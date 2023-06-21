Sysco’s recipe for growth centers on IT

When Tom Peck joined Sysco during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, his major goal was ensuring the survival of the world\u2019s largest food service delivery company and helping its thousands of customers stay afloat.\n\nThe Houston-based multinational was still delivering food supplies to sparsely populated buildings, cafeterias, airports, and nursing homes across the US\u2014and helping its customers \u201creinvent\u201d their businesses with curbside check-in, touchless menus, and QR codes for menus.\n\n\u201cWe were one of the most impacted industries in the pandemic economy,\u201d says Peck, who joined Sysco as EVP and chief information and digital officer in December 2020. \u201cThe pandemic forced us to review our company and the entire industry.\u201d\n\nWhile the company was well into its cloud journey when the pandemic hit, such a seismic event for a food distributor called for a major overhaul of its strategic vision, R&D plans, and digital transformation, Peck says.\n\nThe blueprint, called \u2018Recipe for Growth,\u2019 was announced in May 2021, roughly a year after Sysco appointed to its CEO position Kevin Hourican, a former top exec at CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy.\n\nRecipe for Growth, for which Sysco has earned a 2023 CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership, is based on applying B2C principles to Sysco\u2019s B2B business, and calls for the company to grow 1.5 times the size of the entire industry\u2014estimated to be valued at $330 billion in the US alone, Peck says.\n\n\u201cSurviving the pandemic wasn\u2019t enough,\u201d Peck adds. \u201cWe needed to transform ourselves \u2026 and grow faster than our competitors and faster than our markets required. The Recipe for Growth has everything to do with how we run the business\u2014the cloud and the underlying technology, how we deliver software and all the fundamental foundational capabilities that underpinned our strategy.\u201d\n\nSysco\u2019s key ingredient: IT\n\nAt its core, Recipe for Growth \u201crelies heavily on Sysco being a great technology shop, getting rid of technical debt, migration to the cloud, delivering microservices and using artificial intelligence,\u201d Peck says.\n\nHaving been very acquisitive over the years, Sysco found itself burdened with a lot of on-premise data centers and legacy applications. To modernize, it had to migrate and rewrite many applications for the cloud to gain efficiencies, speed production, and reduce tech debt, says Peck, insisting that Sysco uses and will continue to use all three major public cloud providers to support the scope of its business and the diversity of its expansive customer needs.\n\nAside from the cloud, the recipe has as its main ingredient a complex, homegrown e-commerce system called Sysco Shop that enables the application of B2C principles to a global B2B business\u2014in particular, personalization and customization, which Peck says is delivered via an analytics strategy that centers around the company\u2019s homegrown data warehouse, its Amperity customer data platform and Salesforce CRM, as well as Tableau for sales analytics and Tealium, which generates user clickstream analytics.\n\nLike most companies, Sysco traditionally ran its B2B e-commerce business in a bulk reordering fashion. But the ability to employ the agility and flexibility of the cloud, combined with personalization microservices for each customer, has been very good for business.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve been able to deliver in a more agile way, and every two weeks [roll out] new capabilities that are much more consumer-like; you don\u2019t just transact, like reordering,\u201d the CIDO says, adding the combination of analytics and e-commerce personalization tools, such as product recommendations, tools to manage inventory, curated menus, and loyalty programs, is expanding its value to enterprise customers. \u201cWe\u2019re seeing bigger carts because we\u2019re upselling and cross-selling products and making recommendations. It\u2019s that combined with our investments and sales tools that are driving a lot of growth.\u201d\n\nAdding AI to the IT mix\n\nSysco\u2019s programmers and data scientists used a range of tools, including JavaScript, Kafka, and Python, to build the company\u2019s homegrown e-commerce and data warehousing platforms, and the company has deployed Blue Prism robotic process automation at its many distribution centers.\n\nSysco, which sits between the food suppliers and large customers, uses SaaS platforms when possible but its core technology stack is homegrown\u2014and the IT team will build on that with emerging tools such as AI. \u201cThe base engine for the e-commerce and data warehouse is all custom code. but we use best-of-breed boutique solutions surrounding the core for everything else,\u201d Peck says.\n\nUsing analytics from Salesforce and Tealium, as well as historical ordering data from each customer, Sysco\u2019s goal is to continue making custom recommendations, offer more self-service tools and, with AI, a more refined product mix recommendation. Sysco currently uses AI to detect anomalies in purchasing habits and to determine its customers\u2019 propensity to buy new products.\n\nSysco has also been implementing machine learning to help \u201csmooth inventory forecasts by predicting customer behavior, inventory levels, and pricing,\u201d Peck says.\n\nIntegrating advanced AI into its heavily robotic process automation shop, as well as edge computing, Peck says, are huge opportunities the company is now exploring. Deploying large language models (LLMs) will also allow Sysco to use a much greater abundance of data in the cloud to curate menus based on trends and to detect evolving purchasing behaviors.\n\n\u201cThe next logical step is AI,\u201d Peck says. \u201cMachine learning was about comparing a lot of inputs. Large language models allow you to gobble up more data and scan through much more information, whether it\u2019s in another cloud or on premise. We would be able to search and get feedback on restaurant or social trends about recipes and food and surf that back to us or to our customers.\u201d\n\nCatalyzing change\n\nAs complex as it is to write AI algorithms, technology is the easy part of Sysco\u2019s next-generation Recipe for Growth, the CIDO says.\n\nThere are several challenges to implementing such advanced technology, namely, how to handle change management and how fast to scale, but the benefits far outweigh the challenges, Peck adds.\n\nTo that end, Sysco is teaching its sales teams about the benefits and time savings in eliminating mundane paperwork and tasks, and allowing them to pursue new leads and grow their business.\n\nPeck says moves such as these are all about winning the hearts and minds of employees and getting them to embrace AI\u2019s ability to suggest more predictive types of sales calls and order suggestions.\n\n\u201cYour sales teams may view it as a threat, but in reality, it\u2019s not a threat,\u201d he says. \u201cIt\u2019s enabling them to spend more time on the customer relationship and nurture new business when they\u2019re spending less time doing research and looking at pricing.\u201d \n\nIf implemented correctly, AI\u2019s benefits are numerous for all employees and the company overall, he maintains.\n\n\u201cIt helps us to service our customers better, having exact fill rates, so our trucks show up on time and it helps our company to focus,\u201d he says. \u201cSometimes companies that want to digitally transform tend to be too broad and want to do everything. We\u2019re very laser focused about key things we\u2019re trying to do and it\u2019s a rallying cry for the company\u2014a morale booster. It helps us feel like we\u2019re part of something special.\u201d \n\nThe breadth and depth of Sysco\u2019s CIDO is well known in industry circles. Last month Peck received the annual MIT Leadership Award at the MIT CIO Symposium in Cambridge, Mass. \n\n\u201cWhile all of our finalists were doing exceptional work, Tom stood out for his deep knowledge of, and connection with, the needs of the business,\u201d says George Westerman, a senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management, who sits on the awards committee. \u201cIt showed in the way he talked, the topics he found important, and the results he and his team helped to drive.\u201d