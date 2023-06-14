Africa

Dan Roberts
著者: Dan Roberts
Contributing writer

5人のCxOが語る「変革の先導者」

Jun 14, 20231分
今日、企業が求める変革の担い手となるために、ITリーダーは柔軟な思考を持ち、組織に変化をもたらす準備をし、意図と目的が変革を促すために不可欠であることを認識する必要があります。

Engineers Meeting in Technology Research Laboratory: Engineers, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table, Talking and Finding Solution Inspecting Industrial Engine Design
クレジットGorodenkoff / Shutterstock

今日、企業が求める変革の担い手となるために、ITリーダーは柔軟な思考を持ち、組織に変化をもたらす準備をし、意図と目的が変革を促すために不可欠であることを認識する必要があります。

長年にわたり、リーダーたちは「唯一の不変は変化である」という点を強調してきました。しかし、2019年の「古き良き時代」を振り返るだけで、変化はもはや不変ではないことに気づくはずです。それは加速し、蓄積され、同時に複雑化しているのです。

現代のビジネスのほぼすべての側面において、テクノロジーが実現と推進の両方の役割を果たしているため、CIOは今日の変革の取り組みの多くで最前線にいます。VUCA（揮発性、不確実性、複雑性、曖昧性）がますます高まる世界では、変化のスピードと量が3年後、4年後にさらに激しくなることが予想されるばかりです。テクノロジーリーダーは、将来への備えとして、IT組織だけでなく、ビジネスパートナーや顧客にも、変化のビジョンを理解し、混乱を乗り切り、その先にある可能性に胸を躍らせることができるようにしなければなりません。

最近行われたバーチャル・ラウンドテーブルでは、さまざまな組織や業界を代表する5人の変革者たちが、リーダーシップの哲学、経験、変革イニシアティブを導くためのプレイブックを共有しました。参加したのは、Black & Veatch社エグゼクティブ・バイスプレジデント兼CIOのイルビン・ビショップ・ジュニア、 Jr.、Duke Health Technology Solutions社COOのダン・ブルーノ、AssuredPartners社エグゼクティブ・バイスプレジデント兼CIOのサンカ・ゴッシュ、Tapestry社CIOの アシッシュ・パルマー、Essentia Health社CIO のチョク・ワトソン、そしてO&AのLeading Changeプログラムのシニア・ファシリテーターのスーザン・ダフです。

柔軟なリーダーシップ・マインドの重要性

私たちは皆、変化が効果的に管理されないとどうなるかを見てきました。知的なレベルでは、目的と意図を持って変化をリードし、推進することが非常に重要であることを理解しています。また、プロセスを形式化するための有効かつ有用な変革モデルも数多く存在します。しかし、多くの変革の取り組みや変革のイニシアティブは、いまだにその期待に応えられていません。この事実は、BCGの調査によると、デジタルイニシアティブの70％が失敗していることからも裏付けられています。

その理由の一つは、変革に万能なロードマップは存在しないことだとワトソンは主張します。変革には柔軟な考え方が必要であり、それはリーダーから始まるのです。

「私のキャリアを通じて同じ方法で変革を行おうとすれば、とんでもない間違いであり、失敗だったでしょう。そのためには、聴衆を理解し、関わる人々を知り、方法論を調整する必要があるのです。まず自分自身を見つめ直し、それを通してリーダーのあり方を調整する必要があるのです」と彼は語ります。

リーダーがトランスフォーメーション・ジャーニーに入るポイントも様々で、そのためにさらなる柔軟性が必要になることがあります。Parmarは、変革期の状況対応型リーダーシップには、触媒、革新者、指揮者という3つの明確なペルソナが存在すると指摘する。リーダーは、自分がどのペルソナを担っているのかを知っておく必要があります。

「もしかしたら、あなたは、誰かが変化の触媒となるかもしれないし、イノベーションを起そうとしたもののそのアイデアを実現できなかったという結果になるかもしれない。だから、リーダーとして、その時のオーケストレーターになることが求められている。それは、道半ばのハッとするような瞬間です。自分がどのような役割を担っているのか、旅のどの分岐点にいるのかを知る謙虚さと勇気が必要なのです。」

組織を変革するための準備

リーダー自身の心構えに加えて、組織の心構えの問題もあります。大規模な変革の取り組み、あるいは小規模で同時進行するいくつかのプロジェクトは、波及効果をもたらすが、特に組織が実際にどれだけの変化を吸収できるかという点では、必ずしも前段階では考慮されていなかったかもしれない。結局のところ、会社にはまだ経営すべきビジネスがあり、顧客にサービスを提供しなければならないのです。管理職や従業員の間で燃え尽き症候群の報告が後を絶たない中、絶え間なく続く変化のペースと規模を慎重かつ戦略的に管理する必要がある。

