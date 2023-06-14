Huawei Cloud Stack Takes No. 1 in China’s Software-Defined Compute Software Market 3 Years in a Row

According to the latest reports released by IDC (a world-leading provider of IT market research and consulting services), China Software-Defined Compute Software Market Tracker, 2022 H2/2022 and China Cloud System and Service Management Software Market Tracker, 2022 H2, Huawei Cloud Stack was ranked No. 1 in China’s software-defined compute (SDC) software market in the second half of 2022, with a market share that has increased to 30%. Huawei Cloud Stack has been ranked No. 1 in this market 3 years in a row.

Huawei

According to reports, Huawei Cloud Stack has also taken the No. 1 spot in other markets:

No. 1 market share in China’s cloud system software (CSS) market 6 years in a row

No. 1 market share in China’s container infrastructure software (CIS) market 3 years in a row

No. 1 market share in China’s cloud system and service management software market 5 years in a row

Large Government Agencies and Enterprises Have Become the Core Driving Forces of the SDC Market As They Dive into Cloud

According to IDC reports, the SDC software market will witness an annual growth of 19% from 2022 to 2027 and will grow to USD 4.1 billion by 2027.

Divining into cloud, cloud resource integration, centralized management, cloud innovation, and other new technologies are driving the growth of the cloud and SDC markets.

Large government agencies and enterprises are still the main driving forces of the SDC market. Government agencies contribute the most to the market. Large enterprises in sectors like finance and manufacturing has been expanding businesses faster in the market. Industry cloud and state-owned enterprise cloud have become the new focus in the cloud market.

Huawei Cloud Stack is a cloud solution provided by Huawei Cloud to help large government and enterprise customers dive into cloud. Huawei Cloud Stack recommends three strategies for the customers to dive into cloud: tapping into cloud native, innovating on cloud, and drawing on state-of-the-art expertise and experience. Huawei Cloud Stack will continue to invest in developing the three strategies to help customers thrive with digital power.

Huawei Cloud Stack has provided a cloud foundation for digital transformation of more than 5,200 government and enterprise customers around the world so far, including over 800 government cloud customers, over 300 financial institutions, and 70 Fortune 500 companies.