8 problematic IT team members — and how to deal with them

Problematic employees appear in every industry, but managing employees in the IT field comes with a specific set of challenges. \n\nLack of engagement in IT work environments translates to employees who miss deadlines, put off coworkers, or otherwise cause friction with their colleagues.\n\nA recent Gallup report showed that unengaged employees lead to a range of negative outcomes for the organization, including increased absenteeism and higher turnover, as well as a decrease in product quality and sales, customer loyalty and engagement, profitability, and employees\u2019 overall sense of well-being. \n\nWhether the cause of the problem is a lack of soft skills, technical proficiency, or motivation, we\u2019ve gathered some tips for addressing various types of problem IT employees, as well as advice for how to improve the situation, or, in some cases, move on.\n\nThe deadline destroyer\n\nPiyush Tripathi, lead engineer and tech lead at Square, says a range of issues can lead to a problem that\u2019s all too familiar with IT managers: missed deadlines. Tripathi offers some tips for getting projects back on track.\n\n\u201cI set clear expectations and establish regular check-ins and encourage them to call out project risks,\u201d he says. \u201cThis proactive approach allows us to identify and address any challenges early on.\u201d\n\nIn some cases, an employee with solid technical skills may still struggle with solving unexpected problems as they come up. And the issue is compounded if they\u2019re not effective at communicating.\n\nTripathi emphasizes the importance of honest communication. These problems won\u2019t go away without involvement from the manager.\n\n\u201cWhen dealing with a problematic IT employee, my best tip is to approach the situation with empathy and a focus on constructive solutions,\u201d Tripathi says. \u201cProvide specific feedback, offer support, and monitor progress while exploring alternative measures if necessary.\u201d\n\nThe IT pro with attitude\n\nWhether this problem manifests itself as a lack of energy, resistance to change, or aggressiveness, Tripathi says the best way to address an employee with a bad attitude is to get the problem out in the open, and, in some cases, enlist the help of colleagues. \n\n\u201cTo reduce coworker friction, I promote understanding and collaboration,\u201d he says. \u201cI encourage team discussions where individuals can express their concerns, fostering a positive work culture based on teamwork,\u201d he says. \u201cBy organizing team-building activities and encouraging cross-functional projects, we create a sense of unity and reduce conflicts.\u201d\n\nIf engaging the team isn\u2019t yielding results, Tripathi says it may be time to call in career professionals: Get assistance from human resources. \n\n\u201cWhen dealing with persistent conflicts, I involve HR to provide neutral guidance and facilitate conflict resolution,\u201d he says. \u201cThis ensures that issues are addressed professionally, and support is provided to affected employees.\u201d\n\nTanja Guerra, chief human resources officer of Alpha Omega, recommends keeping it positive and modeling appropriate workplace behavior. \n\n\u201cWe encourage managers to first define the behaviors they want employees to embrace,\u201d Guerra says. \u201cOnce they\u2019ve defined the behaviors, managers need to ensure they\u2019re embodying them themselves and lead by example. If the employee\u2019s bad attitude persists, then the manager needs to spend time coaching them on their behavior before making the decision on whether to let them go.\u201d\n\n \n\nThe toxic teammate\n\nWhen advising companies on digital transformations, Maura Charles, a product and leadership coach, often encounters managers who are unwilling to address toxic employees \u2014 and without intervention, the problem grows.\n\n\u201cI see bad behavior swept under the rug regularly,\u201d Charles says. \u201cIn technology, this often happens because companies hire solely on the basis of technical skills and experience and don\u2019t consider the importance of communication, emotional intelligence, and growth mindset. These so-called soft skills are what make technology initiatives and products successful, though.\u201d\n\nHer advice? Seek some outside perspective from another capable manager or other trusted source. \n\n\u201cSeeing the impact of all of these types of behaviors on team productivity and morale, I often find that team or leadership retrospectives can help shine a light on challenges,\u201d she says. \u201cWhen leaders ignore these issues, they tend to fester, and the teams and outcomes suffer. By tackling the issues, you may avoid losing talented employees by showing that the people and their work environment matter.\u201d\n\nWhatever approach you settle on, you\u2019ll at least know you\u2019re not simply passing the buck at the expense of your colleagues.\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t let bad behavior go,\u201d Charles says. \u201cAnd do not move the person into another team. Address it head on and don\u2019t tolerate toxic personalities, because they can destroy a positive and productive culture.\u201d\n\nThe great pretender\n\nRegardless of your vetting process, bad hires happen. More than one tech leader said they frequently see candidates who overstate their skillset, which becomes painfully clear once a project deadline is looming.\n\nAmruth Laxman, founding partner at 4Voice, says it\u2019s sometimes a matter of overconfidence. \n\n\u201cMany people want to get into IT and know something about computers but not enough for the job,\u201d Laxman says. \u201cEither they think they have the skills or they lie to get the job. They are always asking coworkers to help and cover for them, causing problems with ongoing projects.