ゴーシュは、特に大規模な変革に取り組む際には、組織の準備にまつわる疑問を最初から表面化させ、対処することが重要であると言います。

「組織は大規模な変化を受け入れることができるのか？もしそうでないなら、少しずつ実行できるのか？人材についてはどうでしょうか。意欲とスキルはあるのか？また、スキルを採用しなければならない場合、その人たちはチームとうまくやっていけるのでしょうか？変革は文化であり、人である」と彼は強調する。「変革の前に多くのことをしなければならないが、これは見過ごされがちである。」

つまり、聴衆を理解することに加えて、文化も理解する必要があるのです。変化が飽和状態から変化疲労に変わると、イニシアティブは勢いを失います。これに対抗するためには、変化の回復力を高めることと、ノイズを排除することを同じくらい重視する必要があるとブルーノは言う。

変化を受け入れるためのケースを構築する

人々に変革へのコミットメントを促すには、優れたアイデアだけでは不十分です。変革プロジェクトを監視し、飽和状態に陥っていないことを確認するために巨大なガントチャートを作成することはできますが、だからといって、変革が実施された後に、主要なステークホルダーからの賛同やサポート、ユーザーからのポジティブな反応が自動的に得られるというわけではありません。

戦略的なビジネス目標をサポートするための最先端技術イニシアチブを推し進めようとする多くのテクノロジーリーダーは、依然としてコストの壁にぶつかっているとブルーノは言います。「私たちはポジションを確保するために良い仕事をしてきましたが、財政が逼迫するとそれが失われることがあります。」

上層部の賛同を得るためには、ITは間接コストではなくビジネスを可能にするようなコストとして見られるような仕事を続け、変革のためにビジネス上の必要性を確立し、そして将来のビジョンを描く必要があります。すべてのテクノロジーの変化は、新しい市場シェアの獲得、業務効率の向上によるコスト削減、政府から義務付けられたコンプライアンスへの対応など、ビジネスの目標達成に役立っています。テクノロジーは、単にビジネスの実現手段であり、核となるものです。

シニアリーダーは変化を起こす必要がありますが、ミドルマネージャーは変化を持続させるという点では、ほぼ同等の影響力を持ちます。しかし、経営層からのプレッシャーと現場からの抵抗の両方を感じているのは、ミドルマネジャーなのです。「Leading Change」プログラムで一緒に働くITリーダーたちは、ビジネスパートナーをどのように巻き込むかについて、しばしば不満を口にするとダフは言います。

「私はITプロフェッショナルとITリーダーに、ミドルマネジャーの仕事の一部は、変化の影響を受ける直属の部下を指導することである、と言っています。IT部門がビジネス・マネージャーの役割を担うべきではありません。IT部門がスタッフ・ミーティングに必要な資料を提供したり、ゲストとして出席して質問に答えたりするのは良いことですが、ビジネスケースやその重要性の理由を説明するのは、事業部門のリーダーでなければなりません」と彼女は言います。

まさに “Devil’s in the details”（悪魔は細部に宿る）ということわざがあるように、導入の際には特にそうなのです。 キャパシティの問題を考慮しないと、抵抗が生じ、変革の取り組みが勢いを失い、停滞してしまうのです。

「私は、チームを変革の旅に巻き込むことをエンロールメント（登録）と呼んでいます。」とパルマー。「私たちは皆、自分ができる可能性のあるベストを尽くすために姿を現します。あなたは変革のビジョン、つまり、誰にとってもより良いはずの、しかし現実にはそうでないかもしれない未来を作り上げました。どうすれば、従業員がエージェンシーは自分たちの味方だと信じ、このプロジェクトに参加し、力を与えてくれるようになるのでしょうか。彼らはまだそれにコミットしていないかもしれませんが、彼らはそれにサインアップすることを選択したのです。」

変化への抵抗に対処する

ビショップは、変革への抵抗に対処し、変革の妨げとなるその他の潜在的な要因を克服するために、焦点を当てるべきいくつかの重要な領域を強調しています。第一に、変化の飽和の問題である。経営陣は、組織内で起こっているすべての変化を明確に把握し、新しいものを吸収する能力があるかどうかを判断する必要があるといいます。

彼はまた、変化の背後にある理由を理解させるためにケースを開発し、正式な変革の方法論やモデルを使用することの重要性を強調している。

「私が発見したのは、変化に対してポジティブな反応とネガティブな反応する人が両方いるということです。だから文化的なものの理解が必要です」

ビショップは、否定的な反応は、闘争、逃走、凍結のカテゴリーに分類される傾向があると指摘します。その変化が自分の価値観や顧客の価値観と相反すると考える人は、積極的に議論し、抵抗して、変化と戦うでしょう。なぜ変化があるのか理解できなかったり、価値を見いだせなかったりすると、「チェックアウト」して逃げ出すようになります。

