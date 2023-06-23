6 strategic imperatives for your next data strategy

According to the MIT Technology Review Insights Survey, an enterprise data strategy supports vital business objectives including expanding sales, improving operational efficiency, and reducing time to market. It can also help organizations enter new product or service markets, as well as improve innovation, maintenance of physical assets, and ESG.

The problem is today, just 13% of organizations excel at delivering on their data strategy. Typical barriers include well-known data silos and duplication together with further systemic issues of limited, poor quality, and hard-to-access data.

As you plan your next data strategy, here are six strategic imperatives that will help connect your strategy to the business.

Align with and empower the technology business strategies

As with most tech-specific strategies, it’s vital to connect it into the over-arching IT and business strategies. Not only should the data strategy be cognizant of what’s in the IT and business strategies, it should also be embedded within those strategies as well, helping them unlock even more business value for the organization.

According to Sam Ansari, CEO at data engineering and machine learning (ML) platform Accure, in the current digital era, data has evolved from being a mere byproduct to the pivotal fuel that propels innovation and drives business success. By strategically utilizing data, organizations gain a competitive edge, unlocking opportunities for growth. CIOs should prioritize an adaptable technology infrastructure that eliminates data silos, ensures security and governance, and embraces a unified horizontal platform for streamlined data management, reducing integration complexities, skilled workforce requirements, and costs.

Explore ways to monetize data

In many industries, depending on how your customers consume and extract value from your products and services, your data can be monetized across multiple layers in the tech stack, from raw data itself and data with various forms of post-processing applied for added insights, to data consumed via visualization and analytics tools, and data consumed via industry applications such as digital twins.