092\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306b\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3057\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u9032\u6357\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u5909\u9769\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6587\u8108\u4f5c\u308a\u306a\u3069\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6226\u7565\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u6df7\u4e71\u3057\u305f\u5fc3\u3067\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u6642\u9593\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5358\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u4e0a\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3078\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u5927\u304d\u306a\u610f\u5473\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3002\u306a\u305c\u5909\u9769\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u306f\u3001\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u884c\u52d5\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30ce\u306f\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u5168IT\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u5bfe\u8c61\u306b\u3001\u6bce\u903130\u5206\u306e\u30bf\u30a6\u30f3\u30db\u30fc\u30eb\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u958b\u50ac\u3057\u3001\u533b\u7642\u74b0\u5883\u3001\u5730\u57df\u74b0\u5883\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u9023\u3067\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306e\u80cc\u5f8c\u306b\u3042\u308b\u7406\u7531\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u660e\u78ba\u3055\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u500b\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e9\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u53cc\u65b9\u5411\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u8cea\u554f\u3057\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306b\u6df1\u304f\u95a2\u4e0e\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u3001\u4e2d\u9593\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306e\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u3001\u611f\u60c5\u7684\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3068\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u304c\u500b\u4eba\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u8aac\u660e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d3\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u304c\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u4eba\u3005\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7269\u4e8b\u304c\u3088\u308a\u826f\u304f\u9032\u3080\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5358\u306a\u308b\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3084\u5bfe\u8c61\u8005\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b4\u30fc\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3084\u624b\u9806\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u751f\u6d3b\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u500b\u5225\u306e\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u304b\u5426\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3002\n\n\u5909\u5316\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u3060\u3051\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u305d\u3046\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30b4\u30fc\u30b7\u30e5\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3082\u3001\u90e8\u9580\u6a2a\u65ad\u7684\u306a\u5909\u9769\u63a8\u9032\u5ba4\u3092\u8a2d\u3051\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u660e\u78ba\u3055\u3068\u6587\u8108\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6b63\u5f0f\u306a\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u6240\u5c5e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3084\u30a2\u30f3\u30d0\u30b5\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5468\u56f2\u3084\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u529b\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u672a\u6765\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u5909\u5316\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306a\u3089\u3088\u304f\u3054\u5b58\u77e5\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u6c17\u306e\u5f31\u3044\u4eba\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u3001\u5b8c\u74a7\u3067\u512a\u308c\u305f\u904b\u7528\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u305f\u3001\u5e83\u5927\u3067\u6df1\u304f\u6d78\u900f\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u7d4c\u9a13\u306b\u5171\u611f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u98db\u8e8d\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u8003\u616e\u3055\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u9045\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u306f\u3082\u306f\u3084\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u76ee\u899a\u3081\u306e\u4e00\u58f0\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3084\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u306e\u65b0\u6642\u4ee3\u3078\u3068\u7a81\u304d\u9032\u3080\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u5909\u9769\u306e\u57fa\u672c\u306f\u5909\u308f\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6570\u5e74\u306e\u6e26\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5b66\u3073\u3082\u624b\u306b\u5165\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c6\u30ec\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306f10\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u524d\u304b\u3089\u8a71\u984c\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306f\u305d\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u6253\u3061\u5207\u308a\u3001\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u5909\u9769\u3092\u8feb\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ef\u30c8\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3057\u3001\u5373\u5ea7\u306b\u5909\u9769\u3092\u8feb\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u3059\u3050\u306b\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4eca\u3001\u7686\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5dfb\u304d\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u3067\u63a1\u7528\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6bce\u65e5\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6025\u901f\u3067\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3068\u4eba\u6750\u4e0d\u8db3\u304c\u7d9a\u304f\u4e2d\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u304b\u3064\u8a08\u753b\u7684\u306b\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6587\u8108\u3068\u660e\u78ba\u3055\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u4e57\u308a\u8fbc\u3081\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u6d3b\u6027\u5316\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u76ee\u7684\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3001\u540c\u50da\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u5909\u5316\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3053\u305d\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u518d\u8a8d\u8b58\u3055\u305b\u3001\u8aac\u660e\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5909\u5316\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u306b\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30ce\u304c\u8a00\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u300c\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u304b\u306e\u3069\u3061\u3089\u304b\u300d\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3002