「フリーズして、何もせず、変化を無視するような反応もあります」と、彼は言います。「私たちは、闘争に対しては常に対処しますが、フリーズにはあまり注意を払いません」。

このような人々を巻き込み、変革に参加させるためには、アンバサダーを作ること、強調できるような早い成果を得ること、ビショップが「通風口」と呼ぶものを組織内に設置し、人々が変革の進捗を確認できるようにすること、そして重要なのは変革のための文脈作りなど、多くの戦略が必要になるかもしれません。

混乱した心ではうまくいきません。だからこそ、時間をかけてコンテキストを提供することは、単にコンプライアンス上だけではなく、人々の変革へのコミットメントを得る上で大きな意味を持つ。なぜ変革が必要なのかを理解し、変革に参加することで、その価値を知ることができるのです。正しい考え方は、正しい行動につながるのです。

ブルーノは「私たちは、全IT従業員を対象に、毎週30分のタウンホールミーティングを開催し、医療環境、地域環境、その他の変化との関連で、変化の背後にある理由を強調しています」と語ります。「これは、明確さによって人々を個人として巻き込むための方法です」

このようなフォーラムは、双方向のコミュニケーションの機会を提供し、人々が質問し、変化にさらに深く関与する機会を提供します。経営陣、中間管理職、ターゲットユーザー、その他の利害関係者のいずれであっても、人々は個人的、感情的に変化と関わることができる必要があります。つまり、ITリーダーは、その変化が個人にとってどのようなメリットがあるのかを明確に説明できる必要があります。

ビショップは、変革が人々に対してではなく人々とともに行われることで、物事がより良く進むと述べています。単なるコンプライアンスではなく、コミットメントを得るためには、組織内のさまざまなレベルや対象者に合わせてメッセージを調整することが重要だと彼は考えています。

ゴーシュは言います。「それは決して技術的なことではありません。プロセスや手順が重要なのではありません。ストーリーテリングと、その変化が彼らの生活をどのように向上させるかを理解させることが重要なのです。そして、このような個別の話し合いが必要なのは、この人たちがあなたの変革を成功させるか否かを決める人たちだからです。」。

変化を伝えるのは、IT部門だけの仕事ではありません。多くの組織がそうであるように、ゴーシュの会社でも、部門横断的な変革推進室を設け、常にストーリーを語り、変化に関する明確さと文脈を作り出しています。正式なオフィスに所属しているかどうかにかかわらず、変革のチャンピオンやアンバサダーは、周囲やイニシアチブの成功に大きな影響力を持つことができます。

未来に向けた変化

テクノロジーリーダーならよくご存知のように、デジタルトランスフォーメーションは気の弱い人のためのものではありません。多くのCIOは、高度にカスタマイズされ、完璧で優れた運用を実現するために人々が構築した、広大で深く浸透したシステムに対処する経験に共感しています。例えば、メインフレームからクラウドベースのソリューションに移行する場合、人々に大きな飛躍を求めることになりますが、そのようなことは考慮されません。

パンデミックが発生したとき、企業にはデジタル・トランスフォーメーションの取り組みを遅らせるという選択肢はもはやありませんでした。多くの企業にとって、これは目覚めの一声であり、ビジネスのやり方や働き方の新時代へと突き進むきっかけとなりました。効果的な変革の基本は変わりませんが、この数年の渦の中で、私たちは貴重な新しい学びも手に入れました。

「テレヘルスは、私たちの業界では10年以上前から話題になっていました。コロナはその議論をすべて打ち切り、即座に変革を迫ったのです」とワトソンは指摘します。「コロナは、すべての議論を排除し、即座に変革を迫りました。そして、その結果をすぐに確認することができました。私たちは今、皆変化に巻き込まれるという考え方で採用活動を行っています。毎日同じことをするわけではありません。」

急速で複雑な変化と人材不足が続く中、テクノロジーリーダーは、これまで以上に意図的かつ計画的に、人々に文脈と明確さを与え、彼らが乗り込めるようにする必要があります。チームを活性化させ、ミッションと目的、つまりビジネス、同僚、顧客のために自分たちがもたらす変化に参加させなければなりません。そして同様に重要なのは、ビジネスパートナーに対して、テクノロジーこそがビジネスであることを再認識させ、説明責任を果たさせることです。

なぜなら、変化しないことは選択肢にないからです。ブルーノが言うように、「存在しなくなるか、重要でなくなるかのどちらか」なのですから。

Dan Roberts is the CEO of Ouellette & Associates Consulting, host of the Tech Whisperers podcast, and author of numerous books, including "Unleashing the Power of IT" and "Confessions of a Successful CIO."