\u201d\n\nThe skills gap only exacerbates the problem, says Kimberly Baker, chief operating officer at Evotix. \n\n\u201cThere are scenarios where people say they have a particular skill but haven\u2019t used it for years,\u201d Baker says. \u201cThey\u2019re often far behind in capability and don\u2019t clarify that during the interview process.\u201d\n\nThe square peg\n\nEven accomplished IT pros can end up in a position that\u2019s just a bad fit for all involved. CHRO Guerra says some technologists who are used to demonstrating their skill by writing code may not excel at conveying their abilities in a resume.\n\n\u201cDifferent shops develop differently, and this can inherently lead to challenges,\u201d Guerra says. \u201cIf you\u2019re coming from an agile scrum shop running on two-week sprints, how difficult would it be to take your tech stake to a company using a non-agile methodology or engaging in different iteration cadences?\u201d\n\nGuerra says with fierce competition for tech talent, hiring managers outside of Fortune 100 tech firms with instant name recognition may be unable to vet candidates as thoroughly as they\u2019d like. Some of the most in-demand candidates won\u2019t interview in person, she says, or won\u2019t agree to coding or other tech challenges. \n\n\u201cRemoving talented technologists from their day job to screen candidates creates delays in their own productivity \u2014 it\u2019s also expensive for the company,\u201d she says. \u201cInterviewers might be inclined to rush the process and cut corners to get to the end of an interview process, which could lead to bad hires.\u201d\n\nMeanwhile, you need talented professionals with a good mix of technology and people skills, and who have experiences and an approach that fits well with yours, says Nadine Kano, managing partner at Arioso Group.\n\n\u201cHow do you effectively screen for that?\u201d she asks. \u201cMany technology interviews focus on testing whether candidates can solve technical problems and don\u2019t probe for whether they can resolve human problems. One of my mentors once told me that it\u2019s crucial to balance the dreamers vs. the doers. If the team is too lopsided toward dreamers, they never ship anything. If it\u2019s too lopsided toward doers, then they never ship anything innovative.\u201d\n\nThe multitasking moonlighter\n\nThis problem employee is easily identified because they\u2019re hard to reach, routinely miss project milestones, and are nowhere to be found when they\u2019re needed most. It\u2019s the ostensibly hard-charging IT employee with a side hustle \u2014 or worse \u2014 multiple gigs handled on premises, using your hardware.\n\n\u201cRather than invest in equipment, they get a job to use yours,\u201d Laxman says. \u201cThey may stay late after work or come in early. You may think they are being ambitious for you, but in reality, they want to use the equipment. The worst offenders are those who do this on your time.\u201d\n\nThe problems Laxman describes are more serious than garden-variety disengagement, and they may demand a more formal response to address them. And again, the key is direct and open communication.\n\n\u201cMost employers follow the process of a verbal consultation, addressing problems with the employee, signaling that they\u2019ve been addressed and why,\u201d he says. \u201cThis is a more proactive approach to finding a solution rather than a warning. That\u2019s followed by a verbal warning, then a written warning, followed by a reprimand, followed by a suspension, followed by other disciplinary action such as a demotion or termination. The final option depends on the offense and its seriousness.\u201d\n\n \n\nThe repeat offender\n\nKano says the best way to deal with a problematic employee is to avoid them in the first place, starting with the interview. \n\n\u201cInterviewers need to ask very detailed questions to understand what the candidate has actually accomplished and how good they are at what they do \u2014 kick the tires on their resume, so to speak. Absolutely call their references,\u201d she says.\n\nAnd she has blunt advice for those working with an IT employee who can\u2019t or won\u2019t be reformed: \u201cFire them.\u201d\n\n\u201cYou can go sideways trying to reform a problem employee,\u201d Kano says. \u201cIt drains you and demoralizes everyone else. Why give problem employees all your time and attention when you could be spending your energy with your best people? If the problem is the employee is a manager, it\u2019s important to fire fast. If they\u2019re customer-facing, fire even faster. If you think it\u2019s compassionate to give them third, fourth, and fifth chances, it\u2019s not. A single, problem employee can create a toxic work environment for everyone around them. Think about the reverberating impact that has on your organization.\u201d\n\n \n\nThe lone wolf\n\nBaker identifies another problematic employee, who likes going it alone rather than collaborating with a team, creating a cultural rift.\n\n\u201cThey don\u2019t want to attend company events or follow specific processes, because they want to only work on their software,\u201d Baker says. \u201cThey believe, \u2018If you make me do this, I\u2019ll leave and go elsewhere.\u2019\u201d\n\nWhen dealing with a disgruntled solo artist, Baker recommends managing the situation with regular check-ins, where you can discuss expectations and talk through performance or attitude challenges. \n\n\u201cWe also encourage collecting 360 [degree] feedback from others that work with them,\u201d she says. \u201cPartner with employees in resolving any issues. Ultimately make them accountable but support them and give them the tools to succeed.\u